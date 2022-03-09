In recent days, the precious metal has flirted with the $2000 mark, and it's probable that this trend will continue for some time, as traders aren't sure if they're ready to support riskier assets yet. Given the conditions, the current geopolitical concerns and the Fed's monetary policies are two crucial denominators for gold prices. Traders are largely anticipating the Fed to raise interest rates this month, but the chances of the Fed doing so forcefully are now slim to none, owing to the fact that the Fed will soon be confronted with another big issue: stagflation. This indicates that the odds are stacked against anything but a rising gold price.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
