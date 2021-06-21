- Overview of market sentiment at the European open (00:00).
- Review of the latest FOMC comments following Bullard speech (3:43).
- Delta variant begins to spread, threatening EU progress (8:33).
- Raisi election will not derail Iran nuclear talks (11:33).
- Bitcoin seen lower on China mining crackdown & threat of regulation(13:20).
- Main calendar events this week including Flash PMI's, BoE meeting (16:21).
