Risk aversion on growing Omicron impact while Erdogan props up the Turkish lira [Video]

- Overview of how markets closed on Wall Street (00:00).
- Goldman Sachs cuts US economic forecasts on Manchin delay (1:12).
- Update on the global Omicron situation as concerns increase (2:22).
- UK PM Johnson holds off new virus rules amid Omicron surge (6:33).
- Turkey intervenes to prop up their currency (9:34).
- Calendar for the day head (12:37).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.13 the figure in quiet markets
EUR/USD is flat so far this Tuesday, stuck in a tight range below 1.1300 as the markets move into holiday thin conditions. The coronavirus threat also lingers over financial markets and remains a risk for the remaining days of this year and the starting weeks of next week.
GBP/USD treads water above 1.3200 as Omicron risks UK lockdown
GBP/USD is hovering above 1.3200, struggling for a clear direction amid light trading. UK PM Johnson reserves lockdown possibilities. The US reports first variant-linked death but stimulus chatters, year-end positioning favor risk sentiment. Biden’s speech, virus updates and Brexit news eyed.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined amid thin market conditions
Gold price rebounds as the US dollar dips amid risk recovery. Treasury yields stabilize, Omicron covid variant fears continue to loom.
Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction. A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium
The Fed may find itself returning to its dovish self, weighing on the dollar. Covid-19 will likely pop up during the year but extend its retreat. Rising geopolitical tensions could counter dollar selling.