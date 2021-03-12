The last few weeks has been all about rising yields on the long-end of the curve, particularly the 10 and 30-year yields. The 10-year currently sits at about 1.50% and the 30-year about 2.25%. Now, by historical standards these yields are still quite low, but the fact that they have been rising at such a fast rate has certain implications for the markets. The equity and housing markets have been driven higher because of the low interest rate environment over the past 13 years. So let’s talk a little bit about how rising yields on the long-end impacts the market and what actions the Fed may take because of it.

The long-end of the yield curve impacts valuations on longer duration assets such as stocks and real estate. If you’re unfamiliar with the yield curve, I wrote about what it is and why it’s important for banks here. If long rates are rising, that means discount rates are also rising – the rate at which one has to borrow. In other words, future cash flows are now less valuable than they were when rates were lower, because an increase in rates increases borrowing and debt-servicing costs. Higher rates could also price out less creditworthy borrowers. The higher interest rates are, the more it impacts the future cash flow of a company, their hiring, spending, investments, etc. Higher interest rates makes it more difficult for companies to borrow and increases their current debt-servicing payments, which hampers their ability to spend and invest, which in turn affects their profits and thus, returns of shareholders. We started to see some modest selling in equities as rates have risen, particularly with companies that have short-term cash-flow problems like big tech. But, if yields continue to rise, expect risk assets across the board to take a hit, because even commodities that have been on a tear (particularly oil and copper) are showing some signs of slowing down. However, over the last few days yields have mostly remained flat, allowing equities to breathe, as the indices begin to make new all-time highs again.

This rise in yields and risk assets we are seeing is nothing out of the ordinary. During a reflationary environment this behavior is common. The only issue is that while financial assets have been “reflated”, the real economy is still stuck, with economic data showing little signs that a recovery is in the cards anytime soon, aside from the industrial sector. Once the push in the industrial sector peaks, reflation will rollover. If you look (below) at the ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid Index, you can see how sharply prices have risen since the middle of 2020. This is reflective of the inflationary pressures we are seeing in the market. You should also notice that we are at or near a top. Each time the index has reached between 80 and 90, it moves sharply to the downside when it decides to turn.

What this means is that while yields are rising and may continue to rise in the near-term, it will be transitory like every other reflationary period since the Global Financial Crisis. Of course, this remains to be seen but everything policymakers have tried since 2008 has failed. From more and bigger QE packages, more fiscal spending, to a combination of the two, nothing has worked and I don’t expect it to suddenly start working after 13 years of failure. After the March 2020 selloff, the government even guaranteed a portion of bank loans (PPP) and yet, no recovery. If bank loans guaranteed by the government become somewhat of a permanent thing, this could be a game-changer, likely resulting in the runaway inflation the mainstream has been touting about, but ultimately leading our economy towards stagflation and perhaps the worst of all, hyperinflation. There will be no sustainable economic growth as government debt-to-GDP continues to rise (currently government debt is about 130% of GDP). The more debt we take on, the less productive it is in the real economy – each dollar of debt is contributing less and less towards GDP, which you can see below.

However, I believe more pain must be felt before we head down that road of making government guaranteed bank loans permanent. There have even been talks that Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), where the government essentially bypasses the Fed and spends money into existence (as opposed to taking on debt) will come to fruition. I do not believe we are completely there yet with MMT, although many like to argue that we already are. A lot of these ideas are being talked about as if they are brand new ideas, ones that will certainly boost the economy. The only problem is they are not new, in fact they are many years old. Japan has tried every idea and program the US has tried or is thinking about implementing and they have been stuck in a viscous deflationary cycle for years. And along with such a cycle comes lower and often negative yields, which the short-end of the yield curve is currently headed towards.

The 10-year yield is up about 115 bps from its bottom in March 2020 and the 30-year is up about 140 bps in the same time. The rate of change since the beginning of January 2021 has been very noticeable which has added fuel to the mainstream narrative of runaway inflation on the near horizon. But, when you look at yields with a bigger picture in mind, there is nothing that really suggests these moves are sustainable. We have rising commodities due mainly to supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and hefty inflation expectations from market participants. The consensus is that commodity prices will continue higher because all of this “pent-up” demand that has been sitting on the sidelines is now waiting to be unleashed like a bat out of hell. But, when the economy reopens, supply chains also come back online. If commodity prices are being squeezed because of supply chain disruptions, once those disruptions are resolved, prices have nowhere to go but down, unless of course this pent-up demand can more than make up for supply chains functioning at or near capacity. If you look (below) at the personal savings rate, you can see despite the sharp decline from its peak in May, it is still well above the highest level last seen since 1975. This is where the idea from pent-up demand comes from, all this money that many believe is sitting on the sidelines, waiting to be spent in the real economy.

