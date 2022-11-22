Notes/Observations

- UK public finance data lighter than expected. European Oil and Gas stocks outperform as technology lags behind.

- Further details out of China as health officials reiterate severity of current outbreak. Beijing official announce requirment for 48 hour COVID test to access public venues, starting Nov 24th.

- Shorter US trading week ahead with compression of economic data and speakers before Thanksgiving Thurs and Fri.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng underperforming at -1.3%. EU indices are +0.5-1.7% higher. US futures are 0.2% higher. Gold +0.5%, DXY -0.4%; Commodity: Brent 0.0%, WTI +0.3%, UK Nat Gas +1.5%; Crypto: BTC -2.6%, ETH -3.4%.

Asia

- Japan PM Kishida said to consider cabinet reshuffle by the end of 2022 [last reshuffled cabinet in Aug]. Report was later refuted by Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno.

- China Vice Premier Sun Chunlan urges imposition of coronavirus controls in Chongqing; said transportation services should be ensured, supply chain to be stabilized.

Europe

- ECB's Holzmann reiterated supports 75bps rate hike in Dec.

- ECB’s Centeno (Portugal noted that conditions in place for rate hike below 75bps in Dec.

- ECB’s Villeroy (France) reiterated stance that inflation should peak in France and Europe in H1 2023.

- Italy government approves €35.0B budget law to finance new energy aid. To increase windfall tax to 35% from 25%.

- Spain govt said to approve mortgage relief package for over 1M households on Tuesday, Nov 22nd.

Americas

- Fed's Mester (FOMC voter) stated that made sense to slow down a bit the pace of rate hikes; Not anywhere near stopping raising rate.

- Fed's Daly (non-voter) stated that financial conditions were tighter than suggested by Fed rates; Saw rate peak at around 5%, but could go higher if needed to curb inflation.

- Brotherhood of Locomotive engineers and trainmen union (19.8% of overall rail worker coalition ) voted to ratify White House brokered national rail contract agreement from July 2022.

- Members of the union representing conductors and other workers voted to reject a proposed contract adding to concerns of a potential freight rail strike that could begin as soon as Dec 5th.

Energy

- Saudi Arabia refuted earlier report of possible OPEC+ production hike (talk was Saudi Arabia was discussing with other OPEC producers an output increase of 500 thousand barrels per day).

- Russia Dep PM Novak reiterated that it would not sell oil to nations who abide by the price-cap.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.69% at 436.04, FTSE +0.94% at 7,446.30, DAX +0.69% at 14,478.93, CAC-40 +0.44% at 6,663.65, IBEX-35 +1.81% at 8,336.91, FTSE MIB +0.75% at 24,538.00, SMI +0.09% at 11,094.60, S&P 500 Futures +0.28%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally in the green and advanced through the early part of the session; sectors leading higher include energy and materials; lagging sectors include real estate and technology; real estate sector dragged after disappointing results from Tag Immobilien; SocGen and Allience Bernstein form JV for equities business; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include HP, Best Buy and Warner Music.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Entain [ENT.UK] +1% (unverified chatter that MGM could again be looking to acquire Entain), AO World [AO.UK] +15% (earnings).

- Consumer staples: Carr's Group [CARR.UK] -10% (trading update).

- Energy: TotalEnergies [TTE.FR] +4% (partnership; Kuwait comments).

- Real Estate: TAG Immobilien [TEG.DE] -9% (earnings).

- Industrials: Babcock International [BAB.UK] +3% (earnings).

- Materials: CRH [CRH.UK] -1% (earnings).

- Utilities: Enel [ENEL.IT] +1.5% (divestments; strategy update; outlook).

Speakers

- ECB’s Holzmann (Austria) noted that he was still undecided on size of Dec rate hike move (**Note: earlier noted that favored a 75bps move).

- RBA Gov Lowe reiterated its forward guidance that expected to raise rates further over period ahead but MPC not on pre-set rate path. Possible to resume out-sized hikes or paus.

- China National Health Commission (NHC) spokesman Feng stated that China's COVID-19 outbreak was still severe and complex; China to keep implementing the 9th version of pandemic control guidance and the 20 measures.

- Kuwait said to also refute speculation that OPEC+ intends to raise production.

- Iran said to have begun producing uranium enriched to 60 percent at its Fordo plant, which was reopened in 2019 amid the breakdown of a nuclear agreement with major powers.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD drifted lower in another quiet session as dealers continued to contemplate a possible slowdown in the pace of rate rises by the Fed. Dealers believe that it was looking increasingly likely the Fed would increase its key rate by 50bps in Dec compared to the 75bps delivered in the past four meetings.

