Investor enthusiasm for risk-taking declined after technology-driven gains on Monday. Investors are now eagerly awaiting Nvidia Corp's results, hoping for a surge in excitement around artificial intelligence
Investor enthusiasm for risk-taking experienced a swift decline following a day of technology-driven gains on Monday in the U.S. stock market. Investors are now eagerly awaiting Nvidia Corp's results, hoping for a surge in excitement around artificial intelligence. As the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium approaches, the dollar is showing a slight increase in value. The prevailing sentiment in the markets appears to acknowledge the possibility that the Federal Reserve might maintain higher interest rates for an extended period. Concurrently, New Zealand pleasantly surprised observers with a Retail Sales reading that exceeded expectations, propelling the Kiwi currency to gain over 0.5% against the dollar.
Market movements
Dollar Index
The US dollar maintains its subdued stance, hovering around the elevated levels reached last week, with investors keeping a close watch on the impending Jackson Hole Symposium. A surge in US Treasury yields to levels not seen in nearly 16 years underscores market expectations of an extended period of elevated US interest rates. As the symposium approaches, market participants are attuned to this event for potential trading cues.
The dollar index is trading higher while currently testing the resistance level. MACD has illustrated increasing bullish momentum, while RSI is at 61, suggesting the index might extend its gains after breakout since the RSI stays above the midline.
Resistance level: 103.85, 104.30.
Support level: 103.30, 102.55.
XAU/USD
Gold rekindles a marginal rebound amid the emergence of risk-off sentiment. The convergence of a less sanguine economic outlook and the recent downgrade of the US banking sector fosters a shift in sentiment toward the safe-haven allure of gold. Nevertheless, gold's overarching trajectory remains intricate, ensnared by the interplay of investors speculating on the Federal Reserve's potential aggressive rate hikes.
Gold prices are trading higher following the prior rebound from the support level. MACD has illustrated increasing bullish momentum, while RSI is at 53, suggesting the commodity might extend its gains since the RSI stays above the midline.
Resistance level: 1910.00, 1930.00.
Support level: 1890.00, 1860.00.
EUR/USD
The euro displayed a decline in strength against the USD, struggling to maintain its psychological support level at 1.0900. Market sentiment leans towards the expectation that the Federal Reserve might prolong its elevated interest rates and potentially deliver assertive statements during the upcoming three-day Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. This sentiment has prompted the dollar to gain traction against other currencies. However, the investment community is currently anticipating the release of the eurozone's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) later today. This release is seen as a gauge of the euro's resilience and potential strength.
The EUR/USD is testing its crucial support level at near 1.0850 level, a break below will serve as a strong bearish signal for the pair. The RSI continues to flow in the lower region while the MACD fails to break above the zero line suggesting the bearish momentum is intact with the pair.
Resistance level: 1.0924, 1.0990.
Support level: 1.0848, 1.0760.
GBP/USD
The Sterling is demonstrating notable resilience against the recently fortified dollar. This is in the backdrop of the prevailing market sentiment that aligns with the expectation that the Federal Reserve will maintain higher interest rates over an extended period, contributing to a potent dollar. The British pound has displayed considerable strength against the US dollar in this context. Furthermore, the BoE is anticipated to uphold its policy of monetary tightening, driven by the persistently elevated inflation levels within the UK. Meanwhile, investors are eagerly anticipating the release of the UK's PMI later today. A positive PMI reading from the UK might serve as a catalyst, potentially bolstering Sterling's position and allowing it to trade higher against the US dollar.
The Sterling has broken above its downtrend resistance level, suggesting a bullish momentum is forming. Meanwhile, the RSI and the MACD are flowing flat, suggesting the momentum is not strong for the Cable.
Resistance level: 1.2780, 1.2870.
Support level: 1.2640, 1.2550.
NZD/USD
The Kiwi experienced a modest upswing against the dollar, taking advantage of the recent relaxation of the dollar's strength since yesterday. The Kiwi's momentum was further propelled by a positive outcome in Retail Sales, resulting in a gain of nearly 0.5% throughout the past two trading sessions. However, investors are currently focused on the impending speech by Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, scheduled for the upcoming Thursday. Should the Federal Reserve Chair deliver a hawkish statement, it has the potential to invigorate the dollar and apply pressure on the NZD/USD currency pair to overcome its robust resistance level that has been constraining its upward movement.
