Thedéen Thedéens views are very much in line with the June MPR The risks to the inflation picture are overall on the upside, mainly stemming from service inflation and the risk of wage drift given a strong labour market He notes that the economic development in general has been a bit better than expected, but also that there are large disparities between different sectors Regarding the decision to increase the QT selling volumes, he simply concludes that the sales have so far worked well, and that there are good arguments to increase it, especially when there is need for more policy tightening He lists the factors that will decide future policy decisions inflation outcomes, companies’ price plans, international monetary policy developments and the development of the Krona.

Breman Support hike as underlying inflation is showing signs of becoming entrenched due to domestic services demand remains high despite monetary policy tightening Notes that households seem to prioritize services consumption over other categories Services prices are still increasing despite “extremely moderate wage increases”, another sign of strong demand Rate rise appropriate at today’s meeting, probably in September and maybe even after that Does not rule out a return to increases in larger steps Problematic that households and companies seem to expect the policy rate to be cut soon Also, not obvious that the policy rate even will be cut, may need to hold the rate at a higher level than

before the pandemic The depreciation of the SEK is problematic, and if weakness stems from CRE related risks, might be counter productive to raise policy rates As she still favour hikes, however, she either 1 do not buy into the SEK CRE story or 2 prioritize inflation over the SEK (in line with their mandate)

Bunge No signs of a wage price spiral, however wage drift needs to be monitored Interest rate sensitive parts of the economy are substantially affected Some factors are indicating that high inflation may persist for longer than expected, as evident by price plans in consumer related sectors Still view inflation risks as relatively balanced Weak Krona may hinder monetary policy and increase inflationary pressures the exchange rate now appears to be unjustifiably weak Persisting behavioural effects of the pandemic, e g labour hoarding, contributes to the uncertainty of economic developments Monetary policy is now contractionary, but further tightening is needed with at least one more hike Cuts not in scope until underlying inflation has been close to the target for a while QT has proceeded according to plan and met with high demand from market, the plan for further reduction of the balance sheet should be characterized by predictability Policy rate remain the primary tool if further tightening is needed

Flodén Lists three factors that warrants tightening, despite policy already being significantly tighter than he himself has argued for previously 1 stronger economic development, 2 weaker SEK and 3 disappointing inflation outcomes Highlights the two speed economy, and the divergence between manufacturing and construction and goods and services consumption Krona weakness on the one hand impossible to explain based on economic fundamentals such as current account balance and public finances On the other hand, notes that high frequency changes in monetary policy and communication have had a major impact on FX Highlights the weak SEK and continuous tightening of monetary policy by other central banks as an argument to tighten domestic policy further As for inflation disappointments, services inflation continues to surprise to the upside Support the notion to hike to 4 %%( later in the year However, if the three summer prints of inflation are approximately in line with the Riksbank’s forecast, at the same time as there are growing signs of a rapid economic weakening, he can envisage holding the policy rate at 3 75 for the remainder of the year But, notes that this would probably also require the Krona to appreciate somewhat On the other hand, should services demand and inflation keep increasing, he can well see more aggressive hikes as well

Jansson Remains the most hawkish member, highlighting risks on the upside for inflation and stresses that there are risks that the Riksbank may be forced to increase the policy rate but more, or even “much more”, if required Jansson has a long discussion on the inflation development and is worried that inflation is not falling back fast enough He particularly raises concerns for the service inflation and even if the recent wage deal is seen as a positive, he also highlights risks for a more substantial wage drift with a strong labor market He also calls for a continued restrictive fiscal policy, to not add to inflation pressures

