- Risk appetite finds some leg room with participates citing Fed Chair Powell comments that he would stick with the pace of 50bps hikes in upcoming meetings.

- EU inflation data remains on front burner (saw final reading for Spain and France in session).

- China Apr loan data disappoints with impact from pandemic being blamed.

Asia

- New Zealand Apr Manufacturing PMI registered its 8th month of expansion but lowest since Aug 2021 (51.2 v 53.8 prior).

- BOJ Gov Kuroda reiterated stance of need to continue easing for price stability target Had yet to achieve situation where inflation was sustainably at 2.0%; Not appropriate to link policy exit with his term.

- South Korea President Yoon stated that he had concerns about the trade deficit and economic slowdown.

- Shanghai Vice Mayor: Aiming to have no community spread of coronavirus by mid May; >70% on white lists have resumed production.

Russia/Ukraine

- US Sen Cornyn (R-TX): Senate vote on Ukraine aid will likely be pushed to next week. Sen Paul (R-KY) had sought to stall bill; Bill needed unanimous consent for quick passage.

Europe

- UK PM Johnson said to be discussing reducing the number of civil servants further than previously planned to pre-Brxit levels.

Americas

- Senate confirmed Fed Chair Powell for a second term (as expected).

- Fed's Daly (non-voter, dove) stated that she saw no reason to alter the course for 50bps hikes at next two meetings.

- Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) raised the Overnight Rate by 50bps to 7.00% (as expected).

- Peru Central Bank (BCRP) raised the Reference Rate by 50bps to 5.00% (as expected).

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +1.08% at 429.00, FTSE +1.34% at 7,330.19, DAX +1.17% at 13,901.00, CAC-40 +1.27% at 6,285.26, IBEX-35 +0.95% at 8,277.57, FTSE MIB +1.12% at 23,830.00, SMI +0.87% at 11,605.98, S&P 500 Futures +1.10%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board and advanced into the green as the session progressed; sectors among those leading to the upside are financials and energy; lagging sectors include industrials and consumer discretionary; oil & gas subsector supported after crude prices rose; GVS to acquire Haemotronic; no major earnings expected in the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Ceconomy [CEC.DE] +1% (earnings), Kongsberg Automotive [KOA.NO] +10% (earnings; buyback), Orpea [ORP.FR] -8% (earnings; agreement with banks).

- Energy: ENBW [EBK.DE] +2% (earnings).

- Healthcare: UCB [UCB.BE] -12% (FDA letter).

- Telecom: Deutsche Telekom AG [DTE.DE] +1% (earnings).

Speakers

- ECB’s de Guindos (Spain) reiterated stance that large part of current inflation was the result of pandemic and war. Noted that hat 2nd round effects would be key and had yet to be seen. ECB would stop buying bonds in July (refered to APP purchases). He did questions whether rate hike would lower oil prices.

- ECB’s Centeno (Portugal) stated that inflation to stay high in 2022. Stated that normalization of monetary policy was necessary but should not be an overreaction. No signs that inflationary expectations were becoming de-anchored.

- China Insurance and Banking Regulator (CBIRC) said to warn against one-way CNY currency (Yuan) bets.

- China PBoC commend that April loan growth deceleration showed the impact of the pandemic.

Currencies/Fixed income

- Risk appetite was trying to get its grove back with markets using the excuse that Fed Chair Powell would stick with the pace of 50bps hikes in upcoming meetings and not aim for a move that was more aggressive.

- The recent USD strength brought some more verbal intervention from various govt officials. China security regulator warned against one-way bets in the Yuan currency.

- Major pairs are tame this morning with the DXY slightly lower as risk appetite comes in after yesterday's flee to the safe haven USD.

- AUD/USD - trading between 0.685-0.690 range (2 year lows).

- EUR/USD - hovers around 1.040 after testing support level 1.035 (lowest since Jan 2017).

- GBP/USD - trades relatively flat around the 1.220 level (2 year lows).

- NZD/USD - trading between 0.621-0.625 range (2 year lows).

- USD/CAD - trading between 1.300-1.305 range (highest since Dec 2020).

