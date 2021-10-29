European markets are on the back foot as a jump in eurozone inflation highlights the growing pressure that could build on the ECB. In the US, Apple and Amazon earnings have helped drive markets lower. However, oil & gas stocks remain in favor after multi-year highs for ExxonMobil and Chevron profits.
-
Eurozone inflation dents sentiment.
-
Apple and Amazon disappoint, dragging markets lower.
-
Energy is in focus as ExxonMobil and Chevron profits soar.
Elevated eurozone inflation dealt market sentiment a blow as we head into the weekend. Just a day after the ECB reiterated their stance that above-target inflation is transitory, today’s inflation reading of 4.1% highlights why other central banks are seemingly on the cusp of tightening monetary policy. However, the eurozone finds itself in a worrying situation, where slowing growth and rising inflation bring speculation over a period of stagflation in the region.
US tech had led the way higher for much of the third-quarter earnings season, with the likes of Twitter, Netflix, and Alphabet making particular headway over recent months. However, overnight figures from Apple and Amazon.com brought that optimism to a close, with the two tech giants warning of a tough Q4 in the face of labor and supply chain issues. While elevated savings point towards a particularly strong Q4, the question is whether companies will be in a position to take advantage of that spending boom.
While the world prepares to focus on green commitments in Glasgow, traders have been casting their eye on oil & gas giants ExxonMobil and Chevron which both saw profits soar in Q3. The recent surge in crude prices has helped lift margins in a year that has been very different from 2020. A build in crude inventories brought about a downside move that looks likely to result in the first weekly decline since August. However, the lack of fresh investment in new oil & gas production looks likely to drive further upside, with the $100 target looking less outlandish than many would have believed a year ago. While Putin has helped dent natural gas prices after promising to top up storage facilities in Europe, there are doubts over the capacity of Gazprom to do so given their dwindling stocks. Thus while investors are interested in looking for long-term stocks with green credentials, it is evident that rising crude and gas prices could bring a near-term opportunity given the continued importance of fossil fuels.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
