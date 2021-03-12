Outlook

Today we get Feb PPI, probably a bit higher–"but keep in mind that PPI does not feed/lead CPI in the US. Any deduction of higher CPI inflation from higher PPI inflation is false. The University of Michigan preliminary consumer index will almost certainly show a nice rise based on expectations of the $1.9 trillion. In Canada, we get the jobs report, and as we know, this is the data point the BoC is watching. Good data plus oil hanging on to gains can favor the CAD.

The yield story is not about inflation, although it will be about inflation again someday in the near future. This time it was about a second auction getting less foreign buying than usual. Yesterday’s auction of 30-year bonds had a decent bid-to-cover ratio of 2.28%, but foreign demand fell by 30% and the “indirect bidders” took only 60.55% of the offering. This is a bit like the 7-year auction on Feb 25 that set off the whole yield ruckus in the first place.

The most important thing about this event is that the mainstream financial press did not report it, or reported it badly. The WSJ just refers to inflation and the FT says the bid-to-cover was lower than normal, when TheStreet reports it’s actually higher. We have noticed a distinct drop in the amount of coverage of the bond market lover the past few year or two. The latest story in the WSJ “bond” section is two days old (from Mar 10).

Here we go again–"be careful what you read.

Similarly, the ECB announced significant new bond buying to offset yield increases, and 24 hours later, the euro is lower by 80 points. But pay attention: that’s not it. The euro did indeed fall on the Lagarde news but only for about two hours and by only about 40 points. Then it more than recovered 30 points higher than the level preceding Lagarde, meaning a recovery by about 70 points. Here it is: 1.1963 before Lagarde. 1.1926 in first two hours. 1.1990 in the next two hours. The announcement effect was effectively squashed. That the euro is down this morning, nearly 24 hours later, is likely down to the US yield story, and nothing to do with the excellent Lagarde “communications strategy.”

You have to wonder how the Fed is reacting to this triumph of announcement management. A hard decision to influence (not control) yields lands the ECB somewhere between Japanese full curve control and US laissez-faire. This is going to be debated at length. One obvious deduction–"risk is now muted in the European bond market. Risk is free to fly anywhere it likes, including the freedom to crash, in the US bond market. There might be come deep philosophical issues here, but from the point of view of meeting a central bank mandate of ensuring financial market stability, the ECB has the leading edge. The Fed most likely sees this kind of response as going too far to interfere in a free market.

Then to cap things off, today is the Quad summit of the US, Japan, India and Australia about a number of issues, with donation of vaccines at the head of the list. Next week is a bunch of trips by US officials to Asia, and a possible meeting of the US and China in Alaska. Wheels are starting to turn. The destination in the long run is a new relationship with China but it’s a far distant target. This has no immediate effect on the FX market except perhaps to postpone even further or even end any question of China dumping reserve dollars.

What is the bottom line? See the weekly euro chart. It seems clear that a double top is forming at just over 1.2500. Any dip forming now will not likely go past the previous low at 1.1603. Weekly charts are not really tradable, but momentum is not to be dismissed.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

