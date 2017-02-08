Rising Channel & Bullish Continuing Pattern In Hourly Gold Chart

Mati Ur Rehman
Gold is moving in a rising channel pattern and forming a higher high and lower high direction. The first target was 1237-38 which was hit yesterday. Current market price is around 1240-41.The yellow metal bullish rally is not over yet. There is still enough momentum in weekly and daily charts to take gold towards next high at 1249-51.The next lower high support area is 1231-33.Gold may touch the support level before a new high. Bounce from the support zone 1231-32 will open the way to the next bullish target 1249-51.

Alternately: If gold moves lower and break the support of rising channel in hourly chart. It will be considered a channel break which may give confidence for sellers to take the position for the bearish move towards 1201-03 weekly Support.

Support & Resistance

Hourly Resistance 1: 1244
Hourly Resistance 2: 1249-51

Hourly Support: 1231-33

1-Hour Gold Chart

XAUUSD

 

    1. R3 1262.25
    2. R2 1253.48
    3. R1 1247.34
  2. PP 1238.57
    1. S1 1232.43
    2. S2 1223.66
    3. S3 1217.52

 

