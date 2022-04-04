Crude oil consolidates near $100pb as the latest pandemic news from China and the massive US release from strategic reserves cool down the positive pressure, but there are uncertainties on whether the US could really release 1 million barrels per day for six months to keep oil prices under control.

US futures are in the negative this morning, although the S&P500 ended last week on a last-minute rally. The rising US yields and the curve inversion make investors uncomfortable, and the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks remain in charge before Wednesday’s FOMC minutes.

Gold is under the pressure of higher US yields, and may not benefit from a renewed equity selloff if the selloff is due to the rising yields. But geopolitical tensions could throw a floor under a further selloff if geopolitical tensions escalate amid the West preparing to announce more sanctions against Russia.

Elsewhere, Chinese stocks rally on news that China will let the US authorities access the full auditing reports of companies listed in the US. Bitcoin is stuck within the $45/48K area and GameStop offers strong intra-day volatility, though not much fundamentally-supported action in medium run.