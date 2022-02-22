General trend

- Russia Putin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine for 'peacekeeping' operations, after recognizing separatist regions, US, Canada and Europe to impose sanctions on Russia.

- The timing of the Biden/Putin summit remains uncertain; UN Security Council held meeting on Ukraine.

- WTI Crude FUTs have risen by over 3.4%.

- 10-year UST yield declines by >7bps; US Fed Fund Futures are no longer pricing in risk of 50bps Fed rate hike in Mar - US financial press.

- China bond yields rise after hawkish press article.

- Cautious trading seen for the FX majors; Precious metals trade modestly higher; Nickel again rises to the highest since 2011 amid focus on Russia.

- US equity FUTS opened sharply lower after the holiday amid continuing concerns related to Russia.

- Asian indices have also traded sharply lower [Nikkei has dropped by over 2.4%; Hang Seng has lost over 3%].

- Shares of Rusal fall over 20% in Hong Kong, on Russian/Ukraine, gets ~25% of its Rev from operations in Russia.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assist Gov Kent announces changes to the RBA's Open Market Operations: said it is now time to make further changes to OMO to ensure that the benefits of these operations are preserved as conditions evolve over time.

- (NZ) New Zealand Shadow Board (NZIER): Called for substantial tightening over the next year with an overwhelming call to raise OCR by 25bps to 1% at coming meeting, with some voices calling for up to 50bps hike.

- RBNZ to release Monetary Policy Statement on Feb 23rd (Wed), Australia Q4 wage price index is also due on Wed.

- BOK Gov commented on Ukraine [Note: The next BOK rate meeting is on Feb 24th (Thursday)].

- Hong Kong Financial Sec Chan to deliver budget speech on Feb 23rd (Wed).

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opened -0.2%.

- COL.AU Reports H1 (A$) Net 549M v 560M y/y; EBIT 975M v 1.0B y/y; Rev 20.6B v 20.4B y/y; Cuts FY22 capex.

- COH.AU Reports H1 (A$) underlying Net 157.5M v 125.3M y/y; Rev 815M v 743.2M y/y.

- GEM.AU Reports FY21 (A$) underlying Net 45.7M v 60.0M y/y; underlying EBIT 119.7M v 105.2M y/y; Rev 866.3M v 788.1M y/y; Announces share buyback for up to 10% of shares.

- SVW.AU Reports H1 (A$) underlying Net 302.4M v 246.7M y/y; adj EBIT 510.9M v 396.1M y/y; Rev 4.0B (cont opts) v 2.36B y/y.

- (AU) Australia sells A$150M v A$150M indicated in 3.00% Sept 2025 Indexed Bonds, avg yield -1.1400%, bid to cover 4.87x.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assist Gov Kent: Interest rates on OMO repos will change to floating rate, Max tenor will typically be 4-weeks; OMO changes do not provide guidance on a future rate path.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -1.5%.

- (JP) Japan to join US led chip export sanctions on Russia - Japan press.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: JGBs move on various factors; Will continue monitoring impact of interest rates overseas; To collaborate with G7 on Ukraine response.

- (JP) Japan Trade Min Hagiuda: Japan needs to set oil measures that will begin in April during March.

- (JP) Japan Jan Bank of Japan (BOJ) Core CPI Y/Y: 0.8% v 0.9% prior.

Korea

- Kospi opened -1.4%.

- (KR) South Korea Feb Consumer Confidence: 103.1 v 104.4 prior; Households’ inflation expectation for next 12 months: 2.7% v 2.6% prior.

- (KR) South Korea Trade Min: Trade balance to improve after hitting bottom in January.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Lee: Will closely monitor impact of Ukraine on economy.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -2.0%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.5%.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY100B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net inject CNY90B v CNY0B prior.

- 5.HK Reports FY21 Adj pretax $21.9B v $12.1B y/y, Adj Rev $50.09B v $50.4B y/y; to buyback $1.0B in shares.

- (CN) China Vice Minister of Finance (MOF) Xu: Tax cuts will bring economic and fiscal income growth, as well as stimulate market entities; Will continue tax cuts in education and medicine.

- (CN) China Fin Min Liu: Will strengthen cooperation with monetary policy, to roll out larger tax and fee cuts in 2022.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3487 v 6.3401 prior.

- (CN) China Securities Journal Analysts continue to speculate that China will further cut interest rate and RRR, the urgency of monetary easing has declined following a major increase in credit supply in January.

- (CN) New freight train connection from Germany to China starts – Xinhua.

- (CN) According to China News monetary policy is seen as flexible

- (CN) China Foreign Ministry: Senior Diplomat Yi and US Sec of Sta.te Blinken spoke via phone, did not talk about Ukraine; reiterated the the US Should fulfill Biden's commitments from November.

- 6688.HK China said to have told banks and State Owned Companies to report exposure to Ant Financial, subsidiary of Alibaba - Press.

- 9988.HK Shares indicated >5.0% lower after rumors that Softbank will cut its stake in company; there is also focus on regulatory concerns related to Ant Group.

- (CN) China PBOC said to be urging banks in Shanghai to increase mortgages and developer loans.

North America

- (US) Fed's Bowman (voter): Keeping door open for larger March rate rise; support prompt and decisive action - press.

- (RU) US President Biden reiterates that US will respond swiftly and decisively, in lock step with allies and partners to further Russia aggression against Ukraine.

- (RU) US Biden Administration Official said the decision by Russia to send troops into the breakaway regions of Ukraine did not trigger a broader sanctions package - financial press.

Europe

- (RU) Russian Press Putin Formally Orders To Recognizedonbas LPR And DPR Separatists; Eastern Ukraine territories are ancient Russian lands; Ukraine has become US colony with a puppet government - National TV address.

- (RU) EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell: Will put sanctions package on the table if Russia recognizes independence of Luhansk and Donetsk.

- (UR) Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy: Ukraine boarders will remain as they are no matter what Russia statements; Russian federation legalizes its own troops, which have actually been in Donbass since 2014.

- (UK) PM Johnson: Moving from rules to personal responsibility on covid (ending restrictions).

- EU Commission President Von Der Leyen: The recognition of the two separatist territories in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements.

- (EU) ECB's Villeroy (France): No need to decide rate-hike dates now; reiterates call to end APP purchases (conventional QE) around Q3 2022.

- (FR) IFOP French election poll; Sees Macron winning in run-off election against both Le Pen and Pecresse.

