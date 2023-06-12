Share:

Notes/Observations

- Cautious optimism seen across equity markets ahead of Fed, ECB and BOJ rate decisions, with mild gains seen across major European bourses and US futures. USD index initially flat but turned lower as EU opened.

- Quiet macro news over the weekend and during European session. Attention lies on US CPI tomorrow (consensus Headline 4.1% YoY and Core at 5.2% YoY, both lower than Apr reading).

- Market expects a pause/skip for Fed with 80% chance and priced in a 25bps hike for the ECB. BOJ expected to leave policy unchanged.

- For the UK, on Tues, unemployment rate and average earnings expected to increase. Monthly GDP on Wed seen to expand following contraction in March. European growth in focus following contractions out of Germany and Euro Zone.

- Ukrainian spring counter-offensive said to be making early gains, according to Western press.

- Asia closed mixed with Nikkei225 outperforming at +0.5%. EU indices are higher by +0.5-1.1%. US futures are +0.2-0.6%. Gold +0.2%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent -2.8%, WTI -3.1%, TTF -7.0%; Crypto: BTC +1.2%, ETH +0.3%.

Asia

- Japan May PPI (CGPI) YoY reading registered its slowest annualized pace since Jun 2021 (Y/Y: 5.1% v 5.6%e).

- Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Dep Gov Wakatabe stated he did not expect move from BOJ in Jun decision and was not sure if BOJ would revise policy in July.

Europe

- SNB Chairman Jordan reiterates stance that fight against inflation is not yet over.

- Italy govt said to have warned that a shortage of skilled workers in construction, IT and engineering is causing delays to projects under the EU’s post-pandemic recovery program.

Energy

- Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman: Trying to combat “uncertainties and sentiment” in the oil market.

- Goldman analyst cuts end-2023 Brent forecast from $95/barrel to $86/barrel.

- Iran supreme leader noted that a deal with the West over the nuclear program was possible but only if Tehran could keep its nuclear infrastructure intact. Country should continue working with the UN nuclear watchdog.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.41% at 7,577.15, FTSE +0.22% at 7,577.15, DAX +1.00% at 16,108.75, CAC-40 +0.77% at 7,269.04, IBEX-35 +0.56% at 9,361.52, FTSE MIB +0.85% at 27,394.00, SMI +0.38% at 11,297.40, S&P 500 Futures +0.38%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open higher across the board and trended further into the green through the early part of the session; sectors leading the way higher include consumer discretionary and industrials; lagging sectors include energy and real estate; oil & gas subsector under pressure after Brent falls almost 4% in recent trading; UBS completes takeover of Credit Suisse; Novartis to acquire Chinook Therapeutics in the US; Georg Fischer enters bid for Uponor; Frasers takes stake in AO World as part of strategic partnership deal; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Oracle.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Adidas [ADS.DE] +5.0% (analyst action - raised to Outperform at Bernstein), CD Projekt [CDR.PL] +6.5% (new game add-on announcement), AO World [AO.UK] +4.5% (Frasers acquires 18.9% stake in AO World for £75M).

- Consumer staples: Ocado Group [OCDO.UK] +7.5% (analyst action - raised to Neutral at Exane BNP).

- Financials: UBS [UBSG.CH] +1.0% (closes Credit Suisse deal).

- Healthcare: Innate Pharma [IPH.FR] +4.5% (to present updated interim Phase II efficacy results of lacutamab in mycosis fungoides at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma), Epigenomics [ECX.DE] +4.5% (in talks to sell assets).

- Industrials: Thyssenkrupp [TKA.DE] +1.0% (plans IPO of hydrogen unit Nucera in Frankfurt; Primary proceeds estimated ~€500-600M), Uponor [UPONOR.FI] +6.5% (Georg Fischer offer to acquire Uponor at €28.85/shr in €2.1B deal).

- Telecom: SES [SESG.FR] -5.0% (CEO steps down).

- Materials: Glencore [GLEN.UK] +1.0% (potential unit merger with Bunge).

Speakers

- BOE's Haskel wrote in the press that it must guard against persistent inflation risks. Further hikes in the BOE’s benchmark lending rate could not be ruled out because prices were still rising faster than the 2% target.

- Germany Econ Min Habeck noted that the domestic economy could grow by 1.6% in 2024, potentially as good as 1.9%.

- Hungary Econ Min Nagy noted that raising its inflation target might make it 'more credible'.

- Iran official confirmed there were no negotiations on temporary deal to replace JCPOA nuclear deal.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was slightly softer in quiet trading on Monday ahead of key rate decisions during the week (Fed on Wed, ECB on Thurs, BOJ on Fri).

- USD softness attributed to the potential pause by the Feb at its upcoming decision. It would be the 1st pause in 11 decisions. US CPI data comes out on Tuesday just ahead of the Fed.

- EUR/USD at 1.0780 as ECB is expected to continue delivering rate hikes at its upcoming meetings.

- USD/JPY at 139.20 as BOJ was expected to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden May SEB Swedish Housing-Price Indicator: +18 v -8 prior.

- (DK) Denmark May CPI M/M: -1.4% v +0.3% prior; Y/Y: 2.9% v 5.3% prior.

- (DK) Denmark May CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -1.5% v +0.3% prior; Y/Y: 2.9% v 5.6% prior.

- (ES) Spain Apr House Transactions Y/Y: -8.1% v -5.7% prior.

- (CZ) Czech May CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 11.1% v 10.8%e.

- (CZ) Czech Apr Export Price Index Y/Y: -5.4% v +2.7% prior; Import Price Index Y/Y: -8.1% v -2.8% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Apr Current Account: -$B v -$4.4Be.

- (TR) Turkey Apr Unemployment Rate: 10.2% v 10.1% prior.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 509.8B v 519.0B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 498.3B v 504.5B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- 05:30 ((DE) Germany to sell €3.0B in 6-month BuBills.

- 05:30 (EU) European Union to sell combined €4.5B in 2027 and 2038 Bonds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economist Survey.

- 08:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) size announcement on upcoming issuance.

- 08:00 (IN) India May CPI Y/Y: 4.4%e v 4.7% prior.

- 08:00 (IN) India Apr Industrial Production Y/Y: 1.5%e v 1.1% prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Economist Survey.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €4.6-6.2B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills (4 tranches).

- 14:00 (US) May Monthly Budget Statement: -$236.0Be v $176.2B prior.

- (MX) Mexico May ANTAD Same-Store Sales Y/Y: No est v 6.2% prior.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Apr Net Migration: No est v +12.1K prior.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia CBA May Household Spending M/M: No est v -4.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.7% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Q2 BSI Large All Industry Q/Q: No est v -3.0 prior; Large Manufacturing Q/Q: No est v -10.5 prior.

- 20:30 (AU) Australia June Westpac Consumer Confidence: No est v 79.0 prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia May NAB Business Confidence: No est v 0 prior; Business Conditions: No est v 14 prior.