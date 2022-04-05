Fed hikes, wider credit spreads and overall tighter financial conditions hit EM economies across the board, but commodity impact leaves LatAm exporters as relative winners while CEE suffers due to close relations with Russia

While the economies of CEE are relatively worse off; HUF, PLN and CZK need not weaken versus EUR – as the euro area is also hit. 12M EUR/PLN at 4.74.

The war in Ukraine has had a mixed impact on EM economies, with position in commodity markets and geographical proximity to Russia as key dividing factors (Chart 1). In our prewar EM heatmap, we highlighted Turkey and Poland among the most vulnerable economies, and these have suffered from dependency on Russian energy imports. Sri Lanka and Egypt were the most exposed to external shocks, and both are now suffering an economic crisis. They are also reliant on Russian wheat, as social unrest due to food shortages and rising prices is becoming increasingly widespread even in countries like Peru.

Generally, LatAm economies have been supported by their relatively isolated position to Russia, end-of-covid boost to tourism and broadly rising commodity prices. Positive terms of- trade shock has supported typically cyclical currencies, such as the Brazilian real, despite the rising global recession risks. As we highlighted in our latest FX Forecast Update - Global monetary tightening favors the USD, 18 March, outcome space for commodity exporters remains wide due to risk of new sanctions, but we think that global demand slowdown and broad USD strengthening will eventually turn the course for worse.

We expect that Fed will have to tighten financial conditions more aggressively than what is currently being priced in the markets and look for 250bp worth of rate hikes this year, together with active QT. This does not bode well for broad EM FX, and central banks especially in the CEE countries have signaled further rate hikes and intervention in the FX markets, supporting local currencies after the initial sell-off. However, further FX weakness might be in the pipeline in 6-12M horizon, as risks remain tilted towards even more aggressive Fed hikes, and a deep recession, as was the case in early 1980s (Chart 2). In a such scenario, Euro Area would also be hit, and thus we only look for moderate weakening vs. EUR and have 12M EUR/PLN at 4.74 compared to current spot of 4.62.

Download The Full Emerging Markets Monthly