- EUR/USD at 1.0280 by mid-session.

- GBP/USD at 1.1855 by mid-session.

- USD/JPY at 141.35 by mid-session.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Oct Unemployment Rate: 5.8% V 6.7%e.

- (UK) Oct Public Finances (PSNCR): £9.7B v £10.0B prior; PSNB (Ex-Banking Groups): £13.5B v £21.0Be; Net Borrowing: £12.7B v £19.1Be; Central Government NCR: £8.6B v £13.7B prior.

- (DK) Denmark Nov Consumer Confidence Indicator: -30.4 v -37.0 prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Sept Leading Indicator: 125.0 v 123.4 prior.

- (TR) Turkey Nov Consumer Confidence: 76.6 v 76.2 prior.

- (MY) Malaysia mid-Nov Foreign Reserves: $107.5B v $105.2B prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Oct Unemployment Rate: 3.6% v 3.6%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Sept Current Account Balance: -€8.1B v -€26.9B prior.

- (IS) Iceland Oct Wage Index M/M: 0.3% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 7.9% v 8.1% prior.

- (PL) Poland Oct Sold Industrial Output M/M: -0.7% v +0.3%e; Y/Y: 6.8% v 7.9%e.

- (PL) Poland Oct Employment M/M: 0.1% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.2%e.

- (PL) Poland Oct Average Gross Wages M/M: 0.0% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 13.0% v 13.9%e.

- (PL) Poland Oct PPI M/M: 0.7% v 1.0%e; Y/Y: 22.9% v 23.5%e.

- (IT) Italy Sept Current Account Balance: -€2.0B v -€5.3B prior.

- (GR) Greece Sept Current Account Balance: -€0.8B v +€0.5B prior.

- (BE) Belgium Nov Consumer Confidence: -22 v -27 prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (UK) DMO opened its book to sell new 0.125% Mar 2073 Gilt linker via syndicate; guidance seen bps to -19 to -20 bps.

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR3.9B vs. ZAR3.9B indicated in 2030, 2032 and 2035 bonds.

- (AT) Austria Debt Agency (AFFA) sold total €1.2B vs. €2.5B indicated in 3-month and 6-month bills.

Looking ahead

- (NG) Nigeria Central Bank Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Interest Rate by 75bps to 16.25%.

- (PE) Peru Q3 GDP Y/Y: 1.7%e v 3.3% prior.

- (AR) Argentina Oct Budget Balance (ARS): No est v 80.6B prior.

- (MX) Mexico CitiBanamex Survey of Economists.

- 05:15 (FI) ECB’s Rehn (Finland).

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €3.0B in 1.30% Oct 2027 BOBl.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Oct PPI M/M: No est v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v 6.1% prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Sept Retail Sales M/M: +0.1%e v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: 3.9%e v 4.7% prior.

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Base Rate unchanged at 13.00%.

- 08:00 (RO) Romania Central Bank (NBR) Nov Minutes.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (NG) Nigeria Central Bank Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Interest Rate by 100bps to 16.50%.

- 08:30 (US) Nov Philadelphia Fed Non-Manufacturing Regional Index: No est v -14.9 prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Sept Retail Sales M/M: -0.5%e v +0.7% prior; Retail Sales (Ex-Auto) M/M: -0.6%e v +0.7% prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 09:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank post rate decision statement.

- 09:15 (UK) OBR On Autumn Economic Statement.

- 10:00 (US) Nov Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index: -8e v -10 prior.

- 10:00 (EU) Euro Zone Nov Advance Consumer Confidence: -26.0e v -27.6 prior.

- 11:00 (US) Fed’s Mester.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year FRN Reopening.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 7-Year Notes.

- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Oct Trade Balance: No est v $0.4B prior.

- 14:15 (US) Fed’s George.

- 14:45 (US) Fed’s Bullard.

- 16:00 (KR) South Korea Nov Business Manufacturing Survey: No est v 73 prior; Non-Manufacturing Survey: No est v 78 prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 17:00 (AU) Australia Nov Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: No est v 52.7 prior; PMI Services: No est v 49.3 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 49.8 prior.

- 19; 00 (SG) Singapore Q3 Final Q/Q: 1.5%e v 1.5% advance; Y/Y: 4.3%e v 4.4% advance.

- 20:00 (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Official Cash Rate by 75bps to 4.25%.

- 22:00 (KR) South Korea Q3 Short Term External Debt: No est v $183.8B prior.

- 22:30 (TH) Thailand Oct Customs Trade Balance: -$1.4Be v -$0.9B prior; Exports Y/Y: 5.5%e v 7.8% prior; Imports Y/Y: 11.0%e v 15.6% prior.