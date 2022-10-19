Stocks have faltered today following good gains on Monday and Tuesday, while in the UK some of the more urgent calls to replace the PM have faded away for now.
Equity rally slows to a crawl
“Some of the enthusiastic dip-buying seen earlier in the week has faded, although this might just be a lull before any short-term bounce. Earnings have been better than feared, providing a reason for this counter-trend bounce to continue for a while yet, even if the broader outlook remains difficult to say the least. But signs of risk appetite are weaker, which means the better news needs to keep coming through to avoid a fresh slump. For the moment, the march of earnings season might help keep inflation and central banks off the front pages, but this will change in time, spelling further trouble for equities.”
Dollar revival hits sterling
“Even a return to double-digit inflation for the UK has not done much for the pound. Instead, the resurgent greenback (lifted in part by those better earnings) has put renewed pressure on sterling. Like stock markets, PM Liz Truss has seen a limited revival over the past 36 hours, but the questions about her leadership, and political stability in the UK, will surely return.”
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD edges lower amid a worsening market mood
The AUD/USD pair hovers around 0.6260 ahead of the release of Australian employment data. The pair fell on renewed USD demand as record inflation levels awakened recession-related concerns.
EUR/USD consolidates around 0.9770
Record EU inflation and higher US government bond yields boosted the greenback on Wednesday. EUR/USD is stable below 0.9800 as investors await the next relevant catalyst.
Gold tumbles, looking to test the year low at $1,614.81
XAUUSD fell on Wednesday to $1,628.35, its lowest in 3 weeks, as investors resumed buying the Dollar. Market mood deteriorated on the back of renewed growth-related concerns. Gold cannot compete now with soaring rates in the US and tends to fall in risk-averse scenarios.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Network activity signals red days ahead
ETH shows a significant influx of investors actively participating in the network. Ethereum price could become problematic for long-term investors as a sweep-the-lows event is becoming more self-fulfilling. Key levels have been identified.
Bears in command
The bears are in the driver‘s seat. Treasuries show no sign of calming down – the parabolic move in yields doesn‘t look to be over, the 10-y yield is already 4.10% premarket, and that means significant risk-off headwinds today.