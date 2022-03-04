In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

The further indices are from the Russian aggression on Ukraine, the better they behave. For example, the Americans are still above major supports and the DAX is pretty much crashing.

The German index is currently breaking a support on the 13300 which in theory looked strong, but as of now, is apparently not.

EURUSD is in a freefall towards the lower line of the long-term symmetric triangle pattern.

NZDUSD on the other hand, is advancing higher after the false breakout of the 38,2% Fibonacci.

EURGBP is currently fighting on a crucial horizontal support on the 0.83. We are currently below but buyers are performing a counter attack as we speak.

Silver is forming a small pennant close to the mid-term highs, that is bullish.

Oil corrects a recent crazy upswing and creates a head and shoulders pattern on a smaller timeframe (M15).