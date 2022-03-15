Notes/Observations

- Lockdowns across parts of China weighing upon sentiment; concerns about Western countries' sanctions on Russia.

- Risk aversion seeped into the sentiment during EU morning on no fresh headline.

- UK Labor data supported the case for the Bank of England to raise interest rates further on Thursday.

Asia

- China allows CNY 220B in 1-year MLF with yield unchanged at 2.85%.

- China Feb YTD Industrial Production Y/Y: 7.5% v 4.0%e.

- China Feb YTD Fixed Urban Assets Y/Y: 12.2% v 5.0%e.

- China Feb YTD Retail Sales Y/Y: 6.7% v 3.0%e.

- China Feb Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.5% v 5.1%e.

- RBA Feb Minutes reiterated stance that was prepared to be patient as it monitored how the various factors affecting inflation evolved, Reiterated its forward guidance that would not raise rate until CPI was sustainably within 2-3% target band.

- Japan Ruling LDP Party Exec Politician Fukuda stated that govt should consider new stimulus. Saw chance of stagflation.

- Japan Political Party Komeito (Part of LDP coalition) said to have also called for stimulus.

Russia/Ukraine

- Ukraine President Zelenskiy confirmed Russia and Ukraine to continue talks on Tuesday (Mar 15th). Note: saw a technical pause in talks on Monday.

- Ukraine Presidential Advisor Arestovich war in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources.

- China said to have has already decided to send economic aid to Russia in Ukraine conflict .

Americas

- White House Press Sec Psaki stated that there would be significant consequences for China if it provided assistance to Russia that violated sanctions.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -2.04% at 427.48, FTSE -1.50% at 7,085.66, DAX -2.30% at 13,585.89, CAC-40 -2.39% at 6,217.79, IBEX-35 -1.43% at 8,117.06, FTSE MIB -1.80% at 8,117.06, SMI -1.23% at 8,117.06, S&P 500 Futures -0.70%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board and tracked lower through the first two hours of the session; all sectors start the day in the red; less negative sectors include real estate and utilities; while sectors among those leading to the downside are consumer discretionary and technology; oil and gas subsector under pressure after WTI falls below $100/bbl; Solvay looking to split into two publicly trade companies; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Dole.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: H&M [HMB.SE] -4% (sales), Ferguson [FERG,UK] -0.5% (earnings; buyback).

- Healthcare: Solvay [SOLB.BE] +0.5% (studies separation into two companies).

- Industrials: Traton [8TRA.DE] -5% (earnings).

- Technology: S&T [SANT.AT] +13% (audit opinion).

- Telecom: Telecom Italia [TIT.IT] -1.5% (Apollo interest).

Speakers

- ECB's De Cos (Spain) reiterated view that Ukraine situation to have an adverse consequence for growth and increase inflationary pressures.

- UK govt published new economic sanctions against Russia and Belarus; to deny both countries access to most favored nation tariff. Initial list comprised of £900M of items.

- Russia Central Bank said to suspend purchasing gold from banks; effective Tuesday, Mar 15th. Cited high demand from population for gold.

- Russia govt spokesperson Peskov stated that it was too early to discuss results of the Ukraine talks but positive sign that they were continuing. Added that sanctions on Russia must be considered in any Iran nuclear agreement.

- Russia Foreign Min Lavrov stated that an agreement of revival of Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) was on the finishing path.

- Iran Foreign Min Amirabdollahian (in Moscow) stated that Russia had supported the removal of sanctions against Iran.

- Bank of Korea (BOK) Feb Minutes has various members note that ate should be raised at the appropriate time. Saw inflationary pressure even higher than before the Ukraine crisis and that the accommodative policy should be continued to be reduced.

- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said to be considering inviting the Houthi movement and other Yemeni parties for consultations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in March.

Currencies/Fixed income

- The session began with the EUR/USD above the 1.10 level as optimism over negotiations between Russia and Ukraine aimed at ending the war did continue.

- Risk aversion seeped into the sentiment on no particular headline as the session progressed.

- Crude oil remained below the $100/barrel as fears of a China slowdown as Covid’19 pandemic spread faster. The decline also attributed to optimism of a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire as talks continued.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Jan GDP Indicator Y/Y: 3.3% v 4.4% prior.

- (FI) Finland Jan Final Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: +0.3% v -2.4% prelim.

- (UK) Feb Jobless Claims Change: -48.1K v -67.3K prior; Claimant Count Rate: 4.4% v 4.5% prior.

- (UK) Jan Average Weekly Earnings 3M/Y: 4.8% v 4.6%e; Weekly Earnings (ex-bonus) 3M/Y: 3.8% v 3.7%e.

- (UK) Jan ILO Unemployment Rate: 3.9% v 4.0%e; Employment Change 3M/3M: -12K v +20Ke.

- (DK) Denmark Feb PPI M/M: +1.8% v -0.9% prior; Y/Y: 31.0% v 30.6% prior.

- (NO) Norway Feb Trade Balance (NOK): 84.2B v 91.8B prior.

- (CH) Swiss Feb Producer & Import Prices M/M: 0.4% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 5.8% v 5.4% prior.

