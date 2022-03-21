Rising commodity prices help FTSE 100 to move higher

“Aside from the FTSE 100 most markets have struggled to make progress today, but higher commodity prices have done the trick for the main UK index.”

Higher commodity prices drive FTSE gains

“A recovery for metals prices and further strong gains for oil on the first day of the new week has driven the FTSE 100 higher, bolstered by mining stocks and oil names. The drumbeat of conflict in Ukraine provides a firm foundation for commodity prices to keep moving higher, giving the FTSE 100 a boost even as other indices struggle for direction in early trading. After the surge of last week markets are quiet, but with a speech from Jerome Powell still on the calendar today there is a sense of powder being kept dry. Powell’s comments last week about the economy being able to take more rate hikes put a bit of fight into the buyers last week so it will be interesting if he repeats the line.”

Stock rally hits the buffers

“Last week’s attempt to reach escape velocity for equities seemed to mark a turning point after weeks of declines and volatility. But the bounce might well founder given the lack of heavyweight news this week; earnings season looks to be the next big hurdle for stocks, and while it is too early to get a real sense of how the war is affecting earnings, some colour on this topic in the post-release calls is fairly likely, giving markets a bit of a sneak peek into the future.”