US falling back and AUS200 at the brink.
Is there such a thing as a silent top?
US Housing Starts declined. We seem to be the only ones forecasting housing industry weakness, and the second great housing bubble of this century.
US Building permits moved up, but continue to look depressed from the highs and likely to fall further.
Even Russia is slowing. My fear is, that for the world, like China, it will be a continued slowing to sub-2019 levels of activity.
It doesn't matter that supply chain disruption is playing a part. It is what it is. A significant global economic slow-down again.
Please watch today's video above for an important quick run down on markets. Things are looking immediately precarious.
This was a quick update as running late, and the video report captures what really matters. AUS200, this mornings lows are now crucial in a big picture sense. As are the US stock lows of the past 12-18 hours.
The Australian dollar and Euro still in trouble against the mighty safe-haven greenback.
Gold. Buy Gold.
Gold is a hedge against risk. Cryptos are risk?
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
