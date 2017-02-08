Rising Channel & Bullish Continuing Pattern In Hourly Gold Chart
Gold is moving in a rising channel pattern and forming a higher high and lower high direction. The first target was 1237-38 which was hit yesterday. Current market price is around 1240-41.The yellow metal bullish rally is not over yet. There is still enough momentum in weekly and daily charts to take gold towards next high at 1249-51.The next lower high support area is 1231-33.Gold may touch the support level before a new high. Bounce from the support zone 1231-32 will open the way to the next bullish target 1249-51.
Alternately: If gold moves lower and break the support of rising channel in hourly chart. It will be considered a channel break which may give confidence for sellers to take the position for the bearish move towards 1201-03 weekly Support.
Hourly Resistance 1: 1244
Hourly Resistance 2: 1249-51
Hourly Support: 1231-33
1-Hour Gold Chart
Interested in Gold technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1262.25
- R2 1253.48
- R1 1247.34
- PP 1238.57
-
- S1 1232.43
- S2 1223.66
- S3 1217.52
Our website is providing Pure Technical Analysis for educational purpose only. We are not financial consultant and doesn’t providing any signal calls for traders.