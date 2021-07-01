Growth and inflation estimates are marked up compared with the April monetary policy report. Still the repo rate forecast -" now extended to Q3 2024 -" is kept at zero and the total QE envelope of 700 bn SEK by the end of 2021 will be used to the full. One could ask why this kind of supercharged monetary policy is needed considering the generally bright outlook. But it is clear that the Riksbank sees it the other way around. A key sentence is the following: “The expansionary monetary policy contributes to strengthening economic activity and is thus a prerequisite for inflation to be more permanently close to the target of 2 percent”.
Under the surface though one should keep in mind that in relative terms the Riksbank is already in the process of tapering. Gross purchases of securities have been front-loaded and the quarterly gross purchases have declined from 120 bn in Q1 to 75 bn in Q3 and will slow to 68.5 bn in the fourth quarter. In 2022 net purchases seize. In other words, the balance sheet side of the policy is slowing while the rate side is unchanged.
Riksbank notes the manufacturing industry recovered last year and now revise GDP higher as it expects consumption to grow faster as the pandemic eases. The labor market improves but progress is slow. The impact from higher commodity prices is expected to be temporary while Riksbank rises the longer-term outlook on the back of stronger growth.
Rates comment: The outcome is much in line with expectations, but given the recent steepening of the SEK front-end we think market hawkishness in the front end has the potential to fade out as the Riksbank confirms a soft stance.
The Riksbank has now detailed QE allocations for Q4, which are more or less in line with our expectations (see table). As previously communicated, the Riksbank will maintain the size of the balance sheet at least through 2022. The Riksbank also said that the new 50Y SGB1064 (Jun 2071) may be part of Riksbank purchases of nominal government bonds going forward.
SEK comment: The message signals continuation and is hence slightly dovish and at the same time close to our expectations. Should not have a big impact on EURSEK. The last time we had a significant reaction in EUR/SEK after a Riksbank decision was April 2020 when they refrained from cutting the repo rate. After that EUR/SEK has not moved more than three figures on a Riksbank day. The SEK has been has been an inflation damper for most of the pandemic, which at current rates should continue to be the case for some time. The RB assumes a stable SEK for the coming year, such that KIX stays around 114, indicating that it would not welcome continued SEK appreciation (cf. Jansson's pledge for EURSEK to stay above 10.00). If anything, it seems that the connection between the SEK and inflation is making its way back on the Riksbank's agenda. This strengthens our case for a weaker SEK during H2 on the back of falling inflation.
