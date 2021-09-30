Weekly jobless claims in the US rose for the fourth week, stubbornly rejecting analysts' forecasts of a decline. The latest data showed an increase in claims up to 362K last week against 351K a week earlier and projections of a fall to 333K.
Analysts expected the fall after the expiry of enhanced payments and record levels of vacancies published by US businesses.
The number of reapplications stagnated around the level of 2,800k for the fifth week in a row. This is a worrying economic signal which makes one wait with caution for the employment report for September at the end of next week. For the markets, this could prove to be news that keeps the dollar strengthening, raising doubts about the Fed's resolve to start rolling back QE as early as November.
