Weekly jobless claims in the US rose for the fourth week, stubbornly rejecting analysts' forecasts of a decline. The latest data showed an increase in claims up to 362K last week against 351K a week earlier and projections of a fall to 333K.

Analysts expected the fall after the expiry of enhanced payments and record levels of vacancies published by US businesses.

The number of reapplications stagnated around the level of 2,800k for the fifth week in a row. This is a worrying economic signal which makes one wait with caution for the employment report for September at the end of next week. For the markets, this could prove to be news that keeps the dollar strengthening, raising doubts about the Fed's resolve to start rolling back QE as early as November.

How do emotions affect trade?
EUR/USD is trading below 1.16, marginally above the new 2021 lows, as US. Fed Chair Powell testifies as upcoming tapering underpins the dollar. The US is set to avert a government shutdown but the debt ceiling issue remains open. Final GDP came out at 6.7%, a small beat.

GBP/USD is trading above  1.3450 as the dollar pares some of its taper-related gains. Concerns about Brexit, the end of Britain's furlough scheme and petrol shortages are weighing on sterling. 

There seems to be no respite for gold price, as the risks remain skewed to the downside amid the immense strength seen in the US dollar and the Treasury yields so far this week.

Analysts have noted declining interest in Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu token. However, the latest developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem are set to drive scarcity in the circulating tokens.

The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period? 

