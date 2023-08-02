Share:

Notes/Observations

- Risk off moves are in reaction to Fitch's US sovereign downgrade overnight but viewed as relatively modest compared to 2009 situation. Dealers noted that downgrade did not come as a surprise following Fitch's prior warnings, but timing of announcement was a bit puzzling.

- Tomorrows Bank of England (BoE) rate decision seen as a close call with consensus at 25bps hike (in-line with Shadow MPC view).

- EU Earnings Recap: BAE H1 stand out result for the morning, with strong raised FY23 guidance, improved FCF and new £1.5B buyback; Taylor Wimpey H1 raised FY23 home completions despite noted challenges ahead; Wolters Kluwer H1 seen as slightly underwhelming, but affirmed FY23; ConvaTec raised FY23, citing strong performance in AWC; Fresenius Medical Care Q2 beats estimates and raised FY23, on track for FY23 and FY25 savings. JDE Peets expects rest of year to remain volatile and vulnerable.

- US Premarket Earnings: ABC, ATI, BG, BWA, CVS, ETR, EXC, HUM, JCI, NI, PSX, SMG, TEVA, TRI, YUM.

- Asia closed with lower with Nikkei225 under-performing at -2.3%. EU indices are -1.2% to -1.5%. US futures are -0.7% to -1.2%. Gold +0.3%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent +0.7%, WTI +0.8%, TTF +1.5%; Crypto: BTC +1.7%, ETH +1.2%.

Asia

- South Korea July CPI YoY reading of 2.3% registered its slowest annualized rise since Jun 2021.

- New Zealand Q2 Unemployment Rate: 3.6% v 3.5%e (two year high).

- New Zealand Q2 Employment Change Q/Q: 1.0% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 4.0% v 3.1%e.

- BOJ Jun Minutes (2 decisions ago) reiterated that was important to continue with current easing. One member said BOJ must consider reviewing YCC at early stage to avoid big rate volatility upon future exit from easy policy. One member cannot rule out the chance we are underestimating the sustainability of inflation in Japan.

- BOJ's Dep Gov Uchida reiterated stance that would continue with easing patiently. Quite a long distance before conditions fall into place to raise short-term rate target.

Europe

- BOE Shadow MPC voted by 8-1 in favor of a 25-basis-point increase to the Bank Rate in Aug.

Americas

- Fitch cut the United States sovereign rating one notch to 'AA+' from 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; Cited repeated political standoffs on debt limit and limited progress on addressing entitlement (*Note: Fitch now joined S&P with a US rating at AA+). Moody’s is the only major ratings agency of the three to still rate the US at AAA.

- Fed's Goolsbee (Voter): Recent FOMC decisions were close calls for him as Fed tries to manage transition. Any rate cut would be far out in the future.

- Fed's Bostic (non-voter) stated that expected unemployment to rise as inflation fell but perhaps only to upper 3-4%; Baseline outlook was for no rate cuts until H2 2024 at the earliest. If progress on inflation, unexpectedly stalled then would be comfortable contemplating a rate hike.

- Special Counsel Smith confirmed new indictment of former President Trump over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election (**Insight: Trump's third separate indictment so far this year).

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -15.4M v +1.3M prior (largest weekly decline in years).

- US government said to withdraw offer to buy 6M barrels of oil for the SPR amid market conditions noting that the offers it received were too expensive.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -1.68% at 459.30, FTSE -1.69% at 7,536.87, DAX -1.65% at 15,972.65, CAC-40 -1.54% at 7,292.22, IBEX-35 -1.67% at 9,345.42, FTSE MIB -1.50% at 28,916.00, SMI -1.37% at 11,153.90, S&P 500 Futures -0.83%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open down across the board and tended lower as the session wore on; all sectors start the day in the red following US sovereign rating downgrade by Fitch (1st time since 2011); less negative sectors include energy and telecom; sectors leading the way to the downside include communication services and consumer discretionary; oil & gas subsector supported by bounce in crude after record drop in US inventories; Blancco Technology receives takeover offer from Francisco Partners; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Bunge, Telecom Italia, CVS and Humana.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Hugo Boss [BOSS.DE] -2.5% (earnings; raises outlook).

- Healthcare: Haleon [HLN.UK] -2.5% (H1 results), Fresenius [FRE.DE] -2.0% (Q2 results).

