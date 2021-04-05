US short-term yields are higher post-March NFP data which beat expectations by a huge margin (916k against 660k expected). The 2y yield is now close to 0.19% and the 5y yield is approaching 1%.
The Dollar though has not strengthened as much. The participation has been muted on account of the Good Friday-Easter holidays. Overall risk sentiment remains positive with Asian equities, Dow and S&P500 futures trading higher.
The biggest risk in the short term would be from renewed restrictions due to a surge in COVID cases domestically and in other Asian countries as well. This could dampen the outlook towards the Asian and EM assets.
The focus this week will be on the FOMC minutes due on Wednesday and the RBI monetary policy on Friday.
While GST collections were at a record high in March (Rs 1.23 lakh crs) and March trade deficit came in at USD 14.1bn, both of which point towards normalization in domestic demand, the February core sector data was concerning with output contracting 4.6% and with all 8 core sectors seeing contraction. The Apr-Feb central government fiscal deficit has reached 76% of revised estimates for FY21. The fiscal deficit for FY21 may end by being a tad lower than revised estimates of 9.5% of GDP.
We expect the forward points to cool off gradually and this could keep USD/INR supported.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.90 to 74.30. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 73.00. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 74.40 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.00.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid higher US dollar, upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750 as the US dollar holds the higher ground despite the upbeat market mood. The rising Fed rate hike expectations push the US Treasury yields higher, limiting the bounce in the spot. US ISM Services PMI amid light trading.
GBP/USD: Retreats above 1.3800 amid chatters over UK’s covid passport, NI riots
GBP/USD trims early Asian gains above 1.3800 amid lacklustre trading. UK’s virus, vaccine optimism battle covid woes in Asia, Northern Ireland riots stretch for the second day. The UK completed jabbing 10% population. US services PMI data, risk catalysts will be the key amid light trading.
XAU/USD bulls remain at the mercy of USD price dynamics
A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Monday. Rising US bond yields, Friday’s upbeat NFP report undermined the buck. The risk-on mood further dented demand for the safe-haven commodity.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Services PMIs, Fed minutes dominate light data calendar
German CPI dipped to 0.5% in March, matching the forecast. This was down from 0.7% a month earlier. Eurozone CPI slowed slightly in March. Headline inflation slowed from 1.4% to 1.3%, while Core CPI dropped from 1.1% to 0.9%.