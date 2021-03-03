European markets have outperformed their US counterparts as questions over tech valuations continue. UK reliance on retail and commodity stocks help lessen wider worries around rising yields.

US markets continue to lag, yet banks could provide good hedge for rising yields

UK budget sees first corporation tax rise since 1974

Stamp duty and capital gains announcements provide boost for investors

US markets are lagging their European counterparts once again today, with the flock to value once again hurting indices that rely so heavily on tech giants. While this week has seen plenty of upside for the FTSE 100, there is a fear that US market will underperform given the fact that growth stocks typically lag as treasury yields rise. However, safety can be found in the financial sector, with US banks outperforming given the positive correlation between yields and financials. The pro-cyclical nature of the banking sector should mean it provides a great hedge for those afraid of the impact rising yields has upon stock-market demand.

After a year of huge expense, Rishi Sunak finally laid out details on how the government would pay for the ongoing job and business support schemes. Today’s announcement heralds the first corporation tax since 1974, yet widespread anticipation of such a move coupled with a super deduction scheme has actually helped boost some stocks today. While many businesses will undoubtably face higher taxes down the line, todays budget also provided a boost to investors after the chancellor extended the stamp duty holiday and froze capital gains. We had expected an additional three-month for house buyers to complete their transactions, but the decision to stagger the stamp duty rate over a six-month period does allow housebuilders greater confidence that we wont see a cliff-edge scenario for house prices going forward. The housing market is critical for a thriving economy given the sheer amount of personal wealth tied up in UK properties, and thus housebuilders and house owners will likely celebrate the decision to extend stamp duty cuts and impose a scheme allowing 5% mortgages for first-time buyers.