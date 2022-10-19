Stocks have faltered today following good gains on Monday and Tuesday, while in the UK some of the more urgent calls to replace the PM have faded away for now.

Equity rally slows to a crawl

“Some of the enthusiastic dip-buying seen earlier in the week has faded, although this might just be a lull before any short-term bounce. Earnings have been better than feared, providing a reason for this counter-trend bounce to continue for a while yet, even if the broader outlook remains difficult to say the least. But signs of risk appetite are weaker, which means the better news needs to keep coming through to avoid a fresh slump. For the moment, the march of earnings season might help keep inflation and central banks off the front pages, but this will change in time, spelling further trouble for equities.”

Dollar revival hits sterling

“Even a return to double-digit inflation for the UK has not done much for the pound. Instead, the resurgent greenback (lifted in part by those better earnings) has put renewed pressure on sterling. Like stock markets, PM Liz Truss has seen a limited revival over the past 36 hours, but the questions about her leadership, and political stability in the UK, will surely return.”