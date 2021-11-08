Rise in gold helps keep FTSE 100 in positive territory

Monday’s trading has had a quiet tone to it, with the FTSE 100 up just ten points, helped along by strength in gold miners.
- Equity rally cools for now
- Can the next year bring solid gains?
- Gold prices perk up FTSE mining stocks
It is calm start to the week for most markets, although the Dow has already managed to poke its head into new record high territory, maintaining at least some of the momentum from last week. But with earnings season in its final weeks and with the Fed and NFPs now behind us there is a sense of exhaustion across equity markets that reflects the strong gains seen over the past month and more. Investors are already looking ahead to the next year, and wondering if the huge gains of 2021 can be repeated. It is hardly surprising that a cautious view prevails, but a look at history suggests that further strong returns are usually the norm, and despite the heady gains of the last eighteen months this rally has actually been quite normal in terms of the size of the gains and the time taken.
Gold and silver miners have been given a lift by the recovery in gold over the past three sessions. Friday’s NFP report seemed to provide the impetus for a new leap higher in the commodity, which touched two-month highs. So far the Fed’s cautious stance has helped to take some of the bite out of the dollar, and the rise in yields throughout September and October has been arrested for the time being. It provides a useful boost for the FTSE 100 too, helping that index to consolidate after the recent push above the 7200 level.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
