Notes/Observations

- Risk aversion sentiment intensified as war in Ukraine poised to weigh on global economic growth and add to inflationary pressures.

Asia

- South Korea Feb CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.5%e.

- Japan Jan Jobless Rate: 2.8% v 2.7%e.

- New Zealand Fin Min Robertson stated that he did see inflation returning to RBNZ's 1-3% band; Faster inflation would curb consumer spending.

Russia/Ukraine

- Fierce fighting sparks fire outside Ukrainian nuclear plant.

- Ukraine Foreign Min Kuleba stated that a fire had broken out outside Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. If the facility blew up it would be 10x worse than Chernobyl.

- Ukraine noted fires at Nuclear Power Plant had been extinguished.

- Russia forces said to occupy Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Europe

- UK PM Johnson was said to be unlikely to trigger Article 16 proceedings against EU over Northern Ireland trade deal due to war in Ukraine.

Americas

- Fed Chair Powell said to have noted that the Russia/Ukraine war could accelerate moves in China to develop alternatives to the current USD-denominated international payments.

- Fed's Williams (FOMC voter) noted that Fed has the ability to adjust interest rates higher if inflation ends up staying higher or more persistent.

- Bank of Canada (BOC) Gov Macklem stated that the economy could handle higher rates as growth was robust; Can't rule out 50bps hike in the future.

Energy

US State Dept spokesperson stated that there had been significant progress in Iran nuclear talks; We were close to a possible deal. A number of difficult issues remained unresolved.

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -2.85% at 424.88, FTSE -3.01% at 7,021.07, DAX -3.58% at 13,208.50, CAC-40 -3.53% at 6,153.26, IBEX-35 -2.65% at 7,798.89, FTSE MIB -4.31% at 22,927.00, SMI -2.37% at 11,398.90, S&P 500 Futures -0.81%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board and fell further into the red as the session wore on; risk off sentiment increased following reports of fighting around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, worries over potential escalation; sectors that have fallen the least include utilities and real estate; sectors among those leading to the downside are industrials consumer; utilities sector supported as Brent trades lower compared to prior session; focus on release of US Non-Farm Payrolls later in the day; corporate events expected in the upcoming US session include Apple general meeting and Lufthansa cargo annual press conference.

Equities

- Financials: Deutsche Bank [DBK.DE] -6% (freezes Russian operations), ING Groep [INGA.NL] -6% (discloses Russia impact), Hammerson [HMSO.UK] -1% (earnings).

- Industrials: Dassault Aviation [AM.FR] +1.5% (final earnings).

Speakers

- ECB's Rehn (Finland) stated that was assessing the medium-term inflation outlook carefully; would do whatever was necessary.

- NATO Sec Gen Stoltenberg reiterates that NATO was not part of conflict in Ukraine.

- US Sec of State Blinken stated at an extraordinary NATO meeting that if the conflict came to us we were ready for it.

- UK envoy noted that an Iran nuclear deal was possible but not guaranteed.

- Czech Central Bank (CNB) confirmed it was intervening in FX to support CZK currency (Koruna).

- Poland Central Bank (NBP) said to be intervening in FX market to support the PLN currency (Zloty).

- Europe’s largest nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine said to be now seized by Russian military forces.

- Russian Defense Ministry official stated that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine was working normally.

- IAEA chief Grossi stated that a projectile did hit building within the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine but the structure was not part of the reactor. Both Ukraine nuclear facilities (Zaporizhzhia and Chernobyl) were under effective control of Russian military.

- India Central Bank (RBI) Gov Das stated that central banks had to make continual efforts to shape and anchor market expectations. Too much communication can confuse markets.

- BOJ said to see little need to consider normalization. Reiterated govt view that cost push inflation as unsustainable.

Currencies/Fixed income

- Risk version flows continued to aid the USD, JPY and CHF against other pairs as fighting in the Ukraine continued. Reports overnight that Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (largest in Europe) was on fire put fresh fears into the market.

