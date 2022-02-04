Optimism is still in short supply as the week winds down, and if anything today’s US employment data bolsters the case for tighter Fed policy, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
“A surprisingly-good non-farms reading has not provided much cheer for equities, which remain generally lower on the final day of the week.”
US payrolls surge, but markets unimpressed
“Wednesday’s ADP report was a complete red herring, as today’s US jobs report came in strong. But wages are rising too, which brings the inflation story back into play. Try as they might, markets can never really escape this one central theme, which seems to hang over everything at present. Faced with this fresh sign of inflation markets have come under pressure again, and as this busy and volatile week draws to a close the sellers look to be in charge once again.”
FTSE 100 losses contained
“WTI crossed the $90 mark today, following hot on the heels of Brent, which achieved this feat yesterday. Positioning points towards a very crowded trade, but one that suggests a three-digit oil price will be a matter of ‘if’, not ‘when’. Thanks to this the oil stocks in London are putting in a good performance, rallying hard and helping the index to avoid heavier losses like those being seen on the continent.”
NFP Quick Analysis: America overcomes Omicron, more fuel for the Fed and the dollar Premium
The US economy is on fire – there is no other way to interpret the Nonfarm Payrolls report for January 2022. The economy gained 467,000 jobs, roughly triple the early expectations – and on top of a revision worth more than 300K for December.