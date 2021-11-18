US falling back and AUS200 at the brink.

Is there such a thing as a silent top?

US Housing Starts declined. We seem to be the only ones forecasting housing industry weakness, and the second great housing bubble of this century.

US Building permits moved up, but continue to look depressed from the highs and likely to fall further.

Even Russia is slowing. My fear is, that for the world, like China, it will be a continued slowing to sub-2019 levels of activity.

It doesn't matter that supply chain disruption is playing a part. It is what it is. A significant global economic slow-down again.

Please watch today's video above for an important quick run down on markets. Things are looking immediately precarious.

This was a quick update as running late, and the video report captures what really matters. AUS200, this mornings lows are now crucial in a big picture sense. As are the US stock lows of the past 12-18 hours.

The Australian dollar and Euro still in trouble against the mighty safe-haven greenback.

Gold. Buy Gold.

Gold is a hedge against risk. Cryptos are risk?