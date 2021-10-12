Oil continues pushing higher and boosts Solar energy stocks, and inflation worries along with it. The overall risk appetite is limited due to the rising inflation expectations and China expanding its crackdown to banks.

The risk appetite is limited as investors are holding their breath into Wednesday’s German and US inflation reports. Inflation in Germany is seen at 4.1%, and inflation in the US is seen at 5.3%.

A strong inflation read could fuel expectations of a tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve (Fed) as the Bank of England (BoE) is already seen hiking rates before the end of this year!

Let's discuss how the stock markets would react to the hawkish shift in central bank expectations?