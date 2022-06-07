Notes/Observations

- Inflation concerns and rising bond yields weighing upon risk appetite (**reminder: US CPI data due Friday).

- Risk appetite has fled while the reality of central bank actions takes a grip yet again.

- German April Factory Orders weakened materially in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

- UK final PMI surprised higher in both services and composite.

- RBA hawkish surprise with cash rate hike of 50bps when 25bps was expected; forever dovish BOJ send yen to fresh 20-year low.

- UK PM Johnson survived a vote of confidence on Monday but was left weakened. Johnson advised the cabinet that by delivering tax cuts, they could achieve economic progress.

- In the move off of risk, speculative assets BTC and ETH lead to the downside over -5%. Brent and WTI both up +0.3%. Safe haven asset Gold holds onto gains while European indices and bond yields slide. S&P futures down at -0.35%.

- Looking ahead, ECB member comments expected to be quiet as ECB interest rate looms.

Asia

- RBA hikes again by 50bps (more-than-expected) as CPI had increased significantly while domestic economic was resilient. To take further steps to normalize monetary conditions.

- BOJ Gov Kuroda Semiannual testimony to Diet noted that his comment on households becoming accepting on inflation made with context of stressing wages to increase more; Reiterates BOJ to support the economy and keep up powerful easing with YCC as a pillar.

- BOJ Exec Dir Uchida reiterated stance that sharp rapid weakening of JPY currency (Yen), as seen recently, was undesirable.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki reiterated stance that rapid Yen moves were not appropriate.

Europe

- UK PM Johnson won Conservative Party confidence vote. Vote was 211 to 148 (*8Note: 180 votes was needed to win or remove the PM).

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.37% at 442.48, FTSE +0.03% at 7,610.61 , DAX -0.69% at 14,553.19, CAC-40 -0.46% at 6,518.64, IBEX-35 -0.12% at 8,825.75, FTSE MIB -0.68% at 24,399.00, SMI +0.15% at 11,546.00, S&P 500 Futures -0.29%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally lower, but reduced some of the losses ass the session wore on; better performing sectors include energy and financials; sectors leading to the downside include consumer discretionary and technology; Biffa receives unsolicited takeover offer from ECP; Pearson divests assets in Italy and Germany; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Nasdaq, JM Smucker and Goodyear.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Biffa [BIFF.UK] +27% (receives offers), Ted Baker [TED.UK] -20% (Informed by counterparty that it did not to intend to proceed with offer), SAS [SAS.SE] -8% (Swedish govt update on capital injection).

- Consumer staples: National Express [NEX.UK] -4% (trading update).

- Energy: Bowleven [BLVN.UK] +120% (Etinde permit update).

- Technology: Gooch & Housego [GHH.UK] +4% (earnings).

Speakers

- ECB's Muller (Estonia, hawk) stated that there was no reason to assume energy or food costs would fall. Inflation to slow but remain elevated.

- UK PM Johnson said to his Cabinet that must make sure we are driving reform at every stage.

- Italy Stats Agency (Istat) updated its economic outlook which cut the 2022 GDP growth forecast from 4.7% to 2.8%. Growth outlook marked by strong downside risks in coming months.

- Thailand govt agencies said to discuss steps to address inflation.

- Philippines Central Bank Gov Diokno reiterated that timing and conditions of exit strategy to be data dependent. Inflation to move back into target in 2023.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD maintained a form tone as Fed tightening and good US economic provided momentum.

- USD/JPY tested fresh 20-year highs as central bank divergence between Feb and BOJ continued. BOJ Gov Kuroda reiterated his stance of its yield-curve control policy and its commitment to "powerful" monetary stimulus.

- EUR/USD back below the 1.07 level. Focus on the upcoming ECB meeting. Dealers already said to have priced in several hikes over the 2022 period and the end of bond-buying stimulus. Markets seeking more clarity on what comes after. German April Factory Orders weakened materially in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

- GBP/USD regained losses after passing the confidence vote yesterday. Trades slightly down and testing 1.2500. focus sharpens on the nation’s worsening economy.

- NZD/USD trades significantly lower after moving off the back of RBNZ comments about providing NZ$1.3B additional funding for lending program. Trading at 0.6455.

- RBA hawkish surprise initially sent AUD currency higher. However, the strong USD put some headwinds into commodity prices which reverberated back into the Aussy.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany Apr Factory Orders M/M: -2.7% v +0.3%e; Y/Y: -6.2% v -4.1%e.

- (FI) Finland Apr Preliminary Trade Balance: -€0.9B v -€1.4B prior.

- (SE) Sweden Q1 Current Account (SEK): 57.6B v 70.3B prior.

- (DK) Denmark Apr Industrial Production M/M: 1.1% v 4.6% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa May Gross Reserves: $59.3B v $60.3B prior; Net Reserves: $54.4B v $54.5Be.

- (AU) Australia May Foreign Reserves: A$77.3B v A$77.5B prior.

