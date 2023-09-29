Share:

Why are bond market yields rising so sharply?

The sell-off on the bond markets that began at the end of July continued in September. In the Eurozone, the rise in yields even accelerated during the month. Overall, however, yields in the US rose more sharply. The question now is how far this movement will continue and what will come after that.

The latest interest rate decisions by the ECB and the Fed were at the upper end of expectations. However, the range of expectations was only between one or no further interest rate hike at the ECB or at the US Fed. Economic indicators confirmed the solid growth in the US economy expected for the third quarter, while the Eurozone economy is expected to remain weak. The inflation data confirmed weaker inflationary pressures in both economies.

So what is worrying the markets? Essentially, the US economy remains solid, raising questions about how long current or even higher interest rate levels will be needed to bring US inflation back on target. At the same time, data in recent months show that weaker price pressures and a cooling labor market are possible even in an environment of solid economic activity. In the Eurozone, however, the economy is already weak and price pressures are falling, albeit slowly, so higher yields can hardly be justified by the economic data. The decisive factor for German government bonds is much more the guidance from the US.

The markets are unsettled because the effects of the interest rate hikes are not showing up as quickly as had been expected. Discussions about a higher equilibrium interest rate are doing the rounds, at least in the US. In addition, in our view, the sell-off is also reinforcing itself, as there may have originally been strong positioning on falling yields among many market participants, which needed to be reversed at an increasing rate. In such an environment, the rise in oil prices has further fueled the rise in yields, although the impact of higher energy prices on central bank decisions is far from clear.

The ongoing sell-off in bond markets makes short-term assessment difficult. In our view, however, the current high yields are on thin ice. Essentially, they are based on the continuation of the solid US economy. For us, however, the downside risks for the US economy outweigh the upside risks. Higher interest rates are still unfolding their effect, not least due to the ongoing more expensive refinancing of expiring loans. Real wage growth will support consumption, but at the same time, the support from savings is fading. Finally, the cooling of the labor market should continue. For the time being, there are no signs of a plateau in yields. However, if the first data indicating a weakening of the US economy comes in, there should be a rapid countermovement in both the US and the Eurozone, which we expect to happen by the end of the year.

"Shutdown" in US again probably imminent

It looks at the moment as though there will once again be a government shutdown in the US. The US Congress has until Saturday midnight to agree at least on transitional funding for the public budget (continuing resolution) to get more time for negotiations on the budget. In a shutdown, "non-essential" activities will cease. By this definition, this includes a wide range of public services. Directly affected would be an estimated four million public employees, who will be furloughed for the duration of the shutdown and will not receive any pay during that time, but at the end of the shutdown would be paid in arrears for lost income. From the point of view of the capital markets, the decisive factor is the economic damage caused, which will depend on the length of the shutdown. Not only would spending by public employees probably fall, but a shutdown would have indirect effects on other sectors of the economy. National parks would be closed, and thus expenditures associated with visiting them would be canceled, to name just one example. Social security payments, on the other hand, are not affected by a shutdown. Most important from the perspective of the capital markets, however, is that the servicing of public debt is not jeopardized by the shutdown. There is therefore no risk of default, which is a major difference compared with a suspension of payments due to the debt limit being reached. Another factor of direct relevance to the financial markets is that important economic indicators will no longer be published in the event of a shutdown, which means that important information will be missing. This also applies to the next interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve at the beginning of November, which would lack the basis for decision-making without data.

