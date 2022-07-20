Outlook: Yesterday’s starts and permits disappointed on the downside (-2%; single family down 8%) and new home sales for June today are likely to deliver another drop after -3.4% in May. The deck is tacked against the buyers—declining supply, higher prices and higher mortgage rates. The Daily Shot chose two charts from the Un Michigan survey showing respondents seeing the housing market totally tanking. Someone should tell them that a shortage results in higher prices, not a collapse in prices.

Another unhappy event today might be Canadian CPI, expected to jump 0.9% m/m, down from 1.4% last month but still resulting in an unacceptable level higher than last time (7.7%) and with core not falling back as we see elsewhere and rising over May’s 6.1%. The BoC is aggressive and can charge ahead strongly.

Something thar will upset the apple cart is the ECB rate decision on Thursday. It will be the first rate change since 2011. We have been led to expect 25 bp, despite whispers of more. More doesn’t make sense, despite high and rising inflation, not with Russia about to cut off the gas supply (or threatening to) and recession nearly a dead cert.

Instead of a bigger rate hike or none, the new anti-fragmentation “tool” is likely to be tried as a kind of substitute. Oxford Economics writes “We also expect the ECB to unveil its new anti-fragmentation tool, the Transmission Protection Mechanism. We anticipate asset purchases under the scheme to be potentially unlimited, the created liquidity to be absorbed, and supported sovereigns to face limited conditionality. But we don't see the ECB offering any clarity on what would determine the tool's activation and scale of asset purchases. The aim will be to let constructive ambiguity cut the odds of the tool being used.”

Europeans seem to prefer ambiguity. This is useful in the case of politically unstable Italy, so that “more hawkish council members may push to make the tool less powerful or add more conditionality. This risks undermining the tool's credibility from the get-go and at an inopportune time. After all, the ECB showed in 2018 that it won't interfere with a widening in sovereign bond spreads due to political upheaval.”

And what comes next? Forward guidance could disappear, making the euro more volatile. Oxford says “We expect cumulative rate hikes worth 150bps until year-end (50bps in September and October and 25bps in December) given the June policy statement and the likely strength in core inflation in coming months due to the sustained rebound in consumer services.”

Nevertheless, Germany will likely enter recession “later this year and the eurozone will face high odds of one too given the expected gas shortages this winter and the drag on industry.” This could take the Dec hike off the table.

Bottom line: Today and tomorrow are big days on several counts. Italy may decide it prefers chaotic politics instead of Draghi’s no-doubt sensible reforms (and eschew EC handout money in the process). The ECB can unveil the new plan for managing fragmentation and the market can blow a raspberry to it. The Tory voting in the UK can vault someone other than Sunak into the PM top spot. Canadian inflation can look out-of-control and the BoC can overreact with promises of draconian measures. European plans to survive far-reduced Russian gas supplies can be revealed as horribly insufficient.

On the FX side, unless one or more of these developments becomes a crisis, we expect the pullback (dollar higher) from the pushback (dollar lower) to be short-lived. Risk is rising and the dollar “should” be favored, but not yet.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!