The consensus is that pent-up demand will drive inflation and growth in 2021, with its catalyst being the high savings rate in the private sector that is waiting to be unleashed once the economy fully reopens. Most are overlooking the psychological aspect of what a pandemic can do to people. Many Americans went into this pandemic with little-to-no savings and have been struggling because of it. Many households and businesses were not prepared for a rainy day. Now that Americans realize pandemics can happen and how severe they can be, they are going to be better prepared for a similar event to happen in the future. Also, a lot of payments were deferred after the pandemic ensued. Once the economy reopens, people are going to want to get paid – rents, mortgages, bills, inventory invoices, etc. will start coming due. That means a significant portion of higher savings rates will be maintained in case of a rainy day or when used, will go towards servicing debts and other payments. That also means less spending in the real economy, and since private spending drives the economy, it leads me to believe that growth forecasts for 2021 and beyond are overly optimistic. It should be noted that CPI (consumer price index) numbers for March and April will be relatively high (likely above 3%) on a year-over-year basis due to base effects – a high, distorted inflation reading because of negative inflation numbers the year prior. This will likely fade in the months that follow.

One of the best performing sectors during 2020 was durable goods. Durable goods expenditures rose rapidly after its initial drop in March and April of 2020. Per David Rosenberg’s Research, “durable goods expenditure in volume terms therefore surged 6.4% in 2020, which was even faster than the 4.8% pace in the year before the pandemic in 2019. A normal year is closer to 5.0%. One of the best years for durable goods spending since 2004.” In other words, demand has been pulled forward, so when the economy reopens, what was once pent-up demand will turn into pent-down demand in the durable goods sector. People are not going to buy a second refrigerator, exercise bike, or backyard table. The same forward demand pull can be argued about the housing market that has seen rapidly rising home prices the past year. I’m not suggesting there will necessarily be a bust in housing, but if it slows or declines, it could add fuel to the already deflationary backdrop. Now, demand for the services sector will pickup once the economy reopens, but the pandemic has changed parts of this industry, specifically travel. Businesses have adapted because of the pandemic and are not likely to go back to old ways – many businesses have found that there is less need for traveling salesmen, in person meetings and conferences, as well as everyday work at the office. This is likely to weigh on travel and companies that rely on travel for business – airlines, hotels, car services, etc. Also, the commercial real estate market will likely take a hit, as many companies are making work from home a more permanent solution – less office space will be needed. So, there certainly will be some pent-up demand but I don’t imagine that it will live up to all the hype.

The labor and credit markets have yet to give off any inflationary signals and without those two, I only see rising yields as transitory. After the spike in credit growth back in April and May of 2020, credit has steadily contracted on a month-over-month basis. Although the unemployment rate has fallen, the labor force participation rate hasn’t come close to recovering and average weekly earnings are starting to rollover to the downside as well. We will not see sustained levels of inflation or growth without the credit and labor market recovering. Lower levels of inflation and growth, leads to lower yields. I get more in-depth on the deflationary forces of the labor market and age demographics here. If you take a look (below) at the 10-year (green) and 30-year (white) yield, you can see a common trend that has been taking place since 1980. Yields make a low and then rise, failing to ever get above their previous high, then move lower, creating a lower low. This phenomena has been occurring since 1980 and I don’t see any reason that this pattern will be disrupted before yields move lower once again.

However, as yields rise, it poses risks to the financial system which I began talking about earlier. Under current economic conditions, revenue has been tough to come by for many and because of that households, corporations, and even the government cannot afford to be paying higher costs on their debt. Per David Rosenberg’s Research, “at all levels—household, business, and government—we are now choking on $80 trillion of debt in the United States, which means every 100 basis point back-up in interest rates drains $800 billion or 4% out of GDP.” As you can see, as nations become over-indebted, debt is not only less productive, but the consequences become severe. Again, equities and housing have been propped up on such low interest rates that they need rates to be kept very close to the zero lower bound in order to keep the party going. If rates continue to rise at a fast rate, one of two things are going to happen: the market is going to break or the Fed is going to initiate Yield Curve Control (YCC).

