Notes/Observations

- Chinese equities surge after govt promised to keep equity markets stable.

- Continued optimism developing between Russia-Ukraine.

- Market's focus on the FOMC rate decision with 25bps hike expected.

Asia

- China Vice Premier Liu He promised to keep equity markets stable and added that govt to continue to support overseas share listings.

- Japan Feb Trade Balance: -¥668.3B v -¥112.6Be.

Russia/Ukraine

- President Biden expected to announce $1.0B in military assistance to Ukraine on Mar 16 (Weds).

- Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy stated that Ukraine must recognize there was not an open door to NATO membership. Country understands it was not in NATO and had proposed a way to protect its skies and people independently.

- UK officials said to believe Ukraine President Zelensky to have accepted that Ukraine can never join NATO; ready to commit to neutrality. Believe that Zelensky would have to agree to give up control of parts of the country to convince Putin to pull back.

- President Biden to fly to Europe during week of Mar 21st to meet with NATO allies and EU leaders. To participate in the March 24th “extraordinary summit” called for by NATO Sec Gen Stoltenberg.

Europe

- Fitch says Russia to be in default if it failed to pay US currency the coupon payments that was due Wednesday ( Mar 16th) on its dollar debt within a 30-day grace period.

Americas

Sarah Raskin withdraws from consideration for Fed nomination.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +3.8M v +2.8M prior.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +2.16% at 8,370.50, FTSE +1.14% at 8,370.50, DAX +2.56% at 14,274.15, CAC-40 +2.63% at 14,274.15, IBEX-35 +1.62% at 8,370.50, FTSE MIB +2.40% at 8,370.50, SMI +1.7% at 8,370.50, S&P 500 Futures +1.09%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open substantially higher across the board and advanced into the green as the session progressed; improved risk appetite attributed to improved evaluation of geopolitical risks; sectors among those leading to the upside are consumer discretionary and financials; laggard sectors include telecom and energy; financial sector supported by EQT acquiring Baring; CMA raises concerns over Avast’s merger with Norton; reportedly activist investors pushing Foxtons to sell company; focus on results of FOMC meeting later in the day; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Jabil and Diasorin.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Inditex [ITX.ES] +1% (earnings).

- Energy: Equinor [EQNR.NO] +2% (measures to insure high gas exports to Europe).

- Financials: EQT AB [EQT.SE] +7% (acquisition).

- Industrials: BMW [BMW.DE] +2% (guidance), WeBuild [WBD.IT] +3% (contract).

- Technology: Avast [AVST.UK] -11% (UK CMA investigation into merger).

- Utilities: E.ON [EOAN.DE] +1.5% (earnings).

Speakers

- ECB's Centeno (Portugal): Conditions for rate hike have not yet met.

- Sweden Central Bank (RiksbanK) Gov Ingves stated that a rate hike to come sooner than 2024; inflation was far too high at this time and likely to gap further (**Note: Riksbank forward guidance was for rates to be raised in H2 2024).

- German Cabinet said to approve €100B military spending fund. To borrow €200B in 2022 for defense and climate.

- Denmark Central Bank Gov Rohde stated that Ukraine conflict to cut 1% off GDP.

- Russia Foreign Min Lavrov stated that peace talks with Ukraine were not easy, but have hope for compromise. Some formulation of agreements with Ukraine were close to being agreed. Ukraine neutral status was under serious discussion.

- Russia negotiator Medinsky noted of some progress in Ukraine talks but not on all topics.

- Ukraine Presidential Advisor stated that it had launched a counteroffensive in several operational areas, radically changing situation.

- China PBOC Gov Li Gang vowed to ensure stable stock market with other agencies.

- IEA Monthly Oil Report (OMR) cut its 2022 global oil demand growth from 3.2M bpd to 2.1M bps (demand seen at 99.6M bpd). OECD oil inventories lower by 22.1M to 2.62B barrels (Note: 8-year low; prior was 2.68B barrels).

Currencies/Fixed income

- Risk appetite was healthy in the session aided by several factors. Which helped to reduce safe-haven flows.

- First saw a surge in Chinese equity indexes after various govt officials promised to keep equity markets stable. Second was the continued optimism that was developing between Russia-Ukraine with speculation for compromise.

- FOMC meets later today and is expected to raised interest rates for the first rate hike since Dec 2018. Treasury 30-year yield was approaching 2.52% ahead of the FOMC decision for its highest level since 2019.

- EUR/USD hovering below the 1.10 by mid-session with USD/JPY at 108.30.

Economic data

- (ES) Spain Jan House transactions Y/Y: 31.0% v 32.9% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Jan Current Account (CZK): 7.7B v 7.0Be.

- (IT) Italy Feb Final CPI M/M: 0.9% v 0.9% prelim; Y/Y: 5.7% v 5.7% prelim; CPI (ex-tobacco) Index: 108.8 v 107.7 prior.

