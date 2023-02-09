Share:

Overview: 50bp delivered as expected and new rate path broadly in line with expectations Overview of macro forecasts signaling another hike in April. Hawkish surprise in the form of active QT, motivated to strengthen the SEK.

Inflation/Macro: Unsurprisingly, Riksbank’s economic forecast was quite unchanged compared to the November ditto. On inflation, it now forecasts slightly higher core inflation (CPIF excl. Energy) in 2023 while at the same time the headline CPIF forecast is lowered. GDP growth and unemployment rate forecasts are basically unchanged. Hence, rather than a significant change in the economic outlook as such It seems the reason for Riksbank’s decision to start active selling of government bonds is to strengthen the SEK and help bring down inflation. This idea is quite questionable and might instead of a stronger Krona cause the opposite as the risk for a continued plunge in house prices grows bigger with this decision.

Policy rate path: The rate path was lifted and the end the point peaks at 3.33%, which is in line with expectations. Looking at decimals, the path suggests 33bp for April and then no more hikes. The rate path does not include any easing bias towards the end (Q1 2026). So the rate path slightly on the hawkish side, but markets still expect price cuts from September.

Balance sheet: Contrary to our expectations, the Riksbank decided to actively start selling their government bond holdings from April with a pace of SEK3bn per month in nominal SGBs and 0.5bn per months in linkers. This can be put into relation to current holdings of SEK 288bn nominal SGBs and SEK45bn, and issuance from Debt Office of SEK2bn bi-weekly in nominal bonds and SEK0.5bn in linkers. According to the press release, the Riksbank will primarily sell longer maturities. The natural market reaction has been steepening of the SGB curve and cheapening on ASW. The Riksbank will also offer full volumes of weekly certificates to drain excess liquidity. Previously the Riksbank has only offered certificates corresponding to 50% of the excess liquidity, which have led to very high demand and bid/cover in the weekly auctions.

SEK comment: A big U-turn from the Riksbank w.r.t. the SEK! From the last year’s outright neglect, the Riksbank now re-establishes, and emphasizes, the inflation-SEK link. The RB explicitly states that a stronger SEK will help push inflation lower. And not only that, it actually surprises with active QT and specifically links that to the SEK, hoping that it will “[…] facilitate foreign investment in Swedish assets […]” and that “[…] this can contribute to a stronger krona […]”. To us, this clearly states that the SEK is much higher on the Board’s priority list than previously, which should lend support for the SEK. The initial reaction, ten figures lower EUR/SEK, makes sense and we can easily see continued selling down toward or short-term 11.10 target. We have argued that the Riksbank's passive and counter-productive FX policy last year was part of the krona's underperformance. This new, more FX-caring monetary policy could have a chance to stabilise the SEK given the positive signaling effect, but in order to get a follow through it must be bolstered by real flows.

Download The Full Flash Comment