Market movers today

On another quiet day on the data front markets will likely remain in a wait-and-see mode ahead of tomorrow's Fed meeting and watch out for headlines around ongoing diplomatic talks between Ukraine/Russia.

In Germany, the ZEW index for March will give a glimpse on the economic hit to confidence from the Ukraine-Russia war and we will likely see a marked dip.

The UK labour market report for January gives Bank of England a last input ahead of its policy meeting on Thursday.

After the inflation upside surprise yesterday, Prospera inflation expectations will be in focus in Sweden today. Norges Bank's regional survey is also due out with focus on capacity utilisation, labour shortages and wage expectations.

The 60 second overview

Equities lower and bond yields higher as Fed meeting looms: With inflation in focus and the Fed meeting coming up tomorrow risk appetite was on the retreat again. Stocks and oil prices were lower amid further rises in bond yields. US bond yields are at the highest level in close to three years and seven 25bp hikes from the Fed have now been priced from the Fed this year.

Chinese data surprise to upside but no rate cut: Industrial production and retail sales were higher than expected for the months of January and February. Industrial production was up 7.5% y/y (consensus 4.0% y/y, previous 9.6% y/y) while retail sales were up 6.7% y/y for the first two months of the year up from a weak 1.75 in December. Home sales also moved higher in a sign easing may be succeeding in lifting home sales. Stress in the developer high yield market is at a new peak, though, and poses risk for the outlook. And new headwinds from a worsening Covid outbreak and export markets under pressure is likely to give a new set-back in coming months. China refrained from cutting the policy rate today but we still expect two rate cuts over the coming 3-6 months.

US-China meeting a win for dialogue but little news: Words like 'intense', 'substantial' and 'constructive' were all used for the meeting yesterday between US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi. US raised concerns over China aligning with Russia and warned China against penalties if it helps Russia, while China stated its' opposition to the sanctions and opposition to false information about what China is doing. Taiwan and North Korea were also discussed at the five-hour meeting. It does not seem that much new came out of it but it is positive that the dialogue is there.

Bayer threatens sanctions on crop supply: The German agro and drug conglomerate Bayer threatens to halt crop supplies to Russia in 2023 depending on whether Russia stops its attack on Ukraine. With Russia being the largest exporter of wheat this could mean further upside for food prices for long. UN has warned over a new global food crisis putting millions of people into hunger as food and fertilizer prices have soared.

Equities: Another eventful day in equity markets yesterday with massive sector and regional differences. Sector and style/factor differences very much driven by the pickup in yields while regional difference mostly driven by the connections to Russia/Ukraine and for Chinas matter the massive Covid lockdowns. Value outperformed growth by 1.5% yesterday while financials outperforming consumer discretionary by 3%. US underperformed for second day in a row and closed around day lows after opening higher. VIX a notch higher to 32. Dow flat, S&P500 -0.7%, Nasdaq -2.0% and Russell 2000 -1.9%. The picture in Asia this morning very similar to yesterday with Japan higher while Chinese tech stock (down 4%) leading the rest of Asia lower. European futures are lower this morning while US futures are slightly higher.

FI: Yesterday's positive risk environment on the weekend news on the Ukraine-Russia war resulted in bearish steepening of the EGB curves from the get go, with otherwise generally little news through the session.

FX: The start to the week was characterised by a rally in RUB, central European currencies (HUF, CZK and PLN) and SEK. On the other hand, China-linked currencies in AUD, NZD, JPY and naturally CNY have all underperformed majors amid China stress. NOK has lost ground vs European peers amid setback to oil and natural gas prices.

Credit: Due to slightly more upbeat signals around cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine, the credit markets started the day on a positive footing. The positive mood fizzled out towards the evening though and indices ended the day only slightly tighter. Itraxx main tightened 0.4bp, while Xover tightened 3.8bp. These indices now trade at 80.2bp and 381.9bp, respectively. The tightening trend was similar in cash bonds. We also saw a modest up-tick in new issue printing from issuers with little or no exposure to the war in Ukraine.

Nordic macro

In Sweden, we have the big Prospera today (08:00). There is so far little evidence of more pronounced second-round effects, that is, high inflation pushing expectations and wages. However, since the last survey (December) CPIF inflation has picked up further (December 4.1%, January 3.9%), thus it would come as no surprise if one-to-two years expectations (adaptive by nature) drift higher as well. That in itself is probably of less importance for the Riksbank though. But if also five-year expectations begin to deviate too much from target (currently 2.1% on average), it could add pressure on Board members to act and where some of them may have less tolerance than others. Note that inflation looks set to stay elevated for most of 2022.

Norges Bank's regional survey has long been the central bank's preferred economic indicator. We expect the March round to show a further slowdown in growth as that most of the boost from the reopening of the economy has already been seen. But as inflation expectations are rising, we will focus on capacity utilisation, labour shortages and wage expectations. Any further tightening here would very clearly increase the risk of Norges Bank having to put out more aggressive signals at the meeting on 24 March. We will also be very interested in firms' take on wage growth this year, which Norges Bank estimated at 3.2% in the December monetary policy report.