- USD/CHF - testing resistance level 1.000 after 1 month bull run (highest since Dec 2019).

- USD/JPY - hovers between 127.6-129.3 after pulling back from 130.0-131.0 levels (20 year highs).

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Apr CPI M/M: 0.3% v 1.5% prior; Y/Y: 5.7% v 5.8% prior.

- (FI) Finland Mar Final Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: -0.4% v -1.7% prelim.

- (NO) Norway Q1 GDP Mainland Q/Q: -0.6% v -0.6%e; Overall GDP Q/Q: -1.0% v +0.1% prior.

- (NO) Norway Mar GDP Mainland M/M: 1.0% v 0.8%e; Overall GDP M/M: 0.7% v 0.7% prior.

- (FR) France Apr Final CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: 4.8% v 4.8% prelim; CPI (ex-tobacco) Index: 110.19 v 110.17e.

- (FR) France Apr Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.5% v 0.5% prelim; Y/Y: 5.4% v 5.4% prelim.

- (FR) France Q1 Preliminary Wages Q/Q: 1.1% v 0.9%e.

- (ES) Spain Apr Final CPI M/M: -0.2% v -0.1% prelim; Y/Y: 8.3% v 8.4% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Apr Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -0.3% v -0.2% prelim; Y/Y: 8.3% v 8.3% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Apr CPI Core M/M: 1.8% v 4.4% prior; Y/Y: 4.4% v 4.4% prelim.

- (TR) Turkey Mar Industrial Production M/M: -1.8% v +4.4% prior; Y/Y: 9.6% v 13.3% prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 55.4K v 52.3K tons prior.

- (PL) Poland Apr Final CPI M/M: 2.0% v 2.0% prelim; Y/Y: 12.4% v 12.3% prelim.

- (CZ) Czech Mar Current Account Monthly (CZK): -17.6B v -9.3Be.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e May 6th (RUB): 14.36T v 14.45T prior.

- (IN) India Apr Trade Balance: -$20.1B v -$20.0Be.

- (UK) Q4 Unit Labour Costs Y/Y: % v 2.7% prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Q1 Final GDP Q/Q: -3.0% v -2.9% prelim; Y/Y: -4.0% v -4.0% prelim.

- (CN) China Apr New Yuan Loans (CNY): 645.4B v 1.530Te.

- (CN) China Apr Aggregate Financing (CNY): 910.2B v 2.200Te.

- (CN) China Apr M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 10.5% v 9.9%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR330B vs. INR330B indicated in 2023, 2029, 2032 and 2061 bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L 2033, 2038 and 2046 Bonds.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Q1 labour Costs Y/Y: No est v 2.4% prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £2.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £0.5B and £1.0B respectively).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e May 6th: No est v $597.7B prior.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Mar Current Account Balance: -€2.8Be v -€2.9B prior; Trade Balance: -€2.1Be v -€1.7B prior; Exports: €26.3Be v €25.2B prior; Imports €28.2Be v €27.0B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) announcements on upcoming issuance.

- 08:30 (US) Apr Import Price Index M/M: 0.6%e v 2.6% prior; Y/Y: 12.1%e v 12.5% prior; Import Price Index (ex-petroleum) M/M: 0.7%e v 1.1% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Apr Export Price Index M/M: 0.7%e v 4.5% prior; Y/Y: No est v 18.8% prior.

- 10:00 (US) May Preliminary University of Michigan Confidence: 64.0e v 65.2 prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Mar Manufacturing Production Y/Y: 8.1%e v 10.7% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 7.5% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Mar Retail Sales Y/Y: 4.5%e v 4.9% prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.

- 11:00 (US) Fed’s Kashkari.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Apr CPI M/M: 1.7%e v 7.6% prior; Y/Y: 18.0%e v 16.7% prior.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Apr CPI Core M/M: 2.1%e v 9.1% prior; Y/Y: 20.5%e v 18.7% prior.

- 12:00 (US) Fed’s Mester.

- 12:00 (DE) ECB’s Schnabel (Germany).

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- (CO) Colombia Central Bank Economist Survey.