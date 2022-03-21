Rising commodity prices help FTSE 100 to move higher

“Aside from the FTSE 100 most markets have struggled to make progress today, but higher commodity prices have done the trick for the main UK index.”
Higher commodity prices drive FTSE gains
“A recovery for metals prices and further strong gains for oil on the first day of the new week has driven the FTSE 100 higher, bolstered by mining stocks and oil names. The drumbeat of conflict in Ukraine provides a firm foundation for commodity prices to keep moving higher, giving the FTSE 100 a boost even as other indices struggle for direction in early trading. After the surge of last week markets are quiet, but with a speech from Jerome Powell still on the calendar today there is a sense of powder being kept dry. Powell’s comments last week about the economy being able to take more rate hikes put a bit of fight into the buyers last week so it will be interesting if he repeats the line.”
Stock rally hits the buffers
“Last week’s attempt to reach escape velocity for equities seemed to mark a turning point after weeks of declines and volatility. But the bounce might well founder given the lack of heavyweight news this week; earnings season looks to be the next big hurdle for stocks, and while it is too early to get a real sense of how the war is affecting earnings, some colour on this topic in the post-release calls is fairly likely, giving markets a bit of a sneak peek into the future.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD in a battle to retain the 0.7400 mark
The AUD/USD pair reached an intraday high of 0.7424, easing alongside Wall Street after Fed Chair Powell joined the 50 bps rate hike club. Powell noted that “inflation is much too high,” lifting odds for a large move in May.
EUR/USD heading lower amid Ukraine invasion, Powell’s words
EUR/USD trades at around 1.1020 hit by continued tensions in Eastern Europe and hawkish comments from Fed officials, chief Powell included. RBA Governor Lowe coming up next.
XAU/USD pushes higher despite Powell hawkishness
Spot gold has advanced on Monday despite the US dollar and yields rising in wake of hawkish Powell commentary. XAU/USD is in the $1940 area and eyeing recent highs around $1950 as inflation and geopolitical concerns linger.
XRP price swallows sellers as Ripple marches higher
XRP has been performing very well over the past week, specifically over the weekend. Despite Sunday’s price action nearly wiping out of all of Saturday’s gains, buyers have been very responsive to any dips in Ripple, giving new and existing short positions a cause for concern.
Russia wants to destroy the west, China wants to exploit it
the only reason China would want to support Russia has nothing to do with having the same or similar ideologies, but rather to get its hands on those assets.