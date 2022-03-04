In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
The further indices are from the Russian aggression on Ukraine, the better they behave. For example, the Americans are still above major supports and the DAX is pretty much crashing.
The German index is currently breaking a support on the 13300 which in theory looked strong, but as of now, is apparently not.
EURUSD is in a freefall towards the lower line of the long-term symmetric triangle pattern.
NZDUSD on the other hand, is advancing higher after the false breakout of the 38,2% Fibonacci.
EURGBP is currently fighting on a crucial horizontal support on the 0.83. We are currently below but buyers are performing a counter attack as we speak.
Silver is forming a small pennant close to the mid-term highs, that is bullish.
Oil corrects a recent crazy upswing and creates a head and shoulders pattern on a smaller timeframe (M15).
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains under constant selling pressure near 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level in 22 months below 1.0900. The broad-based dollar strength continues to weigh heavily on the pair after the February jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 678,000, beating the market forecast of 400,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
Gold clings to modest gains after NFP, stays below $1,950
Gold edges slightly lower after testing $1,950 on Friday but manages to stay afloat in positive territory above $1,940. The impressive February jobs report from the US allowed Treasury bond yields to recover modestly, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Shiba Inu price under selling pressure could revisit $0.000020
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next. Subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
CEO reverses price hikes, but stock still set to break $50
Rivian (RIVN) stock remains highly volatile, one of its defining features, as it whipsawed around on Thursday with some conflicting news. The stock though still was weak and closed nearly 5% lower on Thursday at $50.91.