- Industrials: BAE Systems [BA.UK] +5.5% (earnings; raises outlook), Symrise [SY1.DE] -3.0% (H1 results, misses estimates), Taylor Wimpey [TW.UK] -1.5% (H1 results), Smurfit Kappa [SKG.UK] -2.0% (Q2 results), Wolters Kluwer [WKL.NL] -2.0% (Q2 results).

- Technology: ASML [ASML.NL] -2.0% (AMD results and guidance).

- Materials: DSM-Firmenich [DSFIR.NL] -1.5% (H1 results).

Speakers

- Thailand Central bank Policy Statement noted that the vote to hike by 25bps was unanimous. Noted that additional tightening of policy to be data-dependent upon inflation and economy. Hinted that the next rate move could either a hike or a hold. Stressed that monetary policy should keep inflation sustainably within the target range. Core inflation edged lower but should stabilize at a high level than in the past. Inflation slowing to target level but was monitoring upside risks.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was initially softer following the US sovereign downgrade but price action was relatively muted during the EU session. Dealers were quite surprised by the timing of the downgrade but did share concerns over the US expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, high debt burden and the repeated debt limit standoffs.

GBP/USD holding below the 1.28 level ahead of Thursday’s BOE rate decision. Dealers noted that it was close call for either a 25bps or 50bps rate hike. Some concern that BOE might risk overdoing tightening just as the economy and inflation appeared to be turning lower. BoE Terminal (peak) rate expectations have pulled back from 6.5% seen back in July to around 5.75-6.00%.

Economic data

- (TH) Thailand Central Bank (BOT) raised Interest Rate by 25bps to 2.25% (as expected).

- (ES) Spain July Net Unemployment Change: -11.0K v -50.3K prior (5th straight monthly decline).

- (CH) Swiss Q3 SECO Consumer Confidence: -27.1 v -25.0e.

- (CH) Swiss July PMI Manufacturing: 38.5 v 44.0e (7th month of contraction and lowest since Apr 2009).

- (TH) Thailand July Business Sentiment Index: 49.3 v 51.0 prior.

- (BR) Brazil July FIPE CPI (Sao Paulo): -0.1% v 0.0%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (VN) Vietnam Finance Ministry sold total VND4.5T in 10-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds.

- (IN) India sold total INR240B vs. INR240B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell combined €2.0B in 2036 and 2038 bunds.

- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell €625M in 3-month Bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland July Unemployment Rate: No est v 3.8% prior.

- 06:00 (EU) EU Commission to sell combined €2.5B in 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia to sell OFZ Bonds.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e July 28th: No est v -1.8% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Jun Leading Indicators M/M: No est v 0.09 prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico July Vehicle Domestic Sales: No est v 113.6K prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:15 (US) July ADP Employment Change: +190Ke v +497K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Treasury Quarterly Refunding Announcement.

- 09:00 (SG) Singapore July Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): No est v 49.7 prior; Electronics Sector Index: No est v 49.0 prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:00 (DK) Denmark July Foreign Reserves (DKK): No est v 604.8B prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 3.5% 2025 Bonds.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Jun Unemployment Rate: 3.2%e v 3.2% prior; May Real Wages Y/Y: 9.8%e v 10.4% prior.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Jun Real Retail Sales Y/Y: 9.5%e v 9.3% prior.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea July Foreign Reserves: No est v $421.5B prior.

- 17:30 (BR) Brazil Central Bank (BCB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to cut Selic Target Rate by 25bps to 13.50%.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia July Final PMI Services: No est v 48.0 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 48.3 prelim.

- 20:01 (IE) Ireland July PMI Services: No est v 56.8 prior; Composite: No est v 51.4 prior.

- 20:30 (JP) Japan July Final PMI Services: No est v 53.9 prelim; PMI Composite: No est v 52.1 prelim.

- 20:30 (SG) Singapore July PMI (whole economy): No est v 54.1 prior.

- 20:30 (HK) Hong Kong July PMI (whole economy): No est v 50.3 prior.

- 21:00 (NZ) New Zealand July ANZ Commodity Price M/M: No est v -2.3% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Jun Trade Balance (A$): 10.8Be v 11.8B prior; Exports M/M: No est v 4% prior; Imports M/M: No est v 2% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q2 Retail Sales (ex-inflation) Q/Q: -0.5%e v -0.6% prior.

- 21:45 (CN) China July Caixin PMI Services: 52.7e v 53.9 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 52.5 prior.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 0.005% 10-Year inflation-linked JGB Bonds.