- (FR) France Feb Final CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.7% prelim; Y/Y: 3.6% v 3.6% prelim; CPI (ex-tobacco Index): 108.14 v 108.08e.

- (FR) France Feb Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.9% v 0.8% prelim; Y/Y: 4.2% v 4.1% prelim.

- (CZ) Czech Feb PPI Industrial M/M: 2.2% v 1.5%e; Y/Y: 21.3% v 20.4%e.

- (TR) Turkey Feb Central Gov't Budget Balance (TRY): 69.7B v 30.0B prior.

- (PL) Poland Feb CPI M/M: -0.3% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: 8.5% v 8.3%e 11th month above target but moved off recent 20-year highs.

- (IS) Iceland Feb International Reserves (ISK): 891B v 897B prior.

- (NO) Norway Feb Region Output Survey (past 3-months): 0.90 v 1.46 prior; Output Survey (next 6-months): 1.65 v 0.95 prior.

- (IT) Italy Jan General Government Debt: €2.714T v €2.678T prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR17.25 vs. IDR20.0T target in bills and bonds.

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR3.9B vs. ZAR3.9B indicated in 2026, 2037 and 2044 bonds.

Looking ahead

- (NG) Nigeria Feb CPI Y/Y: 15.7%e v 15.6% prior.

- (PE) Peru Jan Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP): Y/Y: No est v 1.7% prior.

- (PE) Peru Feb Unemployment Rate: No est v 8.6% prior.

- (CO) Colombia Central Bank Economist Survey.

- (DE) Germany Jan Current Account Balance: No est v €23.9B prior.

- OPEC Monthly Oil Report:.

- 06:00 (DE) Germany Mar ZEW Current Situation Survey: -22.5e v -8.1 prior; Expectations Survey: 5.0e v 54.3 prior.

- 06:00 (EU) Euro Zone Mar ZEW Expectations Survey: No est v 48.6 prior.

- 06:00 (EU) Euro Zone Jan Industrial Production M/M: 0.1%e v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: -0.5%e v +1.6% prior.

- 06:00 (EU) Daily Euribor Fixing.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £1.2B in 0.125% 2031 inflation-linked Gilts (UKei).

- 06:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 06:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 06:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 06:30 (DE) Germany to sell €5.5B in 0% Mar 2024 Schatz.

- 06:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 07:00 (IE) Ireland Jan Trade Balance: No est v €4.2B prior.

- 07:00 (FI) Finland to sell €1.5B in 0.125% Sept 2031 RFGB Bonds.

- 07:30 (EU) ESM to sell €1.1B in 6-month Bills.

- 07:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 08:15 (CA) Canada Feb Annualized Housing Starts: 240.0Ke v 230.8K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Mar Empire Manufacturing: 6.1e v 3.1 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb PPI Final Demand M/M: 0.9%e v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 10.0%e v 9.7% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb PPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.6%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 8.7%e v 8.3% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb PPI (ex-food/energy/trade) M/M: 0.6%e v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 7.3%e v 6.9% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jan Manufacturing Sales M/M: 1.1%e v 0.7% prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (CA) Canada Feb Existing Home Sales M/M: No est v 1.0% prior.

- 09:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 10:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 10:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.

- 10:00 (UR) Ukraine to sell Bonds.

- 10:30 (CA) Canada to sell 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 11:00 (MX) Mexico Weekly International Reserves data.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Jan Manufacturing Production Y/Y: 11.9%e v 13.1% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 10.5% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Jan Retail Sales Y/Y: 17.5%e v 15.9% prior.

- 12:30 (IL) Israel Feb CPI M/M: 0.5%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 3.3%e v 3.1% prior.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Feb National CPI M/M: 4.2%e v 3.9% prior; Y/Y: 51.5%e v 50.7% prior.

- 16:00 (US) Jan Net Long-term TIC Flows: No est v $114.5B prior; Total Net TIC Flows: No est v -$52.4B prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 17:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q4 Current Account Balance (NZD): -6.2Be v -8.3B prior; Current Account to GDP Ratio: -5.6%e v -4.6% prior.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Feb Unemployment Rate: 3.6%e v 3.6% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Feb Leading Index M/M: No est v 0.1% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Feb Trade Balance: -¥150.0Be v -¥2.194T prior (revised from -¥2.191T); Adjusted Trade Balance: -¥390.5Be v -¥932.6B prior; Exports Y/Y: 20.6%e v 9.6% prior; Imports Y/Y: 26.4%e v 39.6% prior.

- 21:10 (JP) BOJ Outright Bond Purchase Operation for 1~3 Years, 3~5 Years, 5~10 Years and 25 Years~ maturities.

- 21:30 (CN) China Feb New Home Prices M/M: No est v 0.0% prior.

- 21:30 (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) to sell KRW1.1T in 3-Year Bonds.

- 23:00 (CN) China to sell CNY-denominated 2-year and 5-year Bonds.

- 23:00 (TH) Thailand Govt to sell THB20B in 2035 Bonds.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 12-Month Bills.