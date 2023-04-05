Share:

It has been a generally negative day for equities, and the selling is gathering pace in the afternoon session, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks weaker after poor US data

“Sometimes markets go up on bad data, as it means rate cuts are coming, and sometimes they go down, since recession fears rise. Today traders seem to have picked the latter option, with the warning from Mester about more rate hikes sounding in their ears too. Compared to the rebound in stocks since the lows of March it is still a drop in the ocean, but it shows investors are still skittish about the outlook for the year.”

ADP miss puts markets on edge

“Today’s ADP miss means that Friday’s payrolls report will be a pivotal one for stocks. The worst outcome would be a weaker jobs number but rising wages, something that might reverse the growing expectation of a Fed pause in May. Such a development would likely put stocks at high risk of giving back their recent gains.”