- EUR/USD at 21-month low and approaching 4-year lows as the pair probed the 1.10 level. Dealers continued to cite that war in Ukraine and the prospect of sustained high commodity prices continued to drag on expectations of European economic growth. Economic and political considerations seemed likely keep the ECB in a wait-and-see mode in March. Dealers noted that ECB was likely to shift to a more cautious stance at its policy meeting next week. ECB seemed likely to link the path of future asset purchases to the evolution of the Ukraine crisis. Market to focus whether the APP program was on track to possibly end in September with potential rate hike in Dec Against other pairs the EUR hit a 5-year low versus the GBP and a 7-year low versus the CHF.

- Various eastern European central banks said to be defending their national currencies that have been hit by the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine. Both the Czech and Polish central banks were seen during the session.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany Jan Current Account Balance: €B v €16.5Be; Trade Balance: €3.5B v €5.5Be; Exports M/M: -2.8% v +1.0%e; Imports M/M: -4.2% v +2.0%e.

- (SE) Sweden Q4 Current Account Balance (SEK): 68.5B v 60.8B prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 168.0K v 159.0K tons prior.

- (FR) France Jan Industrial Production M/M: 1.6% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: -1.5% v -3.2%e.

- (FR) France Jan Manufacturing Production M/M: 1.8% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: -1.1% v +0.2% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Jan Industrial Production M/M: 1.9% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 7.1% v 5.8%e.

- (BR) Brazil Feb FIPE CPI (Sao Paulo) M/M: % v 0.8%e.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Feb 25th (RUB): 15.27T v 14.50T prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Feb Foreign Reserves: $550.0B v $548.9B prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Jan Retail Sales Value Y/Y: 4.1% v 0.4%e; Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: +1.7% v -0.4%e.

- (DE) Germany Feb Construction PMI: 54.9 v 54.4 prior.

- (UK) Feb New Car Registrations Y/Y: 15.0% v 27.5% prior.

- (IT) Italy Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.6% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 6.2% v 6.4%e.

- (UK) Feb Construction PMI: 59.1 v 57.5e (13th month of expansion).

- (EU) Euro Zone Jan Retail Sales M/M: 0.2% v 1.5%e; Y/Y: 7.8% v 9.2%e.

- (GR) Greece Q4 GDP Q/Q: 0.7% v 2.0% prior; Y/Y: 7.7% v 11.4% prior; GDP NSA (unadj) Y/Y: 7.4% v 11.8% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR1.2B vs. ZAR1.2B indicated in I/L 2025, 2033 and 2046 Bonds.

Looking ahead

- (RU) Russia Feb Light Vehicle Car Sales Y/Y: No est v % prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Q4 GDP Q/Q: No est v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v 11.4% prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Q4 Current Account Balance: No est v €23.3B prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Feb Live Register Monthly Change: No est v -2.9K prior; Live Register Level: No est v 164.0K prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £2.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £0.5B and £1.0B respectively).

- 06:30 (TR) Turkey Feb Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER): No est v 52.89 prior.

- 06:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Feb 25th: No est v $633.0B prior.

- 06:30 (IS) Iceland to sell 2042 RIKB Bonds; Avg Yield: %, bid-to-cover: x (no history).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Q4 GDP Q/Q: +0.1%e v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 1.1%e v 4.0% prior; GDP 4-quarters accumulated: 4.5%e v 3.9% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Dec Gross Fixed Investment: 5.5%e v 5.9% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Feb Vehicle Production: No est v 253.4K prior; Vehicle Exports: No est v 216.6K prior.

- 07:45 (US) Feb CBIZ Small Business Employment Index: No est v -0.95% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Feb Change in Nonfarm Payrolls: +423Ke v +467K prior; Change in Private Payrolls: +400Ke v +444K prior; Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: +24Ke v +13K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb Unemployment Rate: 3.9%e v 4.0% prior; Underemployment Rate: No est v 7.1% prior; Labor Force Participation Rate: 62.2%ev 62.2% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb Average Hourly Earnings M/M: 0.5%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 5.8%e v 5.7% prior; Average Weekly Hours: 34.6e v 34.5 prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jan Building Permits M/M: +1.2%e v -1.9% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Q4 Labor Productivity Q/Q: -0.2%e v -1.5% prior.

- 10:00 (CA) Canada Feb Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (Seasonally adj): No est v 50.7 prior; PMI (unadj): No est v 57.4 prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

Weekend

- 12:00 (CO) Colombia Feb CPI M/M: 1.3%e v 1.7% prior; Y/Y: 7.6%e v 6.4% prior.