Spotted a rising channel formation in hourly XAUUSD chart. The higher high and lower high movement are the beauty of rising channel. Current market price is around 1235-36 which is the resistance area of rising channel. Expecting a correction from current level towards the next lower support at 1224-25.The metal next target after completing the correction could be 1249-51.

Invalidation: Movement and closing below the support level of rising channel will invalidate our bullish thoughts.

Support & Resistance

Resistance 1: 1239

Resistance 2: 1249-51

Support : 1223-25