YCC is when the Fed puts a cap on how high rates can go. Let’s say they cap the 10-year yield at 2.5%, as soon as the 10-year yield gets close to that 2.5% mark, the Fed will step in and purchase an appropriate amount of 10-year notes to push the prices higher, driving yields lower. This has been a very popular topic recently, as many expected that Fed chair Powell was going to at least hint that YCC was coming in his testimony to congress last week. Unfortunately, Powell disappointed many by saying "It's very important to ask: 'Why are rates moving up? In a way, it's a statement of confidence." Powell believes yields rising are sign that the economic recovery is underway and does not think there is any need to take action right now. Unless financial conditions worsen, I do not think we will see YCC. I also don’t believe that YCC is needed as I think the market is going to take yields lower because of another deflationary shock, but most, including the Fed, don’t see it that way. Since the Fed doesn’t believe that to be the case, we might need the market to break before YCC is issued.

There’s also a third possibility, that the Fed reintroduces Operation Twist, which is when the Fed buys bonds on the long-end of the curve (driving yields lower) and sells the short-end of the curve (driving rates higher). In a healthy, steepening of the yield curve, both the long and short-end would be rising, but the long-end would be rising at a faster rate, thus steepening the curve. But, that is not what is happening. The long-end has been rising but the short-end has actually fallen, threatening to break below zero, into negative territory just like they did briefly in March 2020. This is why the Fed would engage in something like Operation Twist, because if they can successfully keep rates above zero by selling short-duration bonds, they will not be faced with the dilemma of having to consider taking the overnight rate negative. At the same time, if they can keep the rates on the long-end suppressed, which are the consumer borrowing rates, they believe it to be a win-win. Now, the Fed has never taken the federal funds rate below zero and Powell is on record saying that negative rates are not something the Fed is considering but I am a firm believer that the bond market tells the Fed what to do, not the other way around.

Let’s not forget, the Fed is not a proactive agency, but rather a reactive one. You don’t have to look back too far for proof either. The end of 2018 saw the stock market correct 20% before the Fed put the brakes on their rate hikes and reversed course. March 2020, the market fell 35% before the Fed stepped in. The Fed has always reacted after something breaks, never proactive in trying to prevent the break. So, while many are calling for YCC or some other Fed action, it’s not likely to come before the market breaks and we get a big correction in risk assets. Now, could the Fed be more proactive this time around? Absolutely, but I wouldn’t bet on it. Fed chair Powell made no indication that action was imminent during last week’s press conference. It’s also worth remembering that the stock market is NOT the economy and the Fed shouldn’t be interjecting every time there is a correction, but unfortunately, this has been a common theme over the years. What this ultimately means is that yields are likely to run higher in the near term. There’s also the possibility of a pullback prior to yields running higher, as yields on the 10s and 30s have struggled the past two weeks to get above their highs created at the end of February. If yields do break higher, how high can they actually go? We will have to wait and see, but if you go back a couple of months I don’t think many could see the 10-year yield reaching 2% and the 30-year yield reaching 3% prior to the Fed stepping in, but now it’s not so far-fetched. Something I have learned over the past year is to never underestimate momentum and how high the price of anything can go before something gives. I think 2% and 3% on the 10s and 30s is not out of the realm of possibility before the Fed steps in. The question becomes, will the market crack prior to that, forcing Fed action? I also wouldn’t be surprised if there was a blow off top in yields and the 10s and 30s overshot 2% and 3% before ultimately crashing lower. Again, nothing is out of the realm of possibility, I think we all learned that over this past year.

In conclusion, rising yields will be short-lived whether it be from the market breaking and risk assets selling off, causing a flow to safe, liquid assets, like US Treasuries (driving yields lower) or the Fed issuing YCC, or Operation Twist or some combination of these. When I say short-lived, that could still mean months. This is not necessarily going to start to unfold tomorrow, although it could. It could because of the risks that are brewing underneath the surface. I think whether we get a pullback in yields or not, higher yields are coming before we get a correction and/or deflationary shock to the system. Equity indices (besides the Nasdaq) just made new all-time highs today, with “elevated” yields, which tells me that both yields and equities can run higher before something gives. The reflation trade (long risk assets) has not only worked very well, it is still on, it’s just important to understand the risks of said trade. The sugar high from stimulus will wear off and when it does, this reflation trade and inflation hype will be over, which will mean a sharp correction in equities and risk assets across the board and with that comes falling yields (rising bond prices) and a higher dollar.