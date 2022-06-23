Daily Currency Update
The Australian dollar edged lower through trade on Thursday amid rising fears of global recession. Markets have shifted focus away from concerns surrounding inflationary pressures toward a deteriorating global growth outlook. While inflation remains elevated, input data and key markers suggest some stresses are beginning to ease, prompting investors to downgrade the terminal peak for central bank rate hikes. Consumer and business confidence has collapsed and as inflation pressures couple with rising interest rates, there is a real concern the global economy will tip into recession, not good news for the AUD. Commodity prices continue to correct lower as investors adjust expectations for demand, forcing the AUD to give up 0.69 US cents and test intraday lows at 0.6870. Having edged back toward 0.6890 leading into this morning’s open, the AUD has found support on moves below 0.6880, but a consolidated break below this handle could signal a broader correction and test of supports at 0.6820 and 0.6770. Our attentions today sit with Central bank commentators as a host of policy makers from the RBA, BoJ and FOMC hit the wires. As long as market focus remains attached to the global growth outlook, the AUD will struggle to mount any real upward momentum.
Key Movers
There was ample price action across major currencies through trade on Thursday, as lackluster macroeconomic data sets and a rising risk of recession prompted investors to re-assess positions relative to growth and interest rate expectations. The euro crashed back below 1.05 following softer than anticipated Manufacturing and Services PMI data. The monthly measures of business conditions fell across the continent, with French, German and EU area data points all trending downward. Having touched intraday lows at 1.0480, the euro found some support creeping back above 1.05 to trade at 1.0523 on open today. The GBP proved more resilient and while it slipped below 1.22 in the aftermath of the Euro area PMI print, it found support in stable domestic data. UK service and manufacturing data contracted through May, but remains in line with market expectations; these days that’s a win. Climbing back above 1.22, the GBP touched intraday highs at 1.2290, before settling at 1.2260 leading into this morning’s open. With the market focus shifting away from rising inflationary pressures and toward the risk of recession, investors have tempered expectations for terminal interest rates, lowering upper end forecasts. The correction has helped the yen retrace some of its recent losses forcing a 130-point correction in the USD. Our attentions today turn to Japanese CPI data. A print above expectations will make it difficult for the BoJ to maintain its current yield curve control policy and add mounting pressure on policy makers to change course, adding support to the JPY, while a softer read validates BoJ policy and will likely force investors to reassess JPY expectations.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.6830 – 0.6950 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6480 – 0.6580 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7620 – 1.7880 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0950 – 1.1050 ▼
- AUD/CAD: 0.8920 – 0.9020 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.0550 after US data
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and climbed above 1.0550 in the American session on Friday. The UOM revised its 5-year inflation expectation lower in the final version of its Consumer Sentiment survey, triggering a dollar selloff ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2300 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has regained its traction and advanced beyond 1.2300 on Friday. The latest data releases from the US seem to have weighed heavily on the greenback in the American session with the US Dollar Index losing nearly 0.4% at 104.00.
Gold stays below $1,830 as US yields hold steady
Gold is having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound on Friday and continuing to trade below $1,830. After the US data, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat on the day near 3.1%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why
Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!