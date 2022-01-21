Asia Market Update: Risk appetite suffers in Asia, Resources index weighs on Aussie market; US equity FUTs extend declines; UST yields drop; Evergrande and offshore bondholders in focus.
General trend
- JPY and CHF supported by lower UST yields.
- 2-year UST yield tested 1.00%.
- WTI Crude Futs extend declines.
- Netflix declined by >20% in afterhours trading amid concerns related to guidance and competition.
- Only modest equity losses seen in Shanghai and HK; China policy easing talk continues.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.5B v A$1.5B indicated in 3.25% Apr 2025 bonds, Avg yield: 1.3298% v 1.0468% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.9x v 3.25x prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand Dec Manufacturing PMI: 53.7 v 51.2 prior (4th month of expansion) (update).
China/Hong Kong
- (CN) China expected to cut rates on Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) loans on Jan 21st - financial press.
- (CN) China may announce additional stimulus policies following rate cut [in line] - Chinese press.
- (CN) China Premier Li: Domestic economy faces more uncertainty in 2022; need more implementation of macro policies; Calls for more moves to increase demand and stabilize expectations; Calls to step up cross-cyclical adjustment in the economy [from Jan 20th].
- Evergrande [3333.HK] Says risk management committee is actively looking for solutions and communicating with creditors; proposes to engage additional professionals, including China International Capital Corporation Limited and BOCI Asia Limited as financial advisors; to engage Zhong Lun Law Firm LLP as legal advisor.
- Evergrande [3333.HK]: Offshore bondholders said to receive identification notice.
- Country Garden [2007.HK] To issue HK$3.9B in 4.95% 2026 guaranteed convertible bonds.
- Kaisa Group [1638.HK] Plan to sell CNY520M in ABS was terminated, cites exchange statement [no reason was initially disclosed].
- (CN) Regulation of property developers presale funds needs to be flexible - Chinese press.
- (CN) China banks are speeding up approval for mortgage loans - China Securities Journal.
- (CN) China State Planner (NDRC) issues guidelines on increasing green consumption: To gradually remove curbs on NEV purchases; to allow power prices to move in a wider band.
- (CN) China Transportation Ministry said to have summoned multiple road freight platforms; these cos were told to protect the interests of drivers.
- (CN) China SAFE [FX regulator] official Wang: Spill-over effects from US Fed rate hikes might be lower than before; recent marginal gains in yuan due to seasonal factors.
- (CN) China Banks Dec Net Total FX Purchase: CNY292.9B.
- (CN) China issues draft rules for domestic fixed-income Connect scheme.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY100B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY100B prior; Net inject CNY90B v CNY90B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3492 v 6.3485 prior.
Japan
- (JP) JAPAN DEC NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: 0.8% V 0.9%E; CPI EX-FRESH FOOD (CORE) Y/Y: 0.5% V 0.6%E.
- (JP) Japan Government Official: Dec electricity prices +13.4% y/y [highest since Mar 1981].
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Dec Meeting Minutes (2 decisions ago): Reiterates won't hesitate to add easing if needed.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: To continue to debate capital gains tax revisions.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Want each ministry to quickly use omicron funds and as effectively as possible.
Korea
- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Ahn: To issue KRW11.3T in Treasury bonds to finance extra budget, to distribute bond sales throughout this year [2022]; confirms size of extra budget at KRW14.0T.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK): Reiterates to take steps to stabilize bond market if needed.
- (KR) South Korea Jan 1-20th Exports Y/Y: 22.0% v 20.0% prior; Imports Y/Y: 38.4% v 42.1% prior; Chip Exports y/y: 29.5% v 27.5% prior.
North America
- (US) US Treasury Sec Yellen to comment at virtual Davos on Fri [Jan 21st].
Europe
- (UK) Jan GfK Consumer Confidence: -19 v -15e (lowest since Feb 2021).
Other
- (IN) India Interbank Call Rate rises to 4.45% (prior close 3.30%).
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1.4%, ASX 200 -2.3% , Hang Seng -0.9%; Shanghai Composite -1.1% ; Kospi -1.5%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.7%; Nasdaq100 -1.3%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -1.1%.
- EUR 1.1335-1.1301 ; JPY 114.23-113.62 ; AUD 0.7233-0.7180 ;NZD 0.6762-0.6723.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,841/oz; Crude Oil -2% at $83.82/brl; Copper -0.4% at $4.5122/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1350 on modest dollar weakness
EUR/USD regained its traction after declining toward 1.1320 during the European session and rose to 1.1350 area. The dollar's is facing modest selling pressure amid falling US Treasury bond yields and allowing the pair to continue to edge higher ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 10-day low set near 1.3550
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3550 on Friday and touched its weakest level in 10 days. Although the US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory in the early American session, the risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to stage a convincing recovery.
Gold reclaims $1,840 amid falling US T-bond yields
Gold reversed its direction after testing $1,830 earlier in the day and turned positive on the day above $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 3% at 1.75%, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.
Will the Netflix stock price rebound?
Netflix stock edged down after better than expected Q4 results. Will the Netflix stock price rebound? Expectations of rising subscription and higher prices are bullish for Netflix stock price.