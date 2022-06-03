Next week brings a harvest of data prints and two central bank meetings. Slovakia and Romania will finalise the regional GDP breakdowns for 1Q22 – we expect their flash estimates to be confirmed (at 3.1% y/y in Slovakia and 6.5% y/y in Romania), with domestic demand behind the steering wheel. The Serbian and Polish central bank meetings should bring further tightening. We expect the Serbian central bank to hike its key rate by 25bp to 2.25%, whereas in Poland, the market foresees a 75bp increase in the key rate to 6%. May inflation prints will be released in Romania, Czechia and Hungary. Inflation is set to have accelerated further with food, energy and housing prices driving the high prints into the 10.4-15.3% y/y range. Moreover, April trade balance and industrial production figures will be released in most of the CEE economies. We expect high energy prices together with supply-side bottlenecks to have weighed on both to some extent. May producer price inflation will be released in Serbia and Croatia, whereas Romania and Czechia will provide their wage growth data for April (real wage growth is seen as negative due to inflation). Furthermore, S&P should publish its rating update of Slovenia and Serbia.

FX market developments

Whereas the Czech koruna firmed a bit towards 24.68 against the euro, the Hungarian forint and Polish zloty weakened towards 395 and 4.59 vs. EUR, respectively. The European Commission officially approved the EUR 35.4bn recovery plan for Poland, but the funds disbursement will only take place if Poland upholds reforms to the judiciary, as EC President von der Leyen stressed during the meeting in Warsaw. Zloty firmed in response, but later reversed part of the move and it now awaits the meeting of the central bank where a 75bp hike to 6% is widely anticipated by the markets. The forint’s weakening continued despite the Hungarian central bank having raised its one-week deposit facility rate by 30bp to 6.75% and the key rate to 5.9% during the week (up by 50bp), as expected. It is reacting to the announced slower pace of tightening as well as to political developments. The MNB should keep the one-week rate unchanged next Thursday as it targets monthly steps now. We expect the two rates to converge in August or September and rate hikes to continue at least until the end of this year, but probably at smaller steps from July. Finally, the terminal rate might be around 8%. Moreover, next week’s Serbian central bank meeting should bring a 25bp key rate hike to 2.25%.

Bond market developments

The reaction of the CEE LCY bond market to the sharp increase in bond yields on major markets was rather muted. Apart from ROMGBs, where 10Y yields increased 30bp w/w, the rest of the market hardly moved, while yields on 10Y government debt for Eurozone members jumped about 30bp w/w, including Slovakia and Slovenia. However, the POLGB yield curve flattened as the 2-5Y segment increased 20-30bp w/w. Spreads on Croatia’s Eurobonds narrowed 30bp w/w, which was slightly more than in other CEE countries (apart from Serbia). We see that Croatia’s euro membership has been already somewhat priced in and Croatia’s debt is traded at a narrowed spread compared to Hungary, but still about 80bp wider compared to Slovenia and 100bp compared to Slovakia. We are still waiting for more clarity as to whether Croatia’s debt will be targeted for reinvestments, which should somewhat follow (in the long run) the share in the ECB capital key. If so, Croatia’s bonds could be among the few (together with the Baltics, which have been underweighted in purchases due to their low volume) where net purchases may continue after QE officially ends.

