General trend
- Russia Putin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine for 'peacekeeping' operations, after recognizing separatist regions, US, Canada and Europe to impose sanctions on Russia.
- The timing of the Biden/Putin summit remains uncertain; UN Security Council held meeting on Ukraine.
- WTI Crude FUTs have risen by over 3.4%.
- 10-year UST yield declines by >7bps; US Fed Fund Futures are no longer pricing in risk of 50bps Fed rate hike in Mar - US financial press.
- China bond yields rise after hawkish press article.
- Cautious trading seen for the FX majors; Precious metals trade modestly higher; Nickel again rises to the highest since 2011 amid focus on Russia.
- US equity FUTS opened sharply lower after the holiday amid continuing concerns related to Russia.
- Asian indices have also traded sharply lower [Nikkei has dropped by over 2.4%; Hang Seng has lost over 3%].
- Shares of Rusal fall over 20% in Hong Kong, on Russian/Ukraine, gets ~25% of its Rev from operations in Russia.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assist Gov Kent announces changes to the RBA's Open Market Operations: said it is now time to make further changes to OMO to ensure that the benefits of these operations are preserved as conditions evolve over time.
- (NZ) New Zealand Shadow Board (NZIER): Called for substantial tightening over the next year with an overwhelming call to raise OCR by 25bps to 1% at coming meeting, with some voices calling for up to 50bps hike.
- RBNZ to release Monetary Policy Statement on Feb 23rd (Wed), Australia Q4 wage price index is also due on Wed.
- BOK Gov commented on Ukraine [Note: The next BOK rate meeting is on Feb 24th (Thursday)].
- Hong Kong Financial Sec Chan to deliver budget speech on Feb 23rd (Wed).
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened -0.2%.
- COL.AU Reports H1 (A$) Net 549M v 560M y/y; EBIT 975M v 1.0B y/y; Rev 20.6B v 20.4B y/y; Cuts FY22 capex.
- (NZ) New Zealand Shadow Board (NZIER): Called for substantial tightening over the next year with an overwhelming call to raise OCR by 25bps to 1% at coming meeting, with some voices calling for up to 50bps hike.
- COH.AU Reports H1 (A$) underlying Net 157.5M v 125.3M y/y; Rev 815M v 743.2M y/y.
- GEM.AU Reports FY21 (A$) underlying Net 45.7M v 60.0M y/y; underlying EBIT 119.7M v 105.2M y/y; Rev 866.3M v 788.1M y/y; Announces share buyback for up to 10% of shares.
- SVW.AU Reports H1 (A$) underlying Net 302.4M v 246.7M y/y; adj EBIT 510.9M v 396.1M y/y; Rev 4.0B (cont opts) v 2.36B y/y.
- (AU) Australia sells A$150M v A$150M indicated in 3.00% Sept 2025 Indexed Bonds, avg yield -1.1400%, bid to cover 4.87x.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assist Gov Kent: Interest rates on OMO repos will change to floating rate, Max tenor will typically be 4-weeks; OMO changes do not provide guidance on a future rate path.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -1.5%.
- (JP) Japan to join US led chip export sanctions on Russia - Japan press.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: JGBs move on various factors; Will continue monitoring impact of interest rates overseas; To collaborate with G7 on Ukraine response.
- (JP) Japan Trade Min Hagiuda: Japan needs to set oil measures that will begin in April during March.
- (JP) Japan Jan Bank of Japan (BOJ) Core CPI Y/Y: 0.8% v 0.9% prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened -1.4%.
- (KR) South Korea Feb Consumer Confidence: 103.1 v 104.4 prior; Households’ inflation expectation for next 12 months: 2.7% v 2.6% prior.
- (KR) South Korea Trade Min: Trade balance to improve after hitting bottom in January.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Lee: Will closely monitor impact of Ukraine on economy.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -2.0%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.5%.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY100B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net inject CNY90B v CNY0B prior.
- 5.HK Reports FY21 Adj pretax $21.9B v $12.1B y/y, Adj Rev $50.09B v $50.4B y/y; to buyback $1.0B in shares.
