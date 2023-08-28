Share:

Notes/observations

- Markets digest rate path outlook following Jackson Hole symposium.

Asia

- BOJ Gov Ueda at Jackson Hole reiterates stance that with underlying inflation still below 2%, would stick to current monetary policy.

- Reports circulated that Japan govt would draw up stimulus package as soon as September. Govt aimed to create an economic stimulus package to boost the country’s growth potential and to counteract the decline in real wages due to inflation.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno reiterated stance that not at stage to comment on extra budget but cooperating with ruling parties on economic measures.

- Australia July Retail Sales M/M: 0.5% v 0.2%e.

- China Commerce Mini Wang commented that China-US relations mattered bilaterally and globally. Ready to work with US on boosting trade, business environment.

- US Commerce Sec Raimondo: noted that was profoundly important to have stable US-China economic ties. Stressed there was no room to compromise on negotiate on national security.

- Flurry of weekend announcements and activity from China regulators and PBOC in attempts to shore up domestic property, stock markets and the Yuan itself. Measures included easing mortgage rules for home buyers and extending tax breaks, meeting global investors to try and halt outflows, urged domestic institutions to increase stock investments (Friday), scale back outbound bond flows under Bond Connect, cutting stamp duty on stocks, lowering Exchange margin requirements as well as slowing the pace of IPOs.

- China PBOC confirmed guidance on relaxing residential housing loans.

- China Securities Regulator (CSRC): To slow pace of IPO's at the current stage; Exchanges to lower margin requirements.

- China Finance Ministry confirmed to cut stamp duty on domestic stock trading by 50% from Aug 28th.

Taiwan

- Hon Hai (Foxconn) Founder Terry Gou formally announced intention to run for Taiwan Presidency as an Independent. Believed that China would not dare to take over Hon Hai.

Europe

- UK markets closed for bank holiday.

- ECB chief Lagarde stated that would set rates as high as necessary for inflation; must keep price expectations anchored. Pretty confident that by end-2023 inflation numbers would look different and stood by its June economic projections.

- ECB's Kazaks (hawk, Latvia) stated that core inflation was still elevated and not in a rush to say was done raising rates.

- S&P affirmed Austria AA+ sovereign rating; outlook stable.

- Fitch affirmed Austria sovereign rating at AA+; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative.

Americas

- Fed's Mester (non-voter) stated that were getting close to where we needed to be with rates; probably still had some more work to do with rates because core inflation was too high

WSJ Timiraos: Global central bankers are unsure if they’ve raised interest rates enough; at Jackson Hole, they expressed uneasy optimism about whether rates have reached a summit in the battle vs inflation.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.62% at 454.20, FTSE +0.07% at 7,338.58, DAX +0.47% at 15,704.65, CAC-40 +0.68% at 7,279.11, IBEX-35 +1.02% at 9,433.96, FTSE MIB +0.67% at 28,397.00, SMI +0.73% at 11,036.50, S&P 500 Futures +0.14%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board, but moderated some of the gains in the early part of the trading session; all sectors start the day in the green; UK closed for holiday; among sectors leading the way higher are industrials and technology; lagging sectors include real estate and telecom; real estate sector impacted on reports German ruling party looking to cap rents; 2G Energy acquires NRGTEQ; Svenska Cellulosa to acquire remaining interest in Gallo Timber; no major earnings expected in the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer staples: Casino Guichard-Perrachon [CO.FR] +9.5% (update on the grace periods).

- Energy: 2G Energy [2GB.DE] +3.0% (acquisition), thyssenkrupp nucera [NCH2.DE] +3.0% (earnings), BP [BP.UK] +1.0% (CEO interview), BW Offshore [BWO.NO] -10.0% (earnings).

- Healthcare: Valneva [VLA.FR] +2.0% (trial data), Bayer [BAYN.DE] +1.0% (trial results).

- Industrials: Stellantis [STLA.NL] +1.0% (UAW strike authorization).

- Technology: ASML [ASML.NL] +2.0%, STMicroelectronics [STM.FR] 1.5% (China stimulus hopes).

- Real Estate: Leg Immobilien [LEG.DE] -1.0% (Germany’s ruling SDP party said to propose a three-year curb for rent increases across the country).

Speakers

- France Fin Min Le Maire noted that it needed to address service sector inflation. Did not see any interest cuts in short-to-medium term.

- German coalition reportedly overcame infighting to agree on tax relief.

- Finland Finance Ministry on 2024 budget proposal saw gross borrowings at €38.1B and net borrowing at €10.1B.

- Turkey Central Bank (CBRT) Gov Erkan stated that continued to implement roadmap which aims to lay groundwork for start of disinflation in 2024.

- Japan Cabinet Office (Govt) Aug Monthly Report maintained its overall economic assessment that the domestic economy was recovering moderately. Raised its assessment of exports (1st time in 3 months).

- Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Kanaani noted that progress had been made regarding prisoner swap deal between Iran and US.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was slightly lower as some risk-on appetite began the week. Overall markets concerns appeared to ease about the Fed's further tightening following the Jackson Hole symposium. Fed Chair Powell’s comment about promising to move with care at upcoming meetings had some analysts believe the Fed was done with its tightening. Dealers also pointed out that expectations for a Nov rate hike remained on the table. Markets anticipate an 80% chance of the Fed pausing in Sept while saw the probability of a 25 basis point hike in November just above 50%.

- EUR/USD drifting higher to test above 1.08 in the session. Euro getting support as markets believe an ECB rate pause at this time might be too early.

- GBP/USD at 1.2540 by mid-session with UK markets closed for a banking holiday.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Aug Consumer Confidence: -8.0 v -8.8 prior; Business Confidence: -19 v -20 prior

- (NO) Norway July Retail Sales M/M: -0.8% v +0.2% prior.

- (DK) Denmark July Retail Sales M/M: -4.4% v +1.2% prior; Y/Y: -5.4% v +0.9% prior.

- (TW) Taiwan July Monitoring Indicator: 15 v 13 prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone July M3 Money Supply Y/Y: -0.4% v 0.0%e.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 471.4B v 476.2B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 461.7B v 476.2B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 ((DE) Germany to sell combined €5.0B in 6-month and 12-month BuBills.

- 05:30 (EU) European Union to sell combined €3.0B in 2026 and 2041 bonds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland July Retail Sales Volume M/M: No est v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v 7.6% prior.

- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON500M in 7.35% Apr 2031 Bonds.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell bonds.

- 07:00 (IS) Iceland to sell 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Aug FGV Construction Costs M/M: 0.2%e v 0.1% prior.

- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 07:30 (BR) Brazil July Total Outstanding Loans: No est v 5.402T prior; M/M: No est v 0.1% prior; Personal Loan Default Rate: No est v 6.3% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico July Trade Balance: -$1.7Be v $0.0B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (EU) ECB's Nagel (Germany), de Cos (Spain), Holzmann (Austria), Denmark's Krogstrup.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €5.1-6.7B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 10:30 (US) Aug Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity: -19.0e v -20.0 prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year and 5-year Notes.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 19:01 (UK) Aug BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: No est v 7.6% prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan July Jobless Rate: 2.5%e v 2.5% prior; Job-To-Applicant Ratio: 1.30xe v 1.30x prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: No est v 75.8 prior.

- 23:00 (TH) Thailand Central Bank to sell. THB65B in 3-month bills.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 2-year JGB Bonds.