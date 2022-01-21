Asia Market Update: Risk appetite suffers in Asia, Resources index weighs on Aussie market; US equity FUTs extend declines; UST yields drop; Evergrande and offshore bondholders in focus.

General trend

- JPY and CHF supported by lower UST yields.

- 2-year UST yield tested 1.00%.

- WTI Crude Futs extend declines.

- Netflix declined by >20% in afterhours trading amid concerns related to guidance and competition.

- Only modest equity losses seen in Shanghai and HK; China policy easing talk continues.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) Australia sells A$1.5B v A$1.5B indicated in 3.25% Apr 2025 bonds, Avg yield: 1.3298% v 1.0468% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.9x v 3.25x prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Dec Manufacturing PMI: 53.7 v 51.2 prior (4th month of expansion) (update).

China/Hong Kong

- (CN) China expected to cut rates on Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) loans on Jan 21st - financial press.

- (CN) China may announce additional stimulus policies following rate cut [in line] - Chinese press.

- (CN) China Premier Li: Domestic economy faces more uncertainty in 2022; need more implementation of macro policies; Calls for more moves to increase demand and stabilize expectations; Calls to step up cross-cyclical adjustment in the economy [from Jan 20th].

- Evergrande [3333.HK] Says risk management committee is actively looking for solutions and communicating with creditors; proposes to engage additional professionals, including China International Capital Corporation Limited and BOCI Asia Limited as financial advisors; to engage Zhong Lun Law Firm LLP as legal advisor.

- Evergrande [3333.HK]: Offshore bondholders said to receive identification notice.

- Country Garden [2007.HK] To issue HK$3.9B in 4.95% 2026 guaranteed convertible bonds.

- Kaisa Group [1638.HK] Plan to sell CNY520M in ABS was terminated, cites exchange statement [no reason was initially disclosed].

- (CN) Regulation of property developers presale funds needs to be flexible - Chinese press.

- (CN) China banks are speeding up approval for mortgage loans - China Securities Journal.

- (CN) China State Planner (NDRC) issues guidelines on increasing green consumption: To gradually remove curbs on NEV purchases; to allow power prices to move in a wider band.

- (CN) China Transportation Ministry said to have summoned multiple road freight platforms; these cos were told to protect the interests of drivers.

- (CN) China SAFE [FX regulator] official Wang: Spill-over effects from US Fed rate hikes might be lower than before; recent marginal gains in yuan due to seasonal factors.

- (CN) China Banks Dec Net Total FX Purchase: CNY292.9B.

- (CN) China issues draft rules for domestic fixed-income Connect scheme.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY100B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY100B prior; Net inject CNY90B v CNY90B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3492 v 6.3485 prior.

Japan

- (JP) JAPAN DEC NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: 0.8% V 0.9%E; CPI EX-FRESH FOOD (CORE) Y/Y: 0.5% V 0.6%E.

- (JP) Japan Government Official: Dec electricity prices +13.4% y/y [highest since Mar 1981].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Dec Meeting Minutes (2 decisions ago): Reiterates won't hesitate to add easing if needed.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: To continue to debate capital gains tax revisions.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Want each ministry to quickly use omicron funds and as effectively as possible.

Korea

- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Ahn: To issue KRW11.3T in Treasury bonds to finance extra budget, to distribute bond sales throughout this year [2022]; confirms size of extra budget at KRW14.0T.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): Reiterates to take steps to stabilize bond market if needed.

- (KR) South Korea Jan 1-20th Exports Y/Y: 22.0% v 20.0% prior; Imports Y/Y: 38.4% v 42.1% prior; Chip Exports y/y: 29.5% v 27.5% prior.

North America

- (US) US Treasury Sec Yellen to comment at virtual Davos on Fri [Jan 21st].

Europe

- (UK) Jan GfK Consumer Confidence: -19 v -15e (lowest since Feb 2021).

Other

- (IN) India Interbank Call Rate rises to 4.45% (prior close 3.30%).

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1.4%, ASX 200 -2.3% , Hang Seng -0.9%; Shanghai Composite -1.1% ; Kospi -1.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.7%; Nasdaq100 -1.3%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -1.1%.

- EUR 1.1335-1.1301 ; JPY 114.23-113.62 ; AUD 0.7233-0.7180 ;NZD 0.6762-0.6723.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,841/oz; Crude Oil -2% at $83.82/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.5122/lb.