Stocks trade lower ahead of the Fed decision

“Investors have taken some risk off the table this afternoon, and indices are trading lower across the board save for a tiny gain for the Russell 2000. Losses have been much sharper in Europe, where poor figures from LVMH have put the CAC40 on the back foot once again, dragging other indices with it. In London the hefty upgrade to Rolls-Royce’s forecasts have seen the shares make impressive gains, recouping their March 2020 highs and seemingly bringing the tough post-pandemic era to a definitive close.”

Fed to leave door open for more hikes

“Those hoping for an accommodative Jerome Powell are likely to be disappointed, and this risks a wider pullback in equities too. Inflation in the US has come down impressively, but is expected to rise again in coming months thanks to base effects, along with gas and food prices, and with financial conditions loosening again thanks in no small part to the rally in equities, it looks like the Fed will have to give investors a dose of tough love.”