Todays’ market summary
-
On Monday, the US dollar index rose, but was unable to renew a new high.
-
US stocks dropped yesterday went down in value because of low activity due to the Columbus Day holiday and the weekend in the bond market.
-
Today, world oil prices continue to rise for the 4th day in a row, but they still pulled back from yesterday's highs.
-
Gold quotes are rising today within a narrow trading range of $ 1750-1770 per ounce.
Top daily news
Yesterday, US stocks went down in value because of low activity due to the Columbus Day holiday and the weekend in the bond market. Shares in the US banking sector fell on the back of strong growth in the cryptocurrency market. USDJPY has renewed a 3-year high and rather confidently crossed the psychological level of 113 thanks to weak economic statistics in Japan. A correction has begun on the natural gas market in Europe, which may negatively affect oil prices.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.09%
|GBP USD
|-0.01%
|USD JPY
|-0.1%
On Monday, the US dollar index rose, but was unable to renew a new high. This was mainly due to the weakening of the Japanese yen against the background of the publication of several negative economic indicators at once. USDJPY has renewed a 3-year high and rather confidently surpassed the psychological level of 113. Last week, Household Spending fell in Japan, and yesterday - Machine Tool Orders. Today's Japan 30-Year Bond (JGB) auction was not very successful. Their yield continued to grow, approached the February maximum and amounted to 0.71% per annum. The Corporate Goods Price Index for September was released in Japan this morning. It amounted to + 6.3% in annual terms, which is the highest since September 2008 (for 13 years). Rising world prices for energy and raw materials could hurt the Japanese economy and weaken the yen. In turn, it contributed to yesterday's strengthening of the currencies of the countries - exporters of raw materials: Australia, New Zealand and Canada.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.72%
|S&P 500
|-0.69%
|Nasdaq 100
|-0.64%
|US Dollar Index
|-0.01%
US stocks dropped yesterday went down in value because of low activity due to the Columbus Day holiday and the weekend in the bond market. JPMorgan Chase was down 2.1% ahead of its quarterly earnings on Wednesday. Probably, some investors decided to fix their profits, since the bank's quotes have grown by almost 40% since the beginning of this year. Shares of payment systems Visa and Mastercard on Monday fell by more than 2% amid strong growth in the cryptocurrency market and an increase in bitcoin quotes by 40% over the past 3 weeks. Because of all this, the S&P financial index fell 1% yesterday. The S&P communication services index fell 1.5% amid a 1.3% drop in Amazon.com quotes. The online store allowed some of its employees to work from home. Southwest Airlines shares plummeted 4.2% as some flights were canceled amid poor weather and staff shortages. Today in the United States is not expected to publish significant economic statistics, but there will be speeches by two representatives of the Fed.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.05%
|WTI Crude
|-0.24%
Today, world oil prices continue to rise for the 4th day in a row, but they still pulled back from yesterday's highs. This was facilitated by a correction in the natural gas market in Europe after Russian statements about a possible increase in supplies. In addition, the European Commission is considering various options for joint action by the governments of the EU countries for the joint purchase and storage of natural gas. From the maximum on October 6, $ 1924 per thousand cubic meters, gas prices in Europe fell to $ 995.5 per thousand cubic meters. The NATGAS quotes dropped from their maximum by 16%. Citigroup Bank raised its forecast for the price of Brent in the 4th quarter to $ 85 per barrel. The dynamics of oil prices may be affected by economic data in China, which will be released on Thursday October 14: inflation and lending in yuan. China is the largest oil importer in the world.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.26%
|Silver/US Dollar
|-0.32%
Gold quotes are rising today within a narrow trading range of $ 1750-1770 per ounce. It has been in effect since early October. Investors believe that high prices for energy and other raw materials will spur global inflation. Against this background, the attractiveness of precious metals may increase. An additional positive for them was the preservation of the base rates of the Reserve Bank of India (+ 4%) and Bank of Korea (+ 0.75%).
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 2021-low at 1.1530 amid renewed dollar strength
EUR/USD lost its traction in the early American session and broke below 1.1550 pressured by the renewed dollar strength. The pair remains within a touching distance of the 2021-low set at 1.1530. Reflecting the greenback's upbeat performance, the US Dollar Index is holding at 12-month highs near 94.50.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3600 on upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.3600 after the UK ILO Unemployment Rate matched expectations with 4.5% in August. The US dollar sees a mild pullback despite the downbeat mood, fuelled by the stagflation fears. Hawkish BOE underpins the pound.
Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of key US inflation
Gold price is posting modest gains but remains well within the recent trading range above the $1750 level so far this Tuesday. A flight to safety amid intensifying stagflation fears offers support to the traditional safe-haven gold.
Cryptos bound for last dip before bull run resumes
Bitcoin price is stuck between two crucial barriers and needs to break $60,000 to begin the bull run phase 2.0 officially. Ethereum price is consolidating as it retests the $3,398 support floor.
US CPI September Preview: Inflation averaging, what inflation averaging?
Last September the Federal Reserve dropped its 2% inflation target. Instead of trying to meet a monthly goal, Federal Reserve policy would take a longer view, judging inflation across a much wider but carefully unspecified period.