- (CN) China Vice Minister of Finance (MOF) Xu: Tax cuts will bring economic and fiscal income growth, as well as stimulate market entities; Will continue tax cuts in education and medicine.
- (CN) China Fin Min Liu: Will strengthen cooperation with monetary policy, to roll out larger tax and fee cuts in 2022.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3487 v 6.3401 prior.
- (CN) China Securities Journal Analysts continue to speculate that China will further cut interest rate and RRR, the urgency of monetary easing has declined following a major increase in credit supply in January.
- (CN) New freight train connection from Germany to China starts – Xinhua.
- (CN) According to China News monetary policy is seen as flexible
- (CN) China Foreign Ministry: Senior Diplomat Yi and US Sec of Sta.te Blinken spoke via phone, did not talk about Ukraine; reiterated the the US Should fulfill Biden's commitments from November.
- 6688.HK China said to have told banks and State Owned Companies to report exposure to Ant Financial, subsidiary of Alibaba - Press.
- 9988.HK Shares indicated >5.0% lower after rumors that Softbank will cut its stake in company; there is also focus on regulatory concerns related to Ant Group.
- (CN) China PBOC said to be urging banks in Shanghai to increase mortgages and developer loans.
North America
- (US) Fed's Bowman (voter): Keeping door open for larger March rate rise; support prompt and decisive action - press.
- (RU) US President Biden reiterates that US will respond swiftly and decisively, in lock step with allies and partners to further Russia aggression against Ukraine.
- (RU) US Biden Administration Official said the decision by Russia to send troops into the breakaway regions of Ukraine did not trigger a broader sanctions package - financial press.
Europe
- (RU) Russian Press Putin Formally Orders To Recognizedonbas LPR And DPR Separatists; Eastern Ukraine territories are ancient Russian lands; Ukraine has become US colony with a puppet government - National TV address.
- (RU) EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell: Will put sanctions package on the table if Russia recognizes independence of Luhansk and Donetsk.
- (UR) Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy: Ukraine boarders will remain as they are no matter what Russia statements; Russian federation legalizes its own troops, which have actually been in Donbass since 2014.
- (UK) PM Johnson: Moving from rules to personal responsibility on covid (ending restrictions).
- EU Commission President Von Der Leyen: The recognition of the two separatist territories in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements.
- (EU) ECB's Villeroy (France): No need to decide rate-hike dates now; reiterates call to end APP purchases (conventional QE) around Q3 2022.
- (FR) IFOP French election poll; Sees Macron winning in run-off election against both Le Pen and Pecresse.
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng %; Shanghai Composite %; Kospi %; Nikkei225 %; ASX 200 %.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 %; Nasdaq100 %, Dax %; FTSE100 %.
- EUR 1.-1.; JPY 10.-10. ;AUD 0.68-0.68; NZD 0.65-0.65.
- Commodity Futures: Gold % at $1,/oz; Crude Oil % at $/brl; Copper % at $/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1300
EUR/USD defies the 1.1300 level and approaches weekly lows, as Wall Street accelerates its slump in the last trading hour of the day. The escalation of the Ukraine/Russia crisis spurred risk aversion.
GBP/USD turns red, trades around 1.3550
The GBP/USD pair is quickly approaching its weekly low as 1.3537 as speculative interest rushes into the greenback’s safety.BOE Governor Bailey said they would considering selling assets after the main rate hit 1%.
Gold: Market players rush into safety as Russian invasion imminent
Renewed tensions in Eastern Europe spurred demand for safety. Resurgent demand for the American dollar limits gold’s bullish momentum. Gold nears its recent multi-month high, next critical resistance at 1,916.50.
XRP bulls attempt to wrest control from bears, $0.80 in sight
XRP price continues to recover from Monday’s sell-off. Buyers look to extend the bounce from Tuesday into Wednesday. Critical resistance levels ahead threaten to terminate the recent rally.
This is how commodity price increases are going to feed inflation
Attention is divided between foreign affairs, which meets finance at sanctions, and central banks, chiefly the Fed. Commodity prices are soaring for some items but not too bad for others.