The pair is currently suppressed below the downtrend resistance level. Meanwhile, the RSI is moving toward the overbought zone while the MACD is about to cross above the zero line suggesting a trend reversal for the pair.
Resistance level: 0.5980, 0.6050.
Support level: 0.5900, 0.5800.
Dow Jones
The Dow Jones experienced a modest retreat in recent sessions, compelled by the reverberations of credit rating downgrades. S&P Global's decision to follow Moody's in trimming credit ratings of select regional banks, particularly those heavily exposed to commercial real estate, further echoes the ongoing challenges stemming from the Chinese property crisis and the prevailing environment of rising rates. This downshift impacted prominent financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, as their shares both registered declines of nearly 2%.
Dow Jones is trading lower while currently testing the support level. However, MACD has illustrated diminishing bearish momentum, while RSI is at 28, suggesting the index might enter oversold territory.
Resistance level: 35605.00, 36520.00.
Support level: 34260.00, 33720.00.
AUD/USD
Antipodean currencies, notably AUD and NZD, staged a modest recovery after Chinese President Xi Jinping asserted the resilience of China's economy. Addressing the BRICS group, Xi underscored the unwavering fundamentals of China's long-term growth. This affirmation contributes to the uptick in Chinese-proxy currencies, highlighting their sensitivity to developments emanating from China's economic landscape.
AUD/USD is trading higher following the prior rebound from the support level. However, MACD has illustrated diminishing bullish momentum, while RSI is at 50, suggesting the pair might continue to consolidate between a range between support and resistance since the RSI stays near the midline.
Resistance level: 0.6465, 0.6600.
Support level: 0.6385, 0.6285.
CL Oil
Oil prices experience a retracement as Iraqi and Turkish oil ministers announce discussions concerning the resumption of oil flows after pipeline maintenance finalisation. This development has the potential to bolster global oil supply dynamics. Prior to this, Turkey suspended Iraq's exports via the northern Iraq-Turkey pipeline, representing around 0.50% of global supply, following an International Chamber of Commerce arbitration decision earlier this year.
Oil prices are trading lower while currently near the support level. MACD has illustrated increasing bearish momentum, while RSI is at 39, suggesting the commodity might extend its losses after breakout below the support level since the RSI stays below the midline.
Resistance level: 83.25, 87.25.
Support level: 79.00, 76.90.
Contracts for Difference (CFDs) trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and can result in losses, you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. CFDs trading may not be suitable for all investors, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and take appropriate measures to manage them. Please read the relevant Risk Disclosure document carefully, available here: Legal Documentation. PU Prime is a business name of Pacific Union (Seychelles) Limited. Pacific Union (Seychelles) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles with License No. SD050. Pacific Union (Seychelles) Limited is registered and located at 9A, CT House, Providence, Mahe, Seychelles. The information on this website is not directed to residents of certain jurisdictions such as United States, Singapore, Australia and some other regions, and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any countries or jurisdictions where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Finzero Cap Ltd, registered in the Republic of Cyprus with registration number HE414308 and registered address at 62 Athalassas, Mezzanine, Strovolos 2012, Nicosia, Cyprus, is acting as a payment agent to Pacific Union (Seychelles) Limited for the purpose of facilitating payment services to Pacific Union (Seychelles) Limited.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0850 after disappointing German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since mid-June below 1.0850. The data from Germany and the EU showed that Services PMI fell into contraction territory below 50 in August, weighing heavily on the Euro. Focus shifts to US PMI readings.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2700 on dismal UK PMI
GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2700 in the European session on Wednesday after the data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped below 50 in August, revealing a contraction in the private sector's business activity. Markets await US PMI surveys.
Gold stands firmer above $1,900 mark on softer US Dollar
Gold price gains positive traction for the third successive day on Wednesday. Retreating US bond yields undermines the US Dollar and lends some support. China's economic woes further boost demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Optimism Whales scoop OP tokens ahead of Ethereum Cancun upgrade
Optimism is one of the largest Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions. Whales or large wallet investors in the ecosystem are accumulating OP, the native governance token of the project since the last week of May 2023.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Manufacturing survey expected to stay below 50 in August
Business activity in the US private sector, as measured by the S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) through a monthly survey, will see the release of the August preliminary estimates of Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI on Wednesday.