- (IT) Italy Feb Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.8% v 0.8% prelim; Y/Y: 6.2% v 6.2% prelim.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR370B vs. INR370B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (DK) Denmark sold DKK1.3B in 0% Nov 2031 DGB Bonds; Avg Yield: 0.61% v 0.26% prior; bid-to-cover: 4.40x v 2.45x prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:50 (EU) ECB alloment in 7-day and 3-month USD Liquidity Tender.

- 06:00 (CY) Cyprus Feb CPI Harmonized M/M: No est v -0.7% prior; Y/Y: No est v 5.0% prior.

- 06:00 (GR) Greece Jan Unemployment Rate: No est v 12.8% prior.

- 06:00 (EU) Daily Euribor Fixing.

- 06:00 (EU) ECB, BOE and SNB hold weekly 7-day USD Liquidity Tender.

- 06:00 (SE) Sweden to sell SEK5.0B in 3-month Bills.

- 06:00 (NO) Norway to sell NOK2.0B in 1.375% Aug 2030 Bonds.

- 06:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 06:30 (DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in 0% Feb 2032 Bunds.

- 06:30 (PT) Portugal Debt Agency (IGCP) to sell 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 06:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) auction.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Mar 11th: No est v 8.5% prior.

- 07:00 (IE) Ireland Jan Property Prices M/M: No est v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 14.4% prior.

- 07:00 (PT) Portugal Feb PPI M/M: No est v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 17.9% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Mar FGV Inflation IGP-10 M/M: 1.2%e v 2.0% prior.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Jan Retail Sales M/M: -0.3%e v +1.5% prior; Y/Y: 4.9%e v 3.1% prior.

- 07:00 (EU) EU Commission to sell combined 3.0B in 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 07:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Jan IBGE Services Volume M/M: 0.2%e v 1.4% prior; Y/Y: 9.3%e v 10.4% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 08:00 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dep Gov Ohlsson.

- 08:30 (US) Feb Advance Retail Sales M/M: 0.4%e v 3.8% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: 0.9%e v 3.3% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto/gas): 0.5%e v 3.8% prior; RetailSales (control group): 0.3%e v 4.8% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb Import Price Index M/M: 1.6%e v 2.0% prior; Y/Y: 11.3%e v 10.8% prior; Import Price Index (ex-petroleum) M/M: 0.7%e v 1.4% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb Export Price Index M/M: 1.2%e v 2.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v 15.1% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Feb CPI M/M: 0.9%e v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: 5.5%e v 5.1% prior; Consumer Price Index: 146.6e v 145.3 prior; CPI Core- Median Y/Y: 3.5%e v 3.3% prior; CPI Core- Common Y/Y: 2.4%e v 2.3% -prior; CPI Core- Trim Y/Y: 4.2%e v 4.0% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jan Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: 3.9%e v 0.6% prior.

- 09:00 (PL) Poland Jan Current Account Balance: -€0.9Be v -€4.0B prior; Trade Balance: -€1.5Be v -€2.5B prior; Exports: €25.0Be v €24.1B prior; Imports: €26.5Be v €26.6B prior.

- 09:00 (PL) Poland Feb CPI Core M/M: 0.7%e v % prior; Y/Y: 6.3%e v % prior.

- 09:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 10:00 (US) Mar NAHB Housing Market Index: 81e v 82 prior.

- 10:00 (US) Jan Business Inventories: 1.1%e v 2.1% prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 14:00 (US) FOMC Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Target Range by 25bps to 0.25-0.50%.

- 14:30 (US) Fed Chair Powell post rate decision press conference.

- 17:30 (BR) Brazil Central Bank (BCB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Selic Rate Target by 100bps to 11.75%.

- 17:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q4 GDP Q/Q: +3.3%e v -3.7% prior; Y/Y: 3.3%e v -0.3% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Jan Core Machine Orders M/M: -2.0%e v +3.6% prior; Y/Y: 8.7%e v 5.1% prior.

- 20:30 (AU) Australia Feb Employment Change: +37.0Ke v +12.9K prior; Unemployment Rate: 4.1%e v 4.2% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v -17.0K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v +30.0K prior; Participation Rate: 66.3%e v 66.2% prior.

- 20:30 (SG) Singapore Feb Non-oil Domestic Exports M/M: 1.0%e v 5.0% prior; Y/Y: 16.9%e v 17.6% prior; Electronic Exports Y/Y: No est v 14.0% prior.

- 22:00 (NZ) New Zealand Feb Non Resident Bond Holdings: No est v 58.2% prior.

- 23:00 (KR) South Korea Jan M2 Money Supply M/M: No est v 0.7% prior; “L” Money Supply M/M: No est v 0.5% prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.