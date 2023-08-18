Share:

If we consider the Yuan's behaviour today, investors find comfort in the PBoC's demonstrated willingness to leverage its comprehensive policy toolkit to steer the situation in a positive direction.

In its Q2 monetary policy report, the PBOC reiterates its commitment to reinforcing macroeconomic policy adjustments, aligning with the sentiments expressed in the Q2 MPC minutes released earlier.

The central focus remains on fostering robust economic growth. Moreover, the Q2 report outlines the PBOC's determination to extend the utilization of existing structural monetary policy tools, and it underscores the agency's readiness to innovate and implement new tools as required.

Addressing the recent depreciation of the CNY, the PBOC issues a cautionary stance, emphasizing its intent to prevent any "excessive movements" in the exchange rate. This stance, distinct from the Q2 MPC minutes and Q1 monetary policy report, indicates a resolve to maintain exchange rate stability at a reasonable level.

Our analysis indicates a coherence between these statements and our anticipation of continued monetary policy easing. We project a 25bp reduction in RRR in September, followed by another reduction of 25bp in RRR and 10bp in the policy interest rate in Q4. These measures are envisioned to ensure ample liquidity, facilitate credit expansion, and provide robust support for overall economic growth.

On the Yuan watch, the currency fixing has exhibited a consistently stronger Yuan trajectory, reflecting a pronounced aversion to rapid depreciation. This starkly contrasts the scenario observed last October, when authorities maintained a high degree of stability during the final phase of the Dollar's ascendancy.

Nonetheless, indicators point to escalating unease, highlighted by recent reports indicating that state-owned banks have been instructed to intensify their intervention efforts. We anticipate that the Yuan will maintain a certain level of flexibility, a characteristic that could benefit exports. Moreover, the prevailing macroeconomic conditions continue to suggest a potential decline in the RMB exchange rate in the short term. However, the scope of the Dollar's movement is unlikely to get considerably stronger, which should somewhat alleviate the complexities of managing this situation. Of course, things can change quickly, especially if the Fed surprise and pulls a rate hike bunny out of the hat.