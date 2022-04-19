Notes/Observations

- Global bond yield continue to move higher as inflation concerns prompt faster central bank policy tightening path.

- Russia said to begin the anticipated push in Eastern Ukraine; more sanctions looming.

Asia

- RBA Apr Minutes noted that certain developments had brought forward the timing of the 1st rate hike.

- RBNZ Gov Orr stated that expected to be doing more rate increases in the coming quarters. Balance of risks for MPC is very much weighted to constraining inflation expectations.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki reiterated G7 stance that FX market stability was important; Yen currency had been weakening rapidly; Confirmed discussing bilateral meeting with US.

Russia/Ukraine

- Ukraine President Zelenskiy confirmed that the active phase of the Russian offensive in Donbas had begun.

Americas

- Fed’s Bullard (voter, hawkish dissenter) stated that he would not rule out 75 bps hike, but not his base case; Hopeful balance sheet runoff could start at the coming meeting; Inflation was far too high for comfort.

- Treasury Sec Yellen confirmed she would not attend some G20 sessions, but would attend portions that supported Ukraine. Serious concerns over Russian action affecting world economy. Also to urge IMF and World bank to increase pressure on Russia.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -1.21% at 454.24, FTSE -0.39% at 7,586.52, DAX -0.88% at 14,039.01, CAC-40 -0.96% at 6,525.84, IBEX-35 -0.67% at 8,640.65, FTSE MIB -1.63% at 24,458.00, SMI -1.81% at 12,249.40, S&P 500 Futures -0.09%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board following extended weekend, and remained in the red as the session wore on; risk sentiment impacted over increased fighting in Eastern Ukraine; better performing sectors include materials and energy; sectors among those leading to the downside are consumer discretionary and health care; Spectris sells its Omega division; TomTom expands agreement with Maxar over satellite imagery; focus on continuing commentary out of IMF and World Bank spring meeting; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include J&J, Travelers, Lockheed Martin and L’Oreal.

Equities

- Energy: TotalEnergies [TTE.FR] +3% (key European metrics).

- Industrials: Stellantis [STLA.IT] +3% (suspends Russia ops).

- Technology: Spectris [SXS.UK] +5% (divestment; buyback), Ideagen [IDEA.UK] +3% (has not received offer), Kainos [KNOS.UK] -2% (trading update).

Speakers

- France Fin Min Le Maire stated that an embargo on Russian oil was in the works and hoped to convince EU partners to stop importing Russian oil.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno reiterated stance that FX stability important, watching currency market with vigilance to assess impact on domestic economy. To communicate with the US and other currency authorities and take appropriate steps.

- Indonesia Central Bank Policy Statement reiterated that decision to keep policy steady was consistent with need to maintain FX stability and anchor inflation. Steady rates to support economic growth amid rising external and geopolitical pressures. Maintained its accommodative and macroprovidential stance.

- Indonesia Central Bank (BI) Gov Warjiyo pre-rate decision press conference noted that global economic recovery was continuing but trade volumes were seen weakening. Domestic recovery was seen continuing in Q1 supported by consumption and exports. Inflation was manageable and under control; to monitor global impact of food and energy prices. Saw a small current account deficit due to high commodity prices. IDR currency (Rupiah) to remain stable and support by lower c/a deficit. To stabilize currency to be in-line with fundamentals.

- Indonesia Central Bank updated its Staff Projections which trimmed 2022 GDP growth from between 4.7-.5.5% range to 4.3-5.3% and maintained the 2022 CPI forecast between 2.0-4.0% range.

- BOK Gov nominee Rhee won parliament backing for position.

- China National Health Commission (NHC): Covid situation seen stabilizing.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD held onto its recent gains. Dealers continue to cite policy divergence between the Fed and low-yielding central banks (ECB and BOJ ) for continued USD strength.

- EUR/USD holding below 1.08 level as Russia began an anticipated new offensive in the eastern of Ukraine.

- USD/JPY holding above the 128 level near 20-year highs as continued verbal intervention by Japanese officials had a diminishing effect. Pair has risen by over 5% in April thus far.

- AUD/USD was firmer in the session as recent RBA minutes noted that a rate hike was getting closer. Pair at 0.7385 by mid-session.

Economic data

- (ID) Indonesia Central Bank (BI) left the 7-Day Reverse Repo unchanged at 3.50% (as expected).

- (NO) Norway Mar Trade Balance (NOK): 138.4B v 84.2B prior.

- (DK) Denmark Mar PPI M/M: 3.8% v 1.8% prior; Y/Y: 35.1% v 31.0% prior.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 740.1B v 739.4B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 666.1B v 666.5B prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR2.01T vs. IDR9.0T target in Islamic bills and bonds (sukuk).

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €1.95BB vs. €1.5-2.5B indicated range in 3-month and 9-month bills.

Looking ahead

- (SE) Sweden Fin Min Andersson presents Spring Budget.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in 0% Apr 2027 Bobl.

- 05:30 (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) to sell 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2030,2032 and 2048 bonds.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Mar PPI M/M: No est v 2.7% prior; Y/Y: No est v 20.7% prior.

- 06:00 (FI) Finland to sell €1.0B in 2031 and 2052 RFGB bonds.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell bonds.

- 06:30 (EU) ESM to sell €1.1B in 6-month Bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Mar CPI Core M/M: 0.9%e v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 7.0%e v 6.7% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank)Dept Gov Floden speech on crypto regulation.

- 08:00 (TR) Turkey to sell Bonds.

- 08:15 (CA) Canada Mar Annualized Housing Starts: 250.0Ke v 247.3K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Mar Housing Starts: 1.741Me v 1.769M prior; Building Permits: 1.829Me v 1.865M prior (revised from 1.859M).

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Feb Int'l Securities Transactions (CAD): No est v 13.5B prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €4.3-5.5B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 09:00 (CA) Canada Mar Existing Home Sales: No est v 4.6% prior.

- 09:00 IMF World Economic Outlook (WEO): 2022 global GDP growth current at 4.4%.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 09:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.

- 10:00 (MX) Mexico Weekly International Reserve data.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 52-Week Bills.

- 12:05 (US) Fed’s Evans.

- 12:30 (CH) SNB President Jordan.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Feb Capacity Utilization: No est v 57.9% prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence Index: No est v 94.6 prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Mar Trade Balance: -¥70.8Be v -¥669.7B prior (revised from -¥668.3B); Adjusted Trade Balance: -¥560.5e v -¥1.031T prior; Exports Y/Y: 17.6%e v 19.1% prior; Imports Y/Y: 28.8%e v 34.1% prior (revised from 34.0%).

- 20:30 (AU) Australia Mar Leading Index M/M: No est v -0.2% prior.

- 21:10 (JP) BOJ Outright Bond Purchase Operation for 1~3 Years, 3~5 Years, 5~10 Years and 10~25 Years maturities.

- 21:15 (CN) China PBoC monthly LPR Setting; Expected to cut 1-Year Loan Prime Rate by 10bps to 3.60% and cut 5-Year Loan Prime Rate by 5bps to 4.55%.

- 21:30 (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) to sell KRW1.0T in 3-year Bonds.

- 23:00 (TH) Thailand to sell THB30B in 2024 Bonds.