- (ES) Spain Apr Industrial Production M/M: 2.1% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: +2.4% v -0.1%e; Industrial Output NSA (unadj) Y/Y: -0.4% v +0.4% prior.

- (CH) Swiss May Foreign Currency Reserves (CHF): 925.4B v 925.3B prior.

- (AT) Austria May Wholesale Price Index M/M: 1.0% v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 25.1% v 26.0% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Apr Retail Sales (ex-auto) Y/Y: 6.2% v 5.0%e.

- (CZ) Czech Q1 Average Real Monthly Wage Y/Y: -3.6% v -3.9%e.

- (DE) Germany Apr Construction PMI: 45.4 v 46.0 prior.

- (TW) Taiwan May CPI Y/Y: 3.4% v 3.3%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 2.6% v 2.6%e; WPI Y/Y: 16.6% v 16.0%e.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 753.8B v 754.0B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 662.4B v 663.1B prior.

- (CZ) Czech May International Reserves: $167.2B v $169.1B prior.

- (CN) China May Foreign Reserves: $3.218T v $3.120Te.

- (EU) Euro Zone July Sentix Investor Confidence: -15.8 v -21.2e.

- (UK) May Final PMI Services: 53.4 v 51.8 prelim (confirmed 15th month of expansion); PMI Composite: 53.1v 51.8 prelim.

- (UK) May Official Reserves Changes: -$0.4B v -$3.1B prior.

- (GR) Greece Q1 GDP Q/Q: 2.3% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 7.0% v 8.1% prior.

- (SG) Singapore May Foreign Reserves: $345.3B v $365.2B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR17.0T vs. IDR20T target in bills and bond.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) opened its books to sell new EUR-denominated 10-year bond via syndicate.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €4.923B vs. €4.5-5.5B indicated range in 6-month and 12-month Bills.

- (UK) DMO sold £3.0B in 0.25% Jan 2025 Gilts; Avg Yield: 1.951% v 0.952% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.24x v 1.91x prior; Tail: 1.0bps v 2.5bps prior.

- (AT) Austria Debt Agency (AFFA) sold total €1.38B vs. €1.38B indicated in 2027 and 2032 RAGB bonds.

Looking ahead

- (IL) Israel May Foreign Currency Balance: No est v $197.6B prior.

- (MX) Mexico CitiBanamex Survey of Economists.

- (CO) Colombia May Consumer Confidence Index: No est v -17.5 prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa Q1 GDP Q/Q: 1.2%e v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: 1.8%e v 1.7% prior.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell combined €700M in I/L 2026 and 2046 Bonds (Bundei).

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell €1.0B indicated in 3-month bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 05:30 (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) to sell €1.5-3.0B in 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2032, 2037 and 2048 bonds.

- 06:30 (EU) ESM to sell €1.1B in 3-month Bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (TR) Turkey to sell Bonds.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland May Official Reserves: No est v $152.2B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Apr Trade Balance: -$89.5Be v -$109.8B prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Apr Intl Merchandise Trade (CAD): 2.6Be v 2.5B prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile May Trade Balance: No est v $1.1B prior; Total Exports: No est v $8.4B prior; Total Imports: No est v $7.4B prior; Copper Exports: No est v $4.0B prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile May International Reserves: No est v $48.6B prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook Sales w/e June 4th.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €4.7-5.9B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia May Official Reserve Assets: No est v $593.1B prior.

- 09:00 (CL) Chile Apr Nominal Wage Y/Y: No est v 7.4% prior.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 09:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.

- 10:00 (CA) Canada May Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (seasonally adj): No est v 66.3 prior; PMI (unadj): No est v 68.0 prior.

- 10:00 (BE) ECB’s Wunsch (Belgium).

- 10:30 (TR) Turkey May Cash Budget Balance (TRY): No est v -43.7B prior.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 3-year notes.

- 15:00 (US) Apr Consumer Credit: $35.0Be v $52.4B prior.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 18:00 (CL) Chile Central Bank ((BCCh) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise the Overnight Rate Target by 75bps to 9.00% (50-50% 75-100bps).

- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand 10-month Budget Balance (NZ$): No est v -5.05B prior.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Q1 preliminary GDP (2nd reading) Q/Q: 0.7%e v 0.7% advance; Y/Y: 3.1%e v 3.1% advance.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Q1 Final GDP Q/Q: -0.3%e v -0.2% prelim; GDP Annualized Q/Q: -1.1%e v -1.0% prelim; GDP Nominal Q/Q: 0.1%e v 0.1% prelim.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Apr Current Account Balance: ¥513.2Be v ¥2.549T prior; Adjusted Current Account: ¥393.8Be v ¥1.556T prior; Trade Balance (BOP): -¥735.0Be v -¥166.1B prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan May Bank Lending Y/Y: No est v 0.9% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trusts) Y/Y: No est v 1.1% prior.

- 23:00 (ID) Indonesia May Foreign Exchange Reserves: No est v $135.7B prior.