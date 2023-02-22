Share:

Notes/observations

- EU bond yields move higher and equities lower in similar fashion to US trading session, following yesterday’s stronger EU and US PMI data which has markets repricing interest rates to be held at higher peaks for longer. ECB’s Villeroy noted there was ‘excessive volatility’ of markets view on terminal rate.

- Geopolitical tensions continue to percolate as China Top Diplomat visits Russia; Focus on what relationship China decides to pursue with Russia, after press speculation they are considering supplying Russia with military support for Ukraine. Markets seem to mostly be ignoring recent Russia threats (potentially as ‘no news is good news’ after Putin’s State of the Nation address), with EU Nat Gas (TTF) heavily lower from all-time highs as EU thwarts Russia’s grip on energy in recent months.

- Russia said to have conducted failed ICBM SARMAT nuclear capable missile test while US Pres Biden was in Ukraine on Mon, Feb 20th; US official later clarified the test was just before Biden arrived in Ukraine.

- Germany Feb IFO Survey was mixed, with the Current Assessment component the only notable miss to the downside.

- UK remains in limbo on N.Ireland deal and public sector strikes as new NHS staff pay proposals triggers fresh talks, but insiders note the 3.5% pay deal is too low and likely to trigger further staff exits.

- US FOMC Feb Minutes expected at 14:00 ET (19:00 GMT).

- Asia closed lower with KOSPI underperforming at -1.7%. EU indices are -0.4% to -1.2%. US futures are +0.1%. Gold 0.0%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent -1.5%, WTI -1.7%, TTF +1.6%; Crypto: BTC -2.9%, ETH -2.7%.

Asia

- Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50bps to 4.75% (as expected). Stressed that the OCR still needed to increase. Did considered rate hike much as 75bps at today's meeting.

- RBNZ Gov Orr post rate decision press conference noted that demand had to slow considerably and was still predicting a recession.

- Japan Jan PPI Services Y/Y: 1.6% v 1.5%e.

- BOJ Tamura stated that was appropriate to maintain monetary easing. At some point in the future, the BOJ must conduct assessment of monetary policy framework. To look at economy prices and wages to help determine timing for normalizing monetary policy.

- The 10-year JGB yield has risen above the BOJ ceiling [50bps] for the 2nd straight session. BOJ announced an emergency bond buying operation.

- Australia Q4 Wage Price Index Q/Q: 0.8%v 1.0%e; Y/Y: 3.3% v 3.5%e.

Ukraine Conflict

- Russia said to have conducted Satan II ICBM test while US President Biden was recently in Ukraine; the test said to have failed [US later refuted the report].

Europe

- UK govt statement noted that it had agreed with EU's Sefcovic that substantial progress had been made in resolving Northern Ireland protocol dispute; Not speculating on a timeframe for resolution.

- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt noted that the fiscal surplus did not change the need for responsible public finances. No room for tax cuts in his March Budget.

- UK PM Sunak said to be considering a 5% public sector pay offer to end strike actions. Other press reports noted that Ministers wanted to offer public sector workers a pay rise of 3.5% next year as anything over that risks efforts to curb inflation.

Americas

- Biden administration said to be narrowing down their list of candidates to replace Brainard as Fed Vice Chair.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.75% at 460.28, FTSE -0.99% at 7,898.60, DAX -0.59% at 15,307.05, CAC-40 -0.68% at 7,258.72, IBEX-35 -1.16% at 9,144.65, FTSE MIB -0.89% at 27,166.00, SMI -0.39% at 11,237.80, S&P 500 Futures +0.06%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board and continued decline through the early part of the session; risk aversion being attributed to expectations of higher interest rates; better performing sectors include consumer discretionary and telecom; sectors leading to the downside include materials and financials; UK CMA decides to not refer Shaftesbury/C&C merger to Phase 2 investigation; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include NiSource, Pirelli, Altice, Nvidia, and Ebay.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Science In Sport [SIS.UK] +8.0% (trading update), Plastic Omnium [POM.FR] +2.5% (earnings; raises targets).

- Consumer staples: Danone [BN.FR] +2.0% (reports FY22).

- Materials: Rio Tinto Group [RIO.AU] -2.5% (reports FY22), FLSmidth [FLS.DK] -4.0% (earnings).

- Financials: Lloyds Banking Group [LLOY.UK] -2.0% (reports FY22, announces £2B buyback).

- Healthcare: UCB [UCB.BE] +3.5% (earnings), Fresenius Medical Care [FME.DE] +10.5% (reports Q4 - post close), Fresenius [FRE.DE] -5.0% (earnings).

- Industrials: Stellantis [STLA.IT] +2.5% (reports FY22 - plans €1.5B buyback), Schindler [SCHP.CH] +4.0% (reports FY22, beats estimates, guides FY23).

- Telecom: Telefonica Deutschland [O2D.DE] -2.0% (earnings).

- Utilties: Iberdrola [IBE.ES] -1.0% (earnings).

Speakers

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Gov Thedeen stated that inflation was far too high and no sign of a peak. He noted that Jan's underlying inflation was worrying. No SEK currency (krona) target, but a weak currency risks boosting inflation. No plans to call any emergency meeting.

- German IFO Economists noted that the country to experience recession but it would be mild. Share of German companies who wanted to increase prices had fallen.

- Turkey President Erdogan stated that would maintain election timetable despite recent earthquakes (Reminder: general elections was pulled forward to May 14th from June 18th).

- China said to urge the State-run companies to drop the big four international auditors and use local ones citing data risk.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was steady and held on to recent gains against most of the major pairs as recent strong US data kept the theme of higher for longer on rates intact.

- Bond yields continued to drift higher in the session after Tuesday’s climb. The recent expansion readings of various EU PMI Services data also putting the expectations that rates in Europe will be higher for longer.

