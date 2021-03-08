A weekend breakthrough on the US stimulus front has done little to boost stocks, with rising yields expected to drive another sharp decline in US tech stocks. Meanwhile, a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities sent prices higher at the open.

European markets expected to outperform US despite stimulus breakthrough.

Rising yields should benefit pro-cyclical stocks, with tech at risk.

Brent crude breaks through $70 after attack on Saudi facilities.

European markets are looking to outperform their US counterparts today despite optimism over an impending stimulus package. Overnight weakness throughout much of Asia has highlighted a feeling of pessimism around tech stocks, with the Australian ASX 200 outperformance coming off the back of another surge in energy prices. A weekend breakthrough on the US stimulus front has seen the Senate narrowly pass the $1.9 trillion financial support package that is expected to drive a strong economic bounceback over the course of 2021. However, while economic strength should bring optimism around the environment for stocks, there is significant anxiety that those big 2020 tech outperformers will come under pressure as we prepare for the reopening. Rising yields over the course of recent weeks does provide a backdrop for investors to focus on value names, and this stimulus breakthrough provides yet another reason for upside in yields. The FTSE 350 focus on pro-cyclical sectors such as energy, commodities, finance, and travel does stand UK markets in better stead than their US counterparts.

From an energy standpoint, reopening expectations have helped lift sentiment around future demand levels for crude, yet it took a weekend attack on key Saudi Arabian oil facilities to send Brent through the 2020 high of $71. Unfortunately while rising crude prices do highlight a growing optimism over demand levels, this continued ascent in energy prices do elevate inflation expectations going forward. Inflation is going to be a key determinant of central bank expectations, and Jerome Powell has admitted that the bank has to act if prices get out of control. With OPEC deciding against a production hike, there is clearly a desire to continue driving prices higher as we move towards the one-year anniversary of the historic 2020 April crude collapse.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 85 points lower, at 31,411.