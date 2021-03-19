Outlook: We have risks other than inflation, including geopolitical risks. The US-China talks yesterday got nowhere, with some saying continuing talks today hold out no hope for a top level meeting and some saying the idea is not yet dead (Bloomberg). Then there’s oil, crashing yesterday on a fresh fear of lower demand, especially from Europe, with a belated recognition of all that excess capacity in Saudi Arabia.

Oil is not the only commodity, of course. One day after the WSJ featured some commodities on a tear, especially those associated with housing like lumber, commodities slid south. At a guess, in both oil and other commodities, prices had gone too far, too fast and the retreat may well be nothing more than common-sense positin-paring, with a little profit-taking thrown in.

Bloomberg has a similar point of view on the bond market fracas, saying “… the breakeven inflation curve is looking super-distorted right now, with a smorgasbord-sized overhang at the front. Inflation will be higher as pent-up spending is unleashed, and with the help of stimulus checks. But rates further out suggest that inflation will return to the Fed's target.” See the chart. The example is the case of people eating out in restaurants—"they are not going to be buying a year's worth of missed teriyaki.”

This brings to mind the age-old issue of total amount vs. rate of change. Nobody really knows how the US consumer is going to spend those $1400 checks, let one the child allowances. A goodly portion will go to savings/investment and paying down debt, but we await the percentage that goes to haircuts, restaurant meals and other service-related spending. Even if consumer spending rises by some vast percentage in March and April, the Fed is saying it will of necessity subside again—a bump, not the building of a mountain. The Fed believes that mountain gets built only if jobs recover to pre-pandemic levels, and even when that happens, the amount of spending will only take us back to where we were in Dec 2019.

This may well be the right way to look at it, but tell it to the bond boys. They may have gone overboard with 1.75% and scared themselves, but they also have a valid point—the Fed is not acknowledging the speed with which sentiment has changed and is basically insulting the bond market for being silly. This is not to say the Fed should coddle the bond market, but the rise in yields is extraordinary and far more than anyone expected. Even a sizeable retreat now will hold levels never foreseen. Reuters points out fixed income strategists had a forecast of 1.2% for year-end and that’s far behind us now in the rear-view mirror.

And 2% may be only days away. What does it take for the Fed to reconsider? Real cash borrowing costs to businesses and consumers are based on these yields. One analyst told Reuters “A rate rise that continues at the pace we’ve seen in the last six weeks will at some point come to be seen as a disorderly market that needs a response from the Fed.” This would be seen most easily in the 10-year bid-ask spread, which yesterday reached the highest since Feb 26, the day after the unhappy 10-year auction. This is hardly on a par with the March 2020 liquidity crunch, but may signal the Fed will have to intervene.

Bottom line, today’s yield retreat will probably be short-lived. We need to expect higher yields. If inflation expectations are in fact fairly flat if at a highish level, that means a real return is getting created. If inflation expectations stabilize around 2.5%, why should we not expect yields to go there, too?

Risk has returned. Equities won’t like it. Currencies won’t like it, either, including the commodity currencies that “should” be prospering on the general recovery/reflation environment. This is the only explanation we have for the Swiss franc holding on to gains despite the worsening yield differentials—those who dislike risk, do like the Swissie. This scenario might get some backing if we see the yen start agreeing.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