- EUR/USD was drifting lower despite German IFO data giving more evidence of the Euro Zone's economic resilience.

- USD/JPY re-approaching the 135 handle as US yields moved higher. Two of the major Japanese automakers agreed to the biggest wage hikes in decades. Wages are key for BOJ as it looked for evidence of a wage-price cycle that could lead to policy change.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany Jan CPI North Rhine Westphalia M/M: +0.9% v -1.0% prior; Y/Y: 8.3% v 8.7% prior.

- (DE) Germany Jan Final CPI M/M: 1.0% v 1.0% prelim; Y/Y: 8.7% v 8.7% prelim.

- (DE) Germany Jan Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.5% v 0.5% prelim; Y/Y: 9.2% v 9.2% prelim.

- (TR) Turkey Feb Real Sector (Manufacturing) Confidence (adj): 102.4 v 103.4 prior; Real Sector Confidence (unadj): 102.4 v 101.7 prior.

- (MY) Malaysia mid-Feb Foreign Reserves: $114.4B v $115.2B prior.

- (FR) France Feb Business Confidence: 103 v 102e; Manufacturing Confidence: 104 v 103e; Production Outlook Indicator: 0 v -7 prior; Own-Company Production Outlook: 14 v 14 prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Jan Unemployment Rate: 3.6% v 3.6%e.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Feb 17th (RUB): 16.60T v 16.44T prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Q4 Final GDP Y/Y: -0.4% v -09% prelim.

- (DE) Germany Feb IFO Business Climate Survey: 91.1 v 91.2e; Current Assessment Survey: 93.9 v 95.0e; Expectations Survey: 88.5 v 88.2e.

- (DE) Germany Jan CPI Hesse M/M: +1.2% v -0.7% prior; Y/Y: 8.5% v 8.1% prior.

- (DE) Germany Jan CPI Bavaria M/M: +0.7% v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: 8.8% v 9.2% prior.

- (DE) Germany Jan CPI Brandenburg M/M: +0.8% v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: 8.7% v 9.1% prior.

- (DE) Germany Jan CPI Baden Wuerttemberg M/M: % v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: 8.5% v 8.5% prior.

- (IT) Italy Jan Final CPI M/M: 0.% v 0.2% prelim; Y/Y: 10.0% v 10.1% prelim.

- (IT) Italy Jan Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -1.5% v -1.3% prelim; Y/Y: 10.7% v 10.9% prelim; CPI Index (ex-tobacco): 118.3 v 118.2 prior.

- (CH) Swiss Feb Expectations Survey: -12.3 v -40.0 prior.

- (IC) Iceland Jan Wage Index M/M: 0.2% v 4.0% prior; Y/Y: 8.6% v 12.4% prior.

- (PL) Poland Feb Consumer Confidence: -36.0 v -37.8e.

- (DE) Germany Jan CPI Saxony M/M: +1.2% v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: 9.2% v 8.7% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR290B vs. INR290B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK2.940B in 2024 and 2033 DGB bonds.

- (SE) Sweden to sold SEK15.0B vs. SEK15.0B indicated in 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: 2.9924% v 2.8267% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.73x v 1.76x prior.

- (UK) DMO sold £2.0B in 1.5% July 2053 green Gilts; Avg Yield: 4.018%; bid-to-cover: 2.42x; Tail: 0.6bps.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €3.75B vs. €3.25-3.75B indicated in new 3.40% Mar 2025 BTP bonds; Avg Yield: 3.67% v 2.62% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.51x v 2.39x prior.

- 05:00 (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €1.5B vs. €1.0-1.5B indicated in 0.10% May 2033 I/L Bonds (BTPei); Real Yield: 2.19% v 2.06% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.43x v 1.42x prior.

Looking ahead

- (IL) Israel Jan Leading 'S' Indicator M/M: No est v 0.1% prior.

- (NG) Nigeria Q4 GDP Y/Y: 2.5%e v 2.3% prior.

- (CO) Colombia Jan Retail Confidence: No est v 22.6 prior; Industrial Confidence: No est v -1.2 prior.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €5.0B in 2.3% Feb 2033 Bunds; Avg Yield: % v 2.27% prior; Bid to cover: x v 1.48x prior (Feb 1st 2023).

- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell €625M in 26-week Bills; Avg Yield: % v 2.40% prior; Bid to cover: x v 2.36x prior (Jan 25th 2023).

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 3-month LTRO (prior €775.0M with 11 bids recd).

- 06:00 (IT) Italy Jan PPI M/M No est v -1.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 2.5% prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Jan Trade Balance: No est v -$3.4B prior.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell 2028, 2032 and 2035 Bonds.

- 06:00 (RU) Russia to sell OFZ Bonds (2 tranches).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Feb 17th: No est v -7.7% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Jan M3 Money Supply M/M: -0.7%e v +0.4% prior; Y/Y: 5.8%e v 5.4% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (BE) Belgium Feb Business Confidence: No est v -13.5 prior.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Q4 Advance GDP Y/Y: -4.6%e v -3.7% prior.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Jan Industrial Production Y/Y: -2.5%e v -4.3% prior.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Jan PPI M/M: No est v -0.8% prior; Y/Y: No est v -3.3% prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year FRN Reopening.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 5-Year Notes.

- 14:00 (US) Feb FOMC Meeting Minutes.

- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Jan Trade Balance: No est v $1.1B prior.

- 16:00 (KR) South Korea Jan PPI Y/Y: No est v 6.0% prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia Q4 Private Capital Expenditure Q/Q: +1.1%e v -0.6% prior.

- 20:00 (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave 7-day Repo Rate unchanged at 3.50%.