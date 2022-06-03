Inflation and monetary policy tightening remain the most important topics in advanced markets. Inflation is above 8% in the euro area and the US, while inflation in the UK is now 9%. Furthermore, it is not only driven by higher commodity prices. Price increases are broad-based, so core inflation is also moving higher. We have not really seen this phenomenon the past 30 years. The inflation narrative is quite strong, as inflation expectations remain high (especially near-term) and many businesses say they will hike prices in coming months.

With inflation significantly above the 2% target, there is a lot of pressure on central banks to tighten more and faster. The Federal Reserve says it will hike by another 50bp at the next two meetings (June and July) before slowing down the hiking pace to 25bp per meeting, but at least a couple of policymakers are now discussing whether it would make sense to continue hiking by 50bp for longer. In a blog post, ECB President Lagarde made it clear that the ECB intends to hike policy rates both in July and September, but also the ECB may be forced to hike more or faster. Central banks in advanced economies do not have the same luxury to take for example the growth outlook into consideration, because inflation is so much higher than the 2% target. Global demand is simply too high compared to global supply.

China is in a different situation compared to the advanced economies, as the economy is under pressure from covid-19 outbreaks and the struggling construction sector. There are some positive news, however. The lockdown in Shanghai is coming to an end, as the covid-19 outbreak is now under control. Still, the zero-covid policy leaves uncertainty over the outlook, as it is unclear how many and how severe lockdowns China may have to go through before it is ready to ease the zero-covid policy. PMI rebounded in May (both the official and private versions of PMI) although the indices remain below 50. The employment indices are still very weak, which will be a big concern for Beijing but authorities have already responded by clearly stepping up stimulus. Normally, it would be a good sign if the Chinese economy accelerates, but since the world is not lacking demand but supply, a strong rebound in China may actually make things worse in the advanced economies as it could pull up inflation further.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues but it is not as big a market theme anymore. Focus is on possible EU sanctions on energy imports from Russia and whether OPEC+ will exclude Russia.

We have updated our global forecasts. In the near-term, we expect the global expansion will continue, supported by pent-up demand and the re-opening of economies, which especially will benefit service sector activity. Looking further down the road, substantial monetary policy tightening will increasingly weigh on economic activity by the end of the year, especially since risk is skewed towards faster policy tightening than we expect (and is priced in markets). We expect the US will fall into a (mild) recession in the first half of 2023, which will affect other western economies. Risk is skewed towards an earlier recession given the scale of financial tightening and erosion of purchasing power from high inflation.

