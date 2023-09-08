Share:

Asia Market Update: Rising nervousness in Asia; Apple and Huawei suppliers down on US/CN tensions; USD/CNH nearly touches 15 year highs; JP data doesn’t move Yen, but Fin Min Suzuki approaching podium to talk does; Asian equities extend falls; US Fed’s Logan hints no Sept rate increase is possible.

General trend

- Yesterday China said it had broadened the ban on using iPhones by state employees to firms and agencies, while following National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s warning yesterday today the US Commerce Dept announced that it would investigate Huawei’s new Mate 60 Pro phone and its 7nm chip from SMIC to see whether the US ban on high-tech chips had been circumvented.

- Today chipmaker Taiwan Semi is down -2.5%, chip tester ASE Technology -3%, camera lens maker Largan -3.6%, Apple connector cable maker Luxshare -3.4%, Tokyo chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron -4.4%.

-Apple itself is down -5.5% in the past 24 hours.

- A relatively weaker fix by the PBOC (the weakest since July 3) was the catalyst for USD/CNH to rocket up from 7.33 handle to a 10-month high of 7.3614 in just over one minute.

- That is just shy of the 7.37 handle briefly reached in Oct 2022, and from there are levels not since in CNY since 2008 (USD/CNH started trading officially in 2012 out of HKEX).

- Unusually, today’s Yuan Open Market Operations by the PBOC was nearly 5 minutes delayed. The last time the OMO was skipped entirely was Nov 2020.

- Interestingly, a front-page commentary in the China Securities Times said that the Yuan might not see a rebound vs the USD in the short-term and it could even see 'intermittent depreciation'.

- USD/JPY began to fall in the minutes before Japan’s Fin Min Suzuki spoke, then plummeted ¾ of a cent as he reiterated concerns about “excessive FX moves” and “won't rule out any options”.

- However, USD/JPY recovered all of its losses in the couple of hours after Suzuki finished speaking.

- USD/JPY was much more subdued on the earlier Japan data releases. Labor earnings rose only half as much as expected in July, while GDP slightly underperformed expectations. Bank lending for Aug did increase, however.

-Equities down everywhere in Asia, with Tokyo’s Nikkei falling nearly 1.5% while Hong Kong was closed after suffering the heaviest amount of rainfall since records began in 1884, causing widespread flash floods.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Sat CN Inflation data.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,176.

- Chevron (CVX) Confirms industrial action at Australia LNG plants to begin today; talks with unions ended without an agreement; remains apart on key terms with unions.

- Australia PM Albanese: 2016 arbitral ruling on South China Sea must be upheld.

- China Premier Li: Ready to work with Australia to resume exchanges; will to work to safeguard peace and stability in region – ASEAN (overnight update).

- New Zealand Aug Job Ads M/M: +2.2% v -3.9% prior [first rise in 5 months].

- Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assist Gov Silk to speak on liquidity on Sept 13th (Wed) – press.

- S&P confirms affirmation of New Zealand AA+ sovereign rating; Outlook Stable.

China/Hong Kong

-Shanghai Composite opens -0.3% at 3,114.

- Hong Kong Stock Exchange cancels the morning trading session for Friday; cites rainstorm.

- Hong Kong Aug Foreign Reserves: $418.4B v $421.6B prior (overnight update).

- HUAWEI.CN Launches Mate 60 Pro+ for presale.

- HUAWEI.CN (US) US Commerce Dept says it is investigating made-in-China Huawei chip.

- China should crack down on illegal shareholder sales - Chinese press.

- Yuan currency (CNY) might not see 'major' rebound vs the USD in the short-term; yuan could even see 'intermittent depreciation' - China Securities Times front-page commentary.

- National Security Advisor Sullivan: Pres Biden and Pres Xi have not spoken since last G-20 in Bali (in Nov 2022).

- China Foreign Ministry Daily Briefing: 90 countries have confirmed to attend Belt and Road Initiative Forum (BRF) in Oct (overnight update).

- CHINA AUG FOREIGN RESERVES: $3.160T V $3.184TE (overnight update).

- China Regulator Joint Statement (NDRC and CSRC): To crack down on regulation violations in iron ore market and strengthen oversight (overnight update).

- Nanjing (China) will subsidize new home purchases; provides additional subsidy to home buyers, relates to those selling old properties - US financial press (overnight update).

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): delayed - last OMO skip Nov 2020.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY363B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY262B v injects.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.2150 v 7.1986 prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.2% at 32,916.

- JAPAN Q2 FINAL GDP Q/Q: 1.2% V 1.4%E; ANNUALIZED Q/Q: 4.8% V 5.6%E.

- JAPAN JULY LABOR CASH EARNINGS Y/Y: 1.3% V 2.4%E.

- Japan Aug Bank Lending Y/Y: 3.1% v 2.9% prior.

- Japan July Current Account: ¥2.772T v ¥2.246Te.

- Japan Aug Eco Watchers Current Survey: 53.6 v 54.4e; Outlook Survey: 51.4 v 53.4e.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: FX market should reflect fundamentals; Downside risks remain in the global economy;

- Threat of North Korea's military activity poses a greater and graver risk to Japan than ever.

- Japan sells ¥5.60T in 3-Month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.1491% v -0.1663% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.13x v 2.59x prior.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation:

South Korea

-Kospi opens flat at 2,546.

- South Korea July Current Account: $3.6B v $5.9B prior.

- North Korea launches new tactical nuclear attack submarine - North Korea.

- South Korea Unification Ministry condemns North Korea's launch of nuclear-armed submarine - Korea press Bank of Korea (BOK) official Lee Dong-won said expects exports to rebound in Q4.

- South Korea PM said to have ‘hinted at’ possible power charge increase.

North America

- US Fed's Logan (voter): Could be appropriate to skip interest-rate increase in Sept; Not yet convinced excess inflation has been extinguished.

- US Fed's Goolsbee (Voter): It's possible we can get on a 'golden path'; Monetary policy is working.

- US Fed’s Bostic (non-voter): Still work to do to get inflation to 2% target.

- US Fed's Williams (voter): Inflation is still far too high but moving down; Labor market imbalances are evening out.

- HUAWEI.CN US Commerce Dept says it is investigating made-in-China Huawei chip.

- (US) Q2 FINAL NONFARM PRODUCTIVITY: 3.5% V 3.4%E; UNIT LABOR COSTS: 2.2% V 1.9%E.

- (US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 216K V 234KE (lowest since March); CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.68M V 1.72ME (lowest since Jan).

- (US) August CBIZ Small Business Employment Index: +0.47% v -2.14% prior.

- (US) WEEKLY EIA NATURAL GAS INVENTORIES: +33 BCF VS. +40 BCF TO +43 BCF INDICATED RANGE.

- (US) FDIC quarterly banking review: Deposits fell for fifth consecutive quarter; Unrealized losses on securities rose in Q2; Problem bank list unchang.

- (US) DOE CRUDE: -6.3M V -2ME; GASOLINE: -2.7M V -1ME; DISTILLATE: +0.7M V -0.5ME.

Europe

- UK PM Sunak to urge India to 'call out' Russia over Ukraine War – FT.

- UK REC: Wage growth declines to match the lowest level since Mar 2021; cites Aug data - press.

- Ireland Aug CPI M/M: 0.7% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 6.3% v 5.8% prior.

- EURO ZONE Q2 FINAL GDP Q/Q: 0.1% V 0.3%E; Y/Y: 0